Bucks County Coroner Identifies Body Found At Neshaminy State Park As Lisa Jennings

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — A body found in Neshaminy State Park on Saturday has been identified. Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck identified the victim Monday as 50-year-old Lisa Jennings, of Philadelphia.

CBS3 spoke with Guy Jennings Monday as he was sitting outside of his sister’s Port Richmond home while state police were inside investigating what may have led up to her death and where she was killed.

“My sister ain’t deserve this,” he said.

Jennings held back tears as he thought about never seeing his only sister again.

“It’s a hard pill to swallow right now,” he said.

Fifty-year-old Lisa Jennings’ body was found around 10 a.m. Saturday morning at Neshaminy Creek Park in Bensalem by a passerby who called the police.

“We’re still trying to determine the specifics of how long she was there for,” Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky said.

State police closed the park as they investigated what happened.

“Multiple stab and slash wounds of her neck is the cause of her death and this was a brutal homicide,” Buck said.

On Sunday morning, officials released a photo of a tattoo with the name Lisa in cursive writing seen on the victim’s right upper arm.

That would be a key clue to help the family identify their loved one.

“I asked her, why are you getting that tattoo? What do you need a tattoo for? I guess at the time, it was probably just something to do. Whoever knew it would come to something like this,” Guy Jennings said.

Monday night, state police searched Lisa’s home on Cambria Street in Philadelphia. This as her family seeks waits for answers.

“I just want the person who done this to get what’s coming to him. I want justice because there is a monster on the street right now,” Guy Jennings said. “Nobody is safe.”

Eyewitness News reached out to state police about any persons of interest, arrests, and if they have recovered a weapon. We have yet to hear back on those details.