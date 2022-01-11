ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden Administration, Democratic Leaders In Congress Focus On Passing Voting Rights Legislation

By Alex Cameron
 7 days ago
The Biden administration and Democratic leaders in Congress are focusing renewed energy and attention on what they say is a critical need to pass legislation to protect voting rights across the country. Two bills, the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, have passed the House, but have been blocked by Republicans in the Senate.

Signaling their commitment to prioritize passage of the voting rights measures, President Biden and Vice President Harris both mentioned the threat to the right to vote in their January 6 commemoration speeches at the Capitol last week, and each will make remarks in Georgia on Tuesday on the subject ahead of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Democrats see the legislation as a necessary response to bills that have been passed in Republican-led states across the country in response to unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

"What they are doing," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) Sunday on Face the Nation, "they are not only suppressing the vote...they are nullifying elections, saying, 'Well it doesn't matter who gets more votes, it matters who the three people we appoint to analyze that, what they decide.' We cannot let that happen."

In order to get past the GOP's opposition in the Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is promising to hold a vote no later than next Monday's holiday on changing the filibuster rules, which currently require at least 60 votes to bring most bills up for a vote.

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford has been outspoken in criticizing both the idea of tampering with the filibuster, as well as, the notion that the states need the federal government to safeguard future elections.

“Democrats want to federalize our elections over the states and local authorities in blue and red states," said Sen. Lankford in a statement. "Their absurd overreach only benefits keeping them in power and is not what’s in the best interest of Americans.”

Lankford says Schumer's threat to change Senate rules is a threat to the nation. "For over two centuries, the Senate is the one place in our government where minority opinions have a voice, unless Senator Schumer gets his way. In 2017, 32 Senate Democrats signed a letter saying that the filibuster should not change—27 of those Democrats are still in the Senate."

In 2017, despite those protests from Democrats, Lankford joined 51 other Republicans in voting to amend Senate Rules and eliminating the use of the filibuster on Supreme Court nominees. Then-President Trump had just nominated Neil Gorsuch to the high court and Democrats, still angered that Sen. Mitch McConnell refused to allow President Obama's nomination of Merrick Garland to move forward in 2016, were vowing to use the filibuster to stop Gorsuch's confirmation.

Related
The Independent

McConnell bombarded with criticism over voting rights stance after posting Martin Luther King Day tribute

Mitch McConnell has been been branded a hypocrite for posting a tribute to Martin Luther King Jr while leading Republican efforts to obstruct new voting-rights legislation.Mr McConnell was among several Republicans who took to social media to praise the late civil rights icon as the country marked Martin Luther King Day.“Nearly 60 years since the March on Washington, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s message echoes as powerfully as it did that day,” the Senate minority leader wrote on social media. “His legacy inspires us to celebrate and keep building upon the remarkable progress our great nation has made toward becoming...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Republicans rally around senator who Trump said ‘went woke’ by saying he lost 2020 election

Republican senators rallied to the defence of Sen Mike Rounds this week after he was attacked by former President Donald Trump.Mr Rounds sparked a feud with the former president when he went on ABC’s This Week on Sunday and reiterated that he did not believe conspiracy theories supported by Mr Trump and his allies about the 2020 election, namely the assertion that Mr Trump had in fact won the election."We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” Mr Rounds said on Sunday.“[I]f we simply look back and tell our people don't vote because there's cheating going...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

What is the new Voting Rights Act, and why do Republicans (and some Democrats) stand in the way of it?

Another Martin Luther King Day has come to pass without voting reform, but if Democrats have their way, that won’t be the case for long.Congressional Democrats have been pushing for years to expand voting access to little success, and had hoped to get a package of legislation named for civil rights icon and US representative John Lewis done by this MLK Day.Those hopes were dashed when senators moved a planned MLK Day vote back because of a massive snow storm in Washington and Hawaii senator Brian Schatz coming down with Covid.The Senate is back in session on Tuesday, where...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

"Vote her the hell out": Progressives target Kyrsten Sinema after her filibuster defense

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. On what would have been Martin Luther King Jr.'s 93rd birthday, voting rights advocates and progressive lawmakers rallied in Arizona on Saturday to target the first-term Democratic senator blocking legislation aimed at strengthening ballot access amid growing GOP-led suppression efforts.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Advocates for the poor slam Senate filibuster meltdown; call for action on voting rights

'We are in a crisis of democracy,” the Rev. William Barber said. “We talk about the filibuster, about how it hurts Black people — the filibuster has hurt everybody in this country, Black folk, women, the labor movement. The post Advocates for the poor slam Senate filibuster meltdown; call for action on voting rights appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Democratic Party establishment and grassroots turn the big guns on Sinema and Manchin

It was a brutal week for the Democratic Party’s various factions as it became clear ahead of Martin Luther King Jr Day that the passage of voting rights legislation remains unlikely thanks to two Democratic senators, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.As the president descended on Capitol Hill in an attempt to press the two on their resistance to alterations to the Senate’s filibuster rule, Ms Sinema took to the floor and delivered a speech outlining her continued refusal to make any changes to the rule even as unified Republican opposition means that passing legislation to combat gerrymandering and bills to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheAtlantaVoice

On MLK Day, King III implores Senate to act on voting rights

A day before the U.S. Senate was expected to take up significant legislation on voting rights that is looking likely to fail, Martin Luther King, Jr.’s eldest son condemned federal lawmakers over their inaction. Speaking in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Martin Luther King III said though he was marking the federal holiday named for his […] The post On MLK Day, King III implores Senate to act on voting rights appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Hillary Clinton invokes MLK’s criticism of ‘white moderates’ after Manchin and Sinema reject filibuster reform

Hillary Clinton has invoked Martin Luther King Jr’s criticisms of “the white moderate “ in what appeared to be a thinly- veiled rebuke of Democrats Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema after they rejected President Joe Biden’s urgent demands to change Senate filibuster rules that block passage of federal voting rights legislation.In a message on Twitter, the former Democratic presidential candidate quoted the late civil rights leader’s “Letter from a Birmingham Jail,” in which he rebuts “unjust laws” as well as “the white moderate” with a “shallow understanding” of injustice.“I had hoped that the white moderate would understand that law...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

About the GOP’s historical amnesia on voting rights

Quality Journalism for Critical Times If you get into an argument with a Republican about the GOP’s lamentable support for voting rights and its fractured relationship with Black Americans, it won’t be long before your rhetorical sparring partner bellows “Robert Byrd” at you and declares the argument over. The logic here, if it even can be called that, is that […] The post About the GOP’s historical amnesia on voting rights appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
tucsonpost.com

Biden pushes voting rights legislation in MLK speech

President demands Americans pick a 'side? on holiday honoring civil rights hero who preached unity. US President Joe Biden marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a speech linking the civil rights leader's efforts to unite Americans to his own party's voting rights legislation, all but dismissing those against it as racists.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

