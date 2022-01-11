ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windfall tax: how the North Sea is churning out cash for oil and gas barons

By Rob Davies and Fiona Harvey
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Pef8_0dho5bGc00

Bumper shareholder payouts, soaring profits, booming asset valuations: the oil and gas industry has bounced back from the depths of the pandemic with a vengeance.

After a difficult 2020, when plunging demand led at one point to negative prices , crude recovered in 2021 and wholesale gas prices have soared in Europe and the UK . Gas has risen as much as tenfold to new all-time highs, due to factors including low storage capacity, strong Chinese demand and low wind generation during the summer.

BP boss Bernard Looney illustrated this bonanza when he said the oil and gas giant had become a “cash machine” . North Sea oil and gas companies are expected to report near-record cashflows of almost $20bn (£14.9bn) for the current financial year, according to industry experts at Wood MacKenzie.

The revival of the industry’s fortunes has spurred calls for a windfall tax on North Sea producers, with the proceeds used to subsidise energy bills for households facing a cost-of-living crisis . The Liberal Democrats first made the suggestion last week, and Labour took up the call at the weekend. Rachel Reeves, shadow chancellor of the exchequer, said: “There is a global gas price crisis, but 10 years of the Conservatives’ failed energy policy and dither and delay has created a price crisis that’s being felt by everyone. We want to stop bills going up.”

The Conservative former energy minister Chris Skidmore has also publicly backed the idea, which has been rejected by the government .

Shell, the world’s largest producer and trader of liquefied natural gas (LNG), said last week that profits would be higher than expected thanks to the elevated prices. Unlike gas that arrives via pipelines from fields in the North Sea, LNG is shipped across oceans to the highest bidder, meaning companies like Shell benefit from surging global prices.

Shell was already planning to hand investors a $7bn bonus by offering to buy shares back from them, but has now said this will happen “at pace”.

The largest North Sea explorer is not BP or Shell, but Harbour Energy, created via the merger of Premier Oil and Chrysaor earlier this year. In a recent update, Harbour said it expected “materially higher free cashflow at current commodity prices” and announced a $200m-a-year (£147m) dividend for investors.

Many firms that drill for oil and gas in the North Sea are private companies, not listed on the stock market, meaning they do not have to publish accounts as promptly as companies such as BP, Shell or Harbour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A83DJ_0dho5bGc00
The shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves, is a vocal supporter of a windfall tax on North Sea oil. Photograph: Ian West/PA

But some have provided insight into how high gas prices are working in their favour.

Rising oil prices have been good news for chemical group Ineos, which is owned by Monaco-based British multi-billionaire Sir Jim Racliffe and has drilling licences in fields including Breagh and the West of Shetlands area.

Revenues increased by 87%, or €2.4bn, to €5.1bn in the three-month period ending on 30 September 2021. This was “driven primarily by higher prices and increased volumes”, the company said.

“The increase in selling prices followed the increase in crude oil prices, which increased to an average of $73 [per barrel] as compared to $43 in the same period in 2020.”

In a recent update on trading, Ithaca, owned by the Israeli group Delek, said rising prices meant gas revenue per barrel from its North Sea assets, which include the Alba and Alder gas fields, nearly doubled in the third quarter, from $49 last year to $97.

As it boosted production to meet demand and cash in on strong prices, revenues from gas more than tripled from $59m to $180m over the three-month period.

The industry has warned against a windfall tax, and points out that its own improved fortunes mean a multi-billion-pound tax uplift.

“[The Treasury] will get an additional £3.5bn taxes in the two years from last April – making a total of more than £5bn,” said Oil & Gas UK spokesperson Jenny Stanning. “We already pay up to 40% corporation tax – roughly double any other sector.”

Graham Kellas, senior vice-president of global fiscal research at Wood Mackenzie, said a windfall tax might be counterproductive. “Higher taxes generally dampen investment and the upstream industry is currently under pressure to reduce activity, so this could be exacerbated,” he said. “Some companies may not pay any more tax even if the rate increases.

“If they are investing in new projects, or involved in significant decommissioning operations, the deduction of these costs could absorb most of their revenue. For others, it will reduce their profit margin.

“This may not have an immediate impact on activity but will reduce enthusiasm for future investment. Reduced investment will accelerate the decline in North Sea production and this will need to be replaced by imports, unless demand for oil products decreases at a similar rate.”

Malcolm Graham-Wood, founding partner of Hydrocarbon Capital, said: “Those suggesting a windfall tax have very short memories. Not only did chancellor Osborne have to rescind a windfall owing to a massive drop in activity in the North Sea, but it was only two years ago that oil was trading at a negative number as demand was so weak.

“The bottom line is that it has been proved to be counterproductive to windfall-tax the oil companies operating in the North Sea.”

Green campaigners have also argued strongly that the answer to high energy prices is to generate more green power, and criticised ministers for their lack of action. Tessa Khan, director of Uplift, which campaigns for a fossil-free UK, told the Guardian: “This government has abdicated responsibility for securing affordable energy to profit-driven oil and gas companies, with disastrous results for households. As long the government fails to plan for and support renewable energy at the scale we need, we’ll continue to be reliant on expensive gas imports in this country. Opening up new oil and gas fields in the UK won’t change energy bills and will only lock us into long-term dependency on fossil fuels.”

She added: “If you want to know why the government has ceded control to the industry, just look at the generous oil and gas company donations the Conservative party receives , or the dozens of Lords and MPs that are employed by or have shares in the industry . But really it’s a lack of vision, planning and investment in the UK’s massive renewables potential.”

The Guardian

China’s coal production hit record levels in 2021

China’s coal production reached record levels last year as the state encouraged miners to ramp up their fossil fuel output to safeguard the country’s energy supplies through the winter gas crisis. The world’s biggest coal producer and consumer mined 384.67m tonnes of the fossil fuel last month, easily...
The Independent

Government help in energy crisis should be ‘targeted’, says ScottishPower boss

The boss of one of the UK’s biggest energy suppliers has said that support for households facing spiralling energy costs should be targeted at those most in need.ScottishPower’s chief executive, Keith Anderson, said the Government has several options on the table for how to deal with the rise of more than 50% in energy bills that some experts predict in April.“There is merit in the Government looking at bringing in something that is quite targeted to help the most vulnerable in society,” he told the PA news agency.“I think the more you can target that support at those people, the...
Person
Chris Skidmore
Person
Bernard Looney
Person
Rachel Reeves
oilandgas360.com

Brent North Sea crude trades near 2014 highs as oil demand grows

SINGAPORE (Bloomberg) –Brent oil traded near the highest intraday level since 2014 as the market tightened and concerns about the impact of omicron eased. Futures in London held at about $86 a barrel after a fourth weekly advance on Friday, with gains tempered by signs of slowing Chinese economic growth. High prices are justified and futures could rise even further, according to trader Vitol Group. Oil’s market structure has firmed in a bullish backwardation pattern, indicating growing supply tightness.
The Independent

Three in four Tory voters back windfall tax on oil and gas companies

A majority of Conservative voters support a new windfall tax on oil and gas companies, a new poll has found.Seventy-five per cent of Tory voters told Savanta ComRes they would support the levy to fund households struggling to afford rising energy prices. And 71 per cent of the general population supports the move too.Opposition parties are pushing for the policy, but the government has so far rejected the idea.Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said action was needed immediately to provide financial relief as people grapple with their winter bills.“The government needs to get a grip on this crisis before it’s...
naturalgasworld.com

How to make oil and gas cleaner – and fast [Gas in Transition]

In the shadow of COP26, the industry needs to ramp up efforts to cut emissions, as climate scrutiny of its activities will only continue to grow. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 9]. by: Charles Ellinas. The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects global energy demand to increase by 4.6% in...
OilPrice.com

North Sea Oil Operators Set For Near Record Cash Flows

UK North Sea operators will see near-record cash margins and profits this year as they will look to extend field lives amid high oil and gas prices in a “now or never” regulatory environment, energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie says. The North Sea still looks pretty good for oil...
offshore-technology.com

North Sea windfall tax causes division in UK parliament

The tax is intended to ease pressure on household gas bills, which are anticipated to see a spike in the coming months. A proposal to impose a one-off ‘windfall tax’ on oil and gas companies operating in the North Sea has been met with mixed reactions in UK Parliament, with the Conservative government appearing to reject the proposal despite increased calls for its implementation over the weekend.
The Independent

Labour calls for North Sea windfall tax to rein in soaring energy bills

Labour has called for a windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas to help cushion the impact of an expected £600 rise in household energy bills this spring.Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves announced measures which would save most households £200 and protect the poorest almost entirely from the financial hit forecast when the energy price cap is reviewed in April.Energy sector analysts expect the review to result in a leap in the average annual bill for gas and electricity from £1,277 to around £1,865, adding to a cost-of-living crisis caused by 5 per cent inflation and a looming hike...
naturalgasworld.com

UK upstream warns windfall tax would give "false hopes" to consumers

A proposed windfall tax on oil and gas producers to raise funds to protect households from high energy bills would give consumers "false hopes"... A proposed windfall tax on oil and gas producers to raise funds to protect households from high energy bills would give consumers "false hopes" and deal out "real damage" to the industry, upstream association OGUK warned on January 5.
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Orange Leader

Oil demand expected to rise, how will that impact gas prices?

After a run of falling gas prices, the country’s motorists have seen things stabilize. “Oil prices have started to rise as omicron hasn’t been as severe as initially feared, leading to optimism that perhaps oil demand will start to rise in the weeks ahead as cases will eventually plateau,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
The Independent

Government faces ‘burning deadline’ to keep household energy bills down

The Government has a “burning deadline” in the next three weeks to decide how to offset a massive rise in household energy bills, the boss of an energy company has said.Bills could go up by more than 50% for millions of customers, a rise that could cost average households around £700 per year.“To some extent their burning deadline is the day that the new level of the price cap gets announced … because that’s when you would think that it becomes obvious they are going up,” said Good Energy boss Nigel Pocklington Estimates range but some believe the price cap...
The Independent

Number of families spending 10% of budgets on energy bills ‘set to triple’

The number of families spending at least 10% of their budgets on energy bills is set to triple after the new energy price cap comes into effect in April, a think tank predicts.The Resolution Foundation said the proportion of households in England in “fuel stress” – a general indicator of finding energy bills unaffordable – is currently 9%.It expects that proportion to leap to 27% amid predictions that the energy price cap could rise by more than 50% this April to around £2,000 per year. Ofgem will announce the new price cap level in February.The figure could equate to 6.3...
The Independent

17 projects awarded £700m in contracts for offshore wind farms

Contracts worth almost £700 million have been awarded to 17 projects for new offshore wind farms along Scotland’s coasts.Crown Estate Scotland was charged with overseeing the ScotWind Leasing bidding process, which received 74 applications from energy firms.The final awards, which include contracts with Scottish Power Shell SSE and BP, total £699.2 million.Today, we’ve announced the results of ScotWind, the first Scottish offshore wind leasing round in a decade. This is an early but important step towards building the next generation of offshore wind projects. https://t.co/19GVmZRPdm1/3 #ScotWind #NetZero #OffshoreWind pic.twitter.com/4gvY86bBaT— Crown Estate Scot (@CrownEstateScot) January 17, 2022Most of the...
TheConversationAU

Green hydrogen is coming - and these Australian regions are well placed to build our new export industry

You might remember hearing a lot about green hydrogen last year, as global pressure mounted on Australia to take stronger action on climate change ahead of the COP26 Glasgow summit last November. The government predicts green hydrogen exports and domestic use could be worth up to A$50 billion within 30 years, helping the world achieve deep decarbonisation. But how close are we really to a green hydrogen industry? And which states are best placed to host it? My research shows that as of next year, and based on where the cheapest renewables are, the best places to produce...
The Independent

Energy boss: Wind farm contracts make Scotland world leader in floating turbines

Scotland and the UK can become a leader in floating offshore wind farms, the boss of one of the biggest renewable energy producers in the UK has said.ScottishPower chief executive Keith Anderson hailed the development of two new ground-breaking wind farms.Instead of being attached to the seabed, they will float on the surface of the water – something that opens up many more square miles of sea to development.The company was awarded the rights to develop the two floating wind farms, the first of their kind in the world, in a new round of awards from Crown Estate Scotland.Contracts worth...
The Independent

Soaring house prices offset rising costs for Taylor Wimpey

One of the UK’s biggest housebuilders has said a spike in the price of its homes has fully made up for the soaring costs of staff and building materials, and supply chain shortages.Taylor Wimpey’s boss said the firm delivered an “excellent performance” last year, and that demand remains strong for the company’s newly-built homes, which became £12,000 more expensive.It completed more than 14,000 last year, up by nearly half from the year before.Below are some of the key highlights from our latest trading update. Read more here: https://t.co/tv1a9HNEsM #TWresults pic.twitter.com/DPw8ZbOnij— Taylor Wimpey plc (@TaylorWimpeyplc) January 17, 2022In 2020 construction sites...
The Independent

UK faces annual climate damage bill of billions – Government analysis

The UK faces annual costs of billions from the likes of flooding and heatwaves by the mid-century, a Government risk assessment has found.The cost of climate change to the UK is set to rise to at least one percent of the GDP by 2045, with economic damage exceeding £1 billion per year in each of eight key areas by 2050 even if temperature rises are limited to 2C, it warned.They include the health risks of high temperatures, the impacts of river and flash flooding on communities, buildings and business sites, and damage to carbon locked up in peatlands and woodlands.New...
The Guardian

