It was certainly something Chairman George McCaskey suggested in his season-ending press conference, though it was hard to have much in the way of certain confidence in the way of the plan. The gist: the Chicago Bears would use their five-person search committee to start the general manager and head coach searches concurrently, but they might prefer to settle the GM search first, since the head coach would ultimately be reporting to that GM. It could be a mess to do it in reverse order.

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO