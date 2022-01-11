Hall of Famer Don Maynard Dies at 86; Won Super Bowl 3 with Jets

After the New England Patriots disappointed him on Saturday, former NFL wide receiver Julian Edelman seems to be converting to the Tom Brady and Tampa Buccaneers fandom. Edelman made a $100,000 bet on the Patriots and Buccaneers making it to the Super Bowl. He placed $50,000 on New England, and the other half on Tampa Bay–a pair of gamble that would have netted him $545,000. Unfortunately, his first bet failed after Bill Belichick and co. received a 47-17 beating against the Buffalo Bills in their Wild Card showdown.
