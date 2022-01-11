ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

U.S. insurers must cover eight at-home COVID tests per person monthly -White House

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3imGVd_0dhut2LH00

WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Insurance companies will be required to cover eight over-the-counter at-home coronavirus tests per person each month starting Saturday, the Biden administration said, expanding access to highly sought-after kits as Americans grapple with a surge in coronavirus cases.

The White House also said on Monday that there is no limit to the number of COVID-19 tests, including at-home tests, that insurers must cover if they are ordered or administered by a health care provider.

The measures are part of a bid by President Joe Biden to make testing more widely available to Americans facing soaring coronavirus cases due to the highly infectious Omicron variant.

In a speech in December, Biden outlined plans to distribute 500 million at-home coronavirus test kits and stand up new federal testing sites, adding to the 20,000 already in existence. However, experts decried the announcement as "too little too late" amid testing shortages nationwide.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday that Americans should be able to order the tests online later this month, noting that all contracts for 500 million rapid tests should be awarded over the next two weeks. The first two were signed last week, with two more announced on Monday.

Under the insurer coverage plan announced Monday, the administration said that insurers are still required to reimburse tests purchased by consumers outside of their network, at a rate of up to $12 per individual test.

It was not immediately clear what incentives were offered to insurers to agree to the plan. The Department of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Monday, the Defense Department said it had awarded contracts to Atlantic Trading, LLC, of Austin, Texas, and Medea Inc. of Pleasanton, California, for a combined total of 27 million at-home test kits.

The contract awards bring the total of test kits ordered to over 50 million, a White House official said.

Reporting by Eric Beech, Alexandra Alper and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese and Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

General Mark Milley: Top US military official tests positive for Covid

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, has tested positive for Covid-19 and is isolating at home, it has been confirmed. A spokesperson for the senior US military leader said on Monday that General Milley took a test on Sunday and has begun isolating. General Milley “is working remotely and isolating himself from contact with others after a positive Covid-19 test yesterday,” said spokesperson Dave Butler.“He is experiencing very minor symptoms and can perform all of his duties from the remote location.”The positive Covid case follows a number of scares within Joe Biden’s administration in recent...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Texas State
CNBC

Biden says U.S. to provide high-quality masks for free to Americans

President Joe Biden said the White House next week will announce how it is providing highly-quality masks to Americans for free. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., reintroduced legislation on Wednesday to distribute free N95 masks to every person in the U.S. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will soon update...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
SlashGear

Free COVID tests arrive in the US this week, but there’s a strict limit

On January 13, President Biden gave an update on the government’s plan to offer free at-home COVID-19 tests, including a timeline for when the companion website would launch. Biden said at the time that the website was on track to launch “next week,” referring to the week starting on January 16, and it seems that estimate was spot-on. The online ordering portal is now live, though the public won’t be able to submit their orders until later on in the week.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

How will I be reimbursed for rapid COVID tests? And other FAQs

Consumers who are fortunate enough to get their hands on over-the-counter, rapid COVID-19 tests will soon be reimbursed by their insurers for the cost of such devices under new rules outlined by the White House this week. The Biden administration on Monday said it will require private insurers to cover...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Health Insurers#Americans#The White House#Omicron#The Defense Department#Atlantic Trading#Llc#Medea Inc
News4Jax.com

Mask mandate goes into effect for unvaccinated workers Monday

Starting Monday, unvaccinated employees at big companies will be expected to wear masks to work, unless the Supreme Court blocks that portion of President Joe Biden’s vaccination mandate from taking effect. After hearing four hours of arguments on Friday, the High Court will reconvene Monday morning at 10 a.m.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Psaki demolishes Doocy with stats as he tries to claim Covid now an illness of the vaccinated

Jen Psaki clashed with a Fox News reporter when he questioned why Joe Biden still referred to Covid-19 as a “pandemic of the unvaccinated”.The White House press secretary pounded Pete Doocy with virus statistics after he highlighted the large number of vaccinated Americans suffering breakthrough infections.It was Mr Doocy’s first press briefing back after he suffered a breakthrough infection himself.“I understand that the science says that vaccines prevent death,” said Mr Doocy.“But I’m triple-vaxxed, still got Covid. You’re triple-vaxxed, still got Covid. Why is the president still referring to this as a pandemic of the unvaccinated?”Ms Psaki reminded Mr...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
HHS
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Ars Technica

FDA head: Omicron is a “natural disaster… most people are gonna get COVID”

US officials are comparing the ultra-transmissible omicron coronavirus variant to a natural disaster as the country continues to shatter records, logging over 1.4 million new COVID-19 cases Monday and seeing hospitalizations at all-time highs of over 140,000. Officials are now bracing for the weeks ahead, which are expected to bring...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: It's terrifying that Americans are being denied COVID treatment based on race

In the weeks before Joe Biden took office a little over a year ago, federal officials met to decide how they were going to distribute the new COVID vaccines. If you'll think back, you'll remember that December of 2020 was the deadliest month to date in the COVID pandemic. More than 65,000 Americans had died that month. People are very afraid of the virus. Then there was no treatment protocol for it. Vaccines seemed like the only hope. So the meeting was very significant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

279K+
Followers
268K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy