Collage artist Doug Stapleton re-configures found images into ambiguous narratives that often refer to the original source, but mess around with the message. Visually he responds to the operatic shimmer, sparkle and complexity - the grandly narrated spectacle - that is the history of western art. He plays with symbols and metaphors from art history, language and religion to create new images that are strongly representational, with an attention to precise cutting and visual consistency, and a nod toward absurd meaning.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO