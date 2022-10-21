The best kitchen sink faucets, from pull-out to touchless types

Amazon

Many of us take our kitchen faucets for granted until they break. Think of how frequently you use it to wash your hands, get a drink, scrub vegetables, rinse dishes, wet sponges, and more. You want one that stands up to everyday use.

During my time as a residential contractor, I've replaced and installed a variety of different faucets over the years, from large commercial kitchen models to simple bathroom faucets. I've come to recognize the mechanical red flags to avoid (like plastic ball valves that leak) and unreliable brands to stay away from.

I also spoke with two experts for additional insight when assembling this list: Jensen Landers, senior interior designer at Marrokal Design and Remodeling , and Stephanie Lee, a lead designer at Block , a renovation and kitchen design company.

The best kitchen faucets in 2022

The sleek and sturdy Delta Trinsic Single-Handle Pull-Down Faucet boasts an impressive amount of functionality with its Touch20 technology and a color-changing LED that provides a visual indicator of the current water temperature.

Using a side-mounted sprayer instead of a faucet-mounted option, this Delta model provides all the functionality you need, with a low-profile design.

Perfect for cozier spaces, the Delta Grant Single-Handle Pull-Out Faucet is easy to use and keep clean.

Even if your hands are covered with grease, you can still turn the water on and off with the Moen Arbor One-Handle High-Arc MotionSense Wave Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet.

The Wewe Single-Handle High-Arc Pull-Out Faucet is low in price but high in quality, with efficient operation and a simple tulip design.

Best kitchen faucet overall

The sleek and sturdy Delta Trinsic Single-Handle Pull-Down Faucet boasts an impressive amount of functionality with its Touch20 technology and a color-changing LED that provides a visual indicator of the current water temperature.

Spout style: Pull-down spray head

Pull-down spray head Flow rate: 1.8 gpm (gallons per minute)

1.8 gpm (gallons per minute) Size: 15.4" height, 9.2" reach

15.4" height, 9.2" reach Valve control: Single-handle and touch-activated

Pros: Durable construction, sturdy magnetic connection, easy to clean

Cons: Requires solenoid

What sets the Delta Trinsic apart from other faucets is its Touch20 technology, which allows you to activate the water flow by touching your finger or forearm anywhere on the faucet. Landers recommends the feature for tasks like cutting raw chicken so you don't have to worry about contamination.

Single-handle faucets eventually wear out and begin to leak, which is another reason why this Touch20 system is so valuable. By reducing the wear and tear on the handle, you extend the lifespan of the faucet. Plus, the water supply lines are built into the body of the faucet itself, which helps reduce the chances of leaks over time. The more exposed the supply lines are, the more likely they'll develop leaks.

With the faucet's color-changing LED light (blue for cold, red for hot), you can monitor your water temperature visually, which is great if you have small children.

I am also a fan of the Touch-Clean spray holes on this model. You can scrub these rubber nozzle heads clean, as opposed to plastic holes that can accumulate mineral deposits and often require chemical soaks.

Even with the solenoid (an electromagnet) needed to power the sensor, installation of the Delta Trinsic is straightforward with pliers and an Allen key. Delta did a nice job with the instruction manual and also has some helpful videos that supplement it nicely.

Best side-mounted sprayer faucet

A versatile alternative to faucets with integrated spray heads, the compact Delta Single-Handle Faucet with Side Sprayer is functional enough to handle all your spraying and rinsing needs.

Spout style: Fixed spout with side spray head

Fixed spout with side spray head Flow rate: 1.8 gpm

1.8 gpm Size: 8.37" height, 8" reach

8.37" height, 8" reach Valve control: Single-handle

The side-mounted sprayer of the Delta Single-Handle Faucet with Side Sprayer offers a ton of maneuverability and will typically reach farther than an integrated spray head that's connected to the faucet neck. This makes it easier to spray inside and around the sink and would be especially convenient for those with a sink that has a built-in drying area.

Landers recommends shorter spout heights like this one for kitchen islands, since taller faucets can look out of place and distract from the rest of the room. The faucet neck of the Delta Single-Handle Faucet with Side Sprayer swivels 180 degrees, and the center-mounted single-handle faucet is convenient to use for both right and left-handed users. Plus, it's available in either brushed stainless steel or shiny chrome.

Installation is fairly straightforward and, with supply lines integrated directly into the faucet itself, should be accomplished without much effort. Delta also guarantees leak-free operation for the life of the faucet, too, so you'll be covered if any issues do arise.

Keep in mind that the sprayer won't have the water pressure that an integrated spray head would, and you'll need to hold the trigger down at all times during use.

Best pull-out kitchen faucet

Perfect for cozier spaces, Delta's Grant Single-Handle Pull-Out Faucet is easy to use and keep clean.

Spout Style: Pull-out 20" spray head

Pull-out 20" spray head Flow rate: 1.8 gpm

1.8 gpm Size: 7.25" height, 8.13" reach

7.25" height, 8.13" reach Valve Control: Single-handle

Pros: Low profile for low cabinetry or kitchen islands, easy-to-clean nozzle heads, simple installation

Cons: Lacks spot-resistant finish, no magnetic docking system

What I love about pull-out style faucets is that without all that extra spout length — the Delta Grant Single-Handle Pull-Out is only 7.25 inches high — you gain a lot of maneuverability. By pulling it out instead of down, you avoid wasting any hose length on the bend of the faucet spout.

The Delta Grant Single-Handle Pull-Out spout swivels 120 degrees and features two functions: an aerated stream and a strong, focused spray for heavy-duty cleaning. It doesn't have a pause button though, which might be a deal-breaker if you're used to having one. As with most pull-out models, the docking system isn't magnetic, which is a definite drawback.

Like our top pick, the Delta Trinsic Single-Handle Pull-Down Faucet , this model features easy-to-clean rubber nozzle heads. Although it lacks a spot-resistant finish like Moen models, there's more to be said for these easy-to-clean nozzle heads.

The 20-inch hose is especially flexible, and the braided sleeve that covers it gives it a sharp and modern look, in addition to providing valuable durability. The diamond-seal technology used in its ceramic disc valve also reduces the chances of leaks or wear on the interior seals.

Installation of the Delta Grant Single-Handle Pull-Out is straightforward. Without no electrical work, you shouldn't need to do more than follow the provided instructions. It also includes an escutcheon mounting plate, so it's compatible with one-, two- or three-hole setups.

Best touchless kitchen faucet

Even if your hands are covered with grease, you can still turn the water on and off with the Moen Arbor One-Handle High-Arc MotionSense Wave Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet .

Spout style: Pull-down 68" spray head

Pull-down 68" spray head Flow rate: 1.5 gpm

1.5 gpm Size: 15.5" height, 7.9" reach

15.5" height, 7.9" reach Valve control: Single-handle and motion-activated

Pros: Convenient no-touch operation, spot-resistant finish, easy installation

Cons: Motion sensors may need to be re-calibrated routinely

If convenience and cleanliness are your priorities, this Moen model could exactly what you're looking for. Its hands-free operation and dual sensor design — one on top and the other in front — allows you to turn the water on and off with a wave of your arm. This makes it easy to keep the lever and faucet neck clean, greatly reducing the risk of cross-contamination.

The factory default temperature setting is lukewarm, but a small control box located under the sink allows you to adjust this temperature to you and your family's preference. If you frequently use your faucet for drinking water, this ability to keep the default setting colder could be very convenient.

You can also easily disable one or both of the sensors. Just hold your hand in front of either sensor for five seconds and it will disengage. While they're disabled, you can still use the lever handle to control the faucet manually.

The 100-degree high-arc spout of the Moen Arbor MotionSense Faucet makes it great for filling and cleaning large pots. The pull-down spray head also offers three functions: an aerated stream, a strong "PowerClean" spray for heavy-duty cleaning (1.5 gallons per minute maximum), and a pause that temporarily stops the water flow.

If you're intimidated by the installation of the control box, don't be. Moen's faucets are among the easiest to install, and the combination of the Duralock Quick-Connect system and one-way connections make them almost impossible to install incorrectly.

Best kitchen faucet on a budget

Wewe's Single-Handle High-Arc Pull-Out Faucet is low-priced but high in quality, with efficient operation and a simple tulip design.

Spout style: Pull-down spray head

Pull-down spray head Flow rate: 1.8 gpm

1.8 gpm Size: 15.4" height, 8.5" reach

15.4" height, 8.5" reach Valve control: Single-handle

Pros: Good price, nice appearance, three-way spray setting

Cons: Zinc alloy is less durable than stainless, lacks special features found on more expensive models

Typically, lower-priced faucets look nice on the surface but skimp on components behind the scenes. The Wewe Single-Handle Faucet is surprisingly robust, with braided supply lines for durability, an ABS plastic aerator (think of the tough plastic used to make Lego bricks), and ceramic disk valves.

When it comes to functionality, the Wewe Single-Handle High Arc provides a pull-down spray head with a variety of stream settings. I was most impressed with the spray head's water pause button, which allows you to temporarily stop the flow of water, though you do have to continuously hold down the button.

The brushed nickel finish is relatively easy to keep clean with just a soft cloth and soapy water. Plus, its matte finish disguises water spots and fingerprints better than a glossy, polished finish. Just avoid using abrasive cleaning pads and ammonia-based cleaners.

Installation is simple and should be doable for anyone willing to crawl under their sink and spend 30 minutes down there. You're not getting the "quick-connect" technology that pricier models have, so you'll be tightening the supply lines the old-fashioned way with your fingers and a couple of wrenches.

The main downside is that zinc alloy parts are less durable than stainless steel, but that's likely a trade-off for the low price. That said, it still has the reliability and quality construction to make it a worthwhile choice.

Best commercial-style kitchen faucet

Kohler's Sous Pro-Style Single-Handle Pull-Down Sprayer Faucet has the power and size of a commercial faucet, with all the features of a standard model.

Spout Style: Pull-down 60" spray head

Pull-down 60" spray head Flow rate: 1.5 gpm

1.5 gpm Size: 22" height, 9" reach

22" height, 9" reach Valve Control: Single-handle

Pros: Sturdy, magnetic locking arm

Cons: Spring require periodic cleaning, installation can be tricky depending on your surface

The Kohler Sous Pro-Style Single-Handle Pull-Down Sprayer Faucet features the sturdy construction of a commercial-kitchen-style faucet with a modern style that looks right at home in a residential kitchen. It's great for an active kitchen and the ideal faucet for tackling large piles of dishes.

The Kohler Sous Pro-Style Faucet has a magnetic docking arm that the spray head firmly attaches to when not in use. Unlike other commercial-style faucets, the docking arm swivels out of the way when you're working.

The spring-loaded design of the pull-down spray head has the perfect amount of tension to it: not so tight that it restricts movement but solid enough to have a feeling of control while you're using it. The downside of spring-tensioned mechanisms is that debris can become lodged in the gaps, but the entire spring of Kohler's Sous Pro-Style is simple to remove, and you can spray the whole thing off on the sink.

In addition to the standard stream setting, the faucet also features "Sweep Spray" technology, turning the stream into a linear broom-style pattern. This is great for washing away food from dishes and the sink itself, which standard sprayers don't do as well.

If you're installing this faucet with a stainless-steel sink, you will need to add a small 0.5-inch plywood support piece under the counter. It's nothing too difficult but an extra step nonetheless.

Our kitchen-faucet research methodology

I chose the faucets in this guide based on my expertise as a residential contractor and the input of two experts: Jensen Landers, senior interior designer at Marrokal Design and Remodeling , and Stephanie Lee, a lead designer at renovation and kitchen-design company Block . They provided valuable insight and criteria necessary for choosing the best kitchen faucets, including which types are currently in demand.

I used the five criteria below to evaluate brands and models for this list. After extensive online research, I physically handled as many products as I could in appliance showrooms and hardware stores to narrow my list of options to the five on this list.

Functionality: This category is not just to judge how well a faucet works in its main capacity but also how well its other functions perform. What makes it different from other faucets, and what makes it the top pick for each category?

Ease of cleaning: Kitchen faucets are one of the most frequently used appliances in the kitchen and get smudged and dirty during use. I noted any aspects of each faucet that made them easier to clean than others, and whether or not they have any special features like a spot-resistant finish or touch-clean nozzle holes.

Durability: Kitchen faucets can be substantial financial investments, so you'll want them to hold up over thousands of separate uses per year. I judged each faucet for its overall durability and kept an eye out for any specific mechanisms or components that make it more or less durable than other options.

Ease of use: Fancy bells and whistles or cool features aren't worth much if they're not simple to use. I paid special attention to any operational issues that could arise and whether or not the spray head and other components were easy and convenient to use and manipulate effectively.

Installation: I familiarized myself with the specific installation procedures of each faucet by downloading manuals, watching online videos, and using my personal experience to identify any specific quirks or issues that might arise.

What should homeowners look for in a new kitchen faucet?

Kitchen faucet FAQs

According to Lee, it's essential to match your potential faucet to the way you cook. Otherwise, you can end up with an inconvenient faucet that lacks the functionality you need. Landers explains that it's also important to choose a finish that is consistent with your home's style and how much maintenance you want to do. Some finishes will show water spots more than others, like polished nickel, chrome, and black. Others that are considered "living finishes," like oil-rubbed bronze, will patina over time.

What are some common mistakes homeowners make when choosing a kitchen faucet?

The biggest mistake homeowners make when considering a faucet is not taking into consideration how they use their space, according to Lee. A common issue is that the faucet is too low and doesn't have enough clearance for big pots and pans. "We recommend finding something that is going to give you enough space to work in the sink," she said. Another issue homeowners have is matching a new faucet's finish with their existing kitchen. According to Landers, stainless steel and polished nickel are classic finishes. "These finishes pair nicely with an array of different styles in the home, making them both versatile options," she said.

What type of spout do I need?

You'll need to choose from revolving or stationary, regular (steady stream) or two-mode (regular and spray), and low-arc (3 to 8 inches above the top of the sink) or high-arc (also known as gooseneck, which is more than 8 inches above the top of the sink) models.

How do you measure for a kitchen faucet?

When measuring for a new faucet, the first thing you should do is figure out how tall your potential faucet can be without impeding any cabinets or windows. This is easily done with tape measure. To determine spout depth, measure from the mounting hole (where the faucet base will sit) to the center of your sink. This will help eliminate any faucet options that could end up spraying too far out. Landers explained that the sinks she usually purchases for clients' kitchens are 33 inches wide and any regular pull-down faucet will work for something of that size.

What is a faucet valve?

This is the mechanism that turns your faucet on and off and adjusts the water temperature. Single-handle designs use one lever to control both temperature and flow, while double handles have two controlling the hot and cold supply. Double-handle styles are less common and are generally bought for their aesthetics over practicality, which is why we don't have any featured here. That said, dual handles tend to be sturdier than single handles.

Do I need a touchless or touch-sensitive faucet?

Touchless faucets, which activate by waving your hands in front of a sensor, and touch-sensitive models, which turn on and off when you touch any part of the handle or neck, are both convenient and practical choices for many users. Landers explained that both types of these faucets are becoming more prevalent in the kitchen and stressed their food-safety benefits. Since you no longer need to use your fingers to turn a handle, these faucets can dramatically reduce the chances of cross-contaminating your kitchen when handling raw meats or seafood.

How do I install a faucet myself?

Installing a kitchen faucet is probably easier than you think. You will need a few common tools, like a basin wrench, and a partner to provide an extra set of hands. Most popular faucet models, including the ones we featured on our list, will have multiple installation videos from both the manufacturer and customers. It's worth noting that installing a touchless or touch-sensitive faucet will be more intensive, and unless you're comfortable working around electrical wiring, you may need to hire a professional.

Which brand has the best faucets overall?

While there are several well-respected kitchen faucet brands, we consider Delta faucets to have the best models overall. They're made to last with quality components and their no-leak guarantee, combined with timely customer service, gives you the confidence that you won't be left high and dry if any issues come up. We also appreciate Delta's focus on hassle-free installation, including easily accessible manuals and videos that are well-suited for the average DIY-er. Plus, since they offer such a wide range of faucet styles — both classic and modern — and price points, you should be able to easily find an option that suits your needs.

