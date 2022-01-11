ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

Juvenile complaints filed against Wall HS students in football hazing scandal

By News 12 Staff
 7 days ago
The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s office has filed juvenile complaints against “a number of Wall Township High School students” regarding a hazing scandal on the high school football team.

The students were charged with hazing, attempted criminal sexual contact, criminal sexual contact, false imprisonment and harassment.

Investigators say that hazing incidents took place between September and October 2021 in the football team’s locker room.

“It is imperative that victims of hazing, harassment, intimidation, and bullying know that such conduct is not a ‘rite of passage’ and should not be endured without consequence in order to gain acceptance in social, club, sport, or academic settings,” acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said in a statement.

It was unclear how many students were charged.

The prosecutor also announced separate charges against another Wall Township High School student unrelated to the hazing scandal. That student was charged with aggravated sexual assault and sexual assault regarding “alleged conduct that occurred outside of school.”

