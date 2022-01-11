ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BITTER BLAST: Frigid temperatures take hold in New Jersey

By News 12 Staff
 6 days ago

New Jersey will be experiencing bitterly cold temperatures over the next few days.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says that the wind chills will make Monday’s overnight temperatures feel as if they are below zero.

Monday night will see mostly clear skies with lows in the teens. But the wind chills could make temperatures feel as if they are at least 5 degrees below zero.

Tuesday will see mainly sunny skies, but temperatures will not warm up. Tuesday morning will start off with temperatures in the single digits or low teens. Daytime highs will only be around 20 degrees. Tuesday night will see partly cloudy skies with lows around 14 degrees.

Wednesday will also see mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the upper-30s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy. More clouds are expected to roll in by the overnight hours. Overnight lows will be in the upper-20s.

Temperatures will warm slightly for Thursday but will still be seasonal in the low-40s. Mostly cloudy skies are expected. Thursday night will see mostly cloudy skies early, with a partial clearing overnight. Overnight lows will be around 29 degrees.

Curren says he is tracking a potential storm system that could arrive on Friday, with the possibility of some snow.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

