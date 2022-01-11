ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Bucks County Coroner Identifies Body Found At Neshaminy State Park As Lisa Jennings

By Alicia Roberts
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 7 days ago

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — A body found in Neshaminy State Park on Saturday has been identified. Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck identified the victim Monday as 50-year-old Lisa Jennings, of Philadelphia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vRPIN_0dhsaGDr00

CBS3 spoke with Guy Jennings Monday as he was sitting outside of his sister’s Port Richmond home while state police were inside investigating what may have led up to her death and where she was killed.

“My sister ain’t deserve this,” he said.

Jennings held back tears as he thought about never seeing his only sister again.

“It’s a hard pill to swallow right now,” he said.

Fifty-year-old Lisa Jennings’ body was found around 10 a.m. Saturday morning at Neshaminy Creek Park in Bensalem by a passerby who called the police.

“We’re still trying to determine the specifics of how long she was there for,” Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky said.

State police closed the park as they investigated what happened.

“Multiple stab and slash wounds of her neck is the cause of her death and this was a brutal homicide,” Buck said.

On Sunday morning, officials released a photo of a tattoo with the name Lisa in cursive writing seen on the victim’s right upper arm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=093hFy_0dhsaGDr00

That would be a key clue to help the family identify their loved one.

“I asked her, why are you getting that tattoo? What do you need a tattoo for? I guess at the time, it was probably just something to do. Whoever knew it would come to something like this,” Guy Jennings said.

Monday night, state police searched Lisa’s home on Cambria Street in Philadelphia. This as her family seeks waits for answers.

“I just want the person who done this to get what’s coming to him. I want justice because there is a monster on the street right now,” Guy Jennings said. “Nobody is safe.”

Eyewitness News reached out to state police about any persons of interest, arrests, and if they have recovered a weapon. We have yet to hear back on those details.

Comments / 15

poundcake
6d ago

A woman was murdered, please be kind here she didn't deserve it. instead of picking on someone's Grammer let's pray an remember her in our thoughts an prayers 🙏

Reply
14
Stonez Casten
6d ago

she will always Be Remembered as One of the Nicest ,most trustworthy People and Woman I ever had, the luck of going to middle school and ,high School on the planet to us (PERIOD!@!)💔 HOW IGNORANCE KEEPS US SEPARATED AS HUMANS.

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Woman Who Killed Man She Thought Was Deer Sentenced: Bucks DA

A 27-year-old woman who police said killed a Bucks County man she mistook for a deer last summer has been sentenced to three to 10 years in Pennsylvania state prison. Charlotte M. Kleckner, of Doylestown, pleaded guilty to accidents involving death or personal injury and drunk driving in the Aug. 2021 hit-and-run crash in Plumstead Township that killed 61-year-old Delfino Colop-Alvarado, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
fox5ny.com

Police find 7 bodies, including multiple dead children, inside home

MOORHEAD, Minn. - Authorities said Sunday that the bodies of seven people were discovered inside a twin home in a northwestern Minnesota city but did not say how they died. Police said the victims included four adults and three children. They were found just before 8 p.m. Saturday by family members conducting a welfare check at the home in Moorhead. Those family members called police.
MOORHEAD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
Bucks County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
County
Bucks County, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Bensalem Township, PA
Bensalem Township, PA
Crime & Safety
Oxygen

‘Clubhouse Jane Doe’ Found Buried Behind Diner ID’d As Pennsylvania Woman Who Vanished In 1992

More than two decades after her body was found behind a popular Pennsylvania diner, a murder victim has finally been identified. “Clubhouse Jane Doe” was discovered on Sept. 18, 1995, by local children playing near the Clubhouse Diner in Bensalem, according to the Bucks County Courier Times. The unknown woman’s unclothed and decomposing body was wrapped in plastic and buried in a shallow grave behind the 24-hour restaurant. Items, including clothing, a wooden bead massage cushion, and two crucifixes, were found buried nearby and collected as evidence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania State Police#Tattoos#Coroner
KING 5

Body found in car trunk in Graham identified as missing woman

GRAHAM, Wash. — The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the body found in the trunk of a car in Graham in December as a woman who was reported missing one week earlier. The medical examiner has identified the woman as 41-year-old Patricia “Tricia” Soto who was...
GRAHAM, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

MURDER: Pennsylvania Man Arrested In 'Brutal' Killing Of 25-Year-Old GF

A Pennsylvania man has been arrested in the killing of his 25-year-old girlfriend, whose body was found near the Chester waterfront three months ago, authorities announced. Naima Ishmail was discovered lifeless on the Front and Norris Streets walking trail near the waterfront in Chester City with a gunshot wound to the head on the morning of Oct. 7, the Delaware County District Attorney's Office said Monday.
CHESTER, PA
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania State Police Release Photo Of Tattoo From Body Found At Neshaminy State Park

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities are investigating after they say a body was found in Neshaminy State Park Saturday morning. A police source told CBS3’s Alicia Roberts the body was found around 10 a.m. The park was immediately closed to the public as an investigation began. “Something like this does not occur very often and people were very surprised that this occurred,” Trooper Nathan Branosky told CBS3. Authorities said the body is of a Black female between 40- and 50-years-old. She has the name Lisa tattooed on her right arm. CBS3 cameras were there as the Pennsylvania State Police’s forensic team left the park around 5 p.m., along with half a dozen investigators. “We’re still trying to determine the specifics of how long she was there for,” Branosky said. “Currently, her body is at the Bucks County coroner and there will be an autopsy done this week to determine a cause of death.” The park spans 339 acres, including multiple entrances, and sits along the Delaware River in Lower Bucks County. CBS3’s Alicia Roberts contributed to this report.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
54K+
Followers
18K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy