Massachusetts State

Massachusetts unveils new proof-of-vaccination website

By Hiawatha Bray
Boston Globe
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMassachusetts on Monday became the latest state to offer an official digital certificate to show proof that a person has been vaccinated against COVID-19. But the state said it’s not a first step toward mandatory “vaccine passports” that would be required to travel or gain entry to...

www.bostonglobe.com

