Charleston, SC

Charleston City Council clarifies proposed ordinance to create Human Affairs and Racial Conciliation Commission

By Chase Laudenslager
 7 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston City Council on Monday released a statement clarifying a proposal that would create a Human Affairs and Racial Conciliation Commission (HARCC) after the city said an online petition misrepresented the purpose of the commission.

The ordinance passed the first reading of the proposal to create the commission on December 21, and a second reading is scheduled for Tuesday night.

According to City Council, an online petition “incorrectly claims that the ordinance is designed to defund the police, pay out cash reparations and impose critical race theory on Charleston’s public schools.”

Mayor John Tecklenburg says that interpretation could not be further from the truth. Tecklenburg pointed out that he has “increased, not decreased, the police budget every year” that he has been mayor, and that he has “supported affordable housing and minority business opportunities, not reparations.”

