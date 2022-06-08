ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Bob Saget’s Official Cause of Death Reveals if Those Heart Attack Rumors Were True

By Jenzia Burgos
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Ever since news of his passing first broke, fans have wondered about Bob Saget’s cause of death and searched for the details of how he died. The Full House alum, who also starred in the show’s sequel Fuller House on Netflix, died on January 9, 2022, at the age of 65.

Born in May 1956 as Robert “Bob” Lane Saget in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Saget was raised by his father Benjamin, a supermarket executive, and his mother Dolly, who worked as a hospital administrator. When he was a child, Saget briefly lived in Encino, California with his family before moving back to Philadelphia in time for high school. As a teen, Saget had hopes of following in his mother’s footsteps in the medical field and becoming a doctor one day—but he decided against it when his high school English teacher urged him to pursue a career in film and television. Clearly, this was one of the best bits of advice he ever got.

After graduating with a degree in film in 1978 from Temple University, Saget began touring as a stand-up comic. After traveling the United States for some time, Saget landed a role as a member of the CBS breakfast television show The Morning Program in 1987 alongside Rolland Smith, Mariette Hartley and Mark McEwen. But his stint on the series was short-lived, as he nabbed his big break on Full House later that year. Saget was cast in the role of Danny Tanner, a widowed father raising daughters D.J., Stephanie and Michelle in his San Francisco home with the help of his brother-in-law Jesse Katsopolis (John Stamos) and best friend Joey Gladstone (Dave Coulier). The series slowly but surely became a hit over the course of its eight seasons, broadcasting a total of 192 episodes from 1987 to 1995.

For many fans, Saget represented more than a character on a sitcom, as many have affectionately referred to the comic actor as “America’s Dad” following his tenure on Full House throughout the ’90s. So it’s no surprise that many are concerned about Saget’s cause of death following his sudden passing. For everything we know about how Bob Saget died and the details behind his cause of death, keep on reading below.

How did Bob Saget die?

Here’s what we know so far about how Bob Saget died. On January 9, 2022, Saget was found dead at the age of 65 in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. According to a statement released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at the time, there were no signs of foul play or drug use on the scene.

“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on social media. “The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

Before his death, the comic actor was in the middle of his stand-up comedy tour, titled “I Don’t Do Negative.” He had recently completed his second performance in Jacksonville, Florida on January 8, 2022. Just hours before he was found dead, Saget took to social media to gush about his experience on tour. “I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26,” he captioned a selfie on Instagram. “I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it. … Goin’ everywhere until I get the special shot. And then probably keep going cause I’m addicted to this shit.”

Following the reports of his death, Saget’s family released a statement revealing that they were “devastated” to confirm Saget’s passing. “We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away,” their statement began. “He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.” Saget’s family ended their statement by urging fans to celebrate Saget’s life. “Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world,” they wrote.

News of Saget’s death also drew a quick response from his on-screen Full House family. John Stamos, who played Saget’s brother-in-law Jesse on the show for nearly a decade, said that he was “broken” by his friend’s death. “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock,” he wrote on Twitter. “I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.” Actor Dave Coulier, who played Saget’s best friend on Full House , wrote, “My heart is broken.” He also took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and Saget holding hands at an event in 2017. “I’ll never let go, brother. Love you,” he captioned the post.

Candace Cameron Bure, who starred as Saget’s eldest daughter D.J. on Full House , shared a similar feeling of heartbreak. “I don’t know what to say 💔. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life,” she shared. “I loved him so much.” Bure’s on-screen best friend Kimmy Gibbler, played by actress Andrea Barber, also took to social media to share her shock at Saget’s passing.

“This one hurts. 💔 He had the biggest heart of anyone in Hollywood. He gave the biggest hugs. I am gutted that I will never be able to hug him again,” Barber captioned a photo of her and Saget hugging on an episode of Fuller House . “Bob ended every text, every interaction with “Love you.” Didn’t matter how long or short we’d been apart. He loved so deeply and so fiercely. And he never hesitated to tell you just how much you meant to him.”

Barber added, “This is the greatest lesson I learned from Bob Saget – don’t hesitate to tell people you love them. I feel at peace knowing that Bob knew exactly how much I adore him. Rest well, my dear friend. I have no doubt you are making everyone in Heaven laugh until their cheeks hurt, just as you did here on Earth. ❤️”

Twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen—who shared the role of Michelle Tanner, the youngest daughter of Saget’s character on Full House —also shared their condolences with the late comic’s family. “Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man,” the sisters shared in a joint statement to Entertainment Tonight. “We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has.” They concluded their statement, “We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences.”

What was Bob Saget’s cause of death?

So, how did Bob Saget die? On February 9, 2022, Saget’s family released a statement revealing how he really died following a formal investigation into his cause of death. According to Saget’s family, the comedian passed away from brain trauma, which he reportedly sustained after hitting the back of his head on an object by accident.

“The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep,” the family’s statement read. “No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

Saget’s family went on to note that they have been “overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful.”

For weeks before Bob Saget’s cause of death was officially determined, authorities believed that all signs pointed to a sudden heart attack or stroke, per TMZ . According to Fox Orlando , Saget’s body was taken from the hotel where he was found dead at the age of 65 on January 9, 2022, and brought directly to the Orange County Medical Examiner’s office where an autopsy was performed. A spokesperson reportedly shared with the outlet at the time that Bob Saget’s cause of death would take between 10 to 12 weeks—or as much as 120 days—to be determined.

Since his sudden passing, fans speculated whether Bob Saget’s cause of death was due to a heart attack. Saget’s father Benjamin Saget died on January 30, 2007, after complications from congestive heart failure, according to the Los Angeles Times. While heart disease can sometimes run in the family, we now know that this wasn’t Bob Saget’s cause of death after all.

After news broke of his death, additional details about Saget’s final moments were shared with People . According to a source who spoke to the site on January 10, 2022, Saget was found dead in his hotel room by hotel housekeeping staff after he missed his expected checkout time. The insider noted that an hour had passed after the actor was supposed to check out at 3 p.m. when housekeeping went to his room and found him unresponsive in his bed. The source went on to add that the room was neat and had no signs of trauma. Saget’s bags were already packed by the door, per the source. When they found him unresponsive in bed, the housekeeping manager attempted to perform CPR after calling 911. Paramedics pronounced him dead on the scene once they arrived.

According to authorities who spoke to TMZ , the comedian was reportedly lying face-up on the bed, with his left arm across his chest and his right arm lying beside him when he was found. The outlet reported at the time that the hand across his chest may point to Bob Saget’s cause of death being a heart attack, but as we know, this was only speculation.

In his final days, Saget reportedly kept things “low-key” while staying at the Ritz Carlton hotel in Orlando, according to a separate hotel source who spoke to People. He was a “low-key, unassuming guest who was more than happy to take selfies with whoever asked in the lobby,” the source noted. “He checked in on Friday morning and used his real name. Everyone recognized him immediately, but he didn’t make any fanfare about it,” says the source.

Saget was friendly with guests and hotel staff, according to the insider. “A couple of girls asked for a selfie and he even held the camera and joked that his arms were longer because he was part orangutan,” the source noted. “He was really gracious. No entourage, no entitlement, no attitude.”

The hotel source also added that Saget seemed in good spirits and health when they saw him. “He carried his own bags, seemed really energetic and honestly seemed really healthy and happy,” the insider continues. “He didn’t move like a 65-year-old man. That’s why it’s such a shock to everyone.”

Dirty Daddy: The Chronicles of a Family Man Turned Filthy Comedian by Bob Saget

Buy: ‘Dirty Daddy’ by Bob Saget $6.99+

For more about Bob Saget’s life before his death, read his 2014 memoir Dirty Daddy: The Chronicles of a Family Man Turned Filthy Comedian . The New York Times’ bestseller recounts Saget’s journey as a butcher’s son born to a family beset by tragedy, through his early days as a stand-up comic, to landing his career-defining gig on Full House and hosting America’s Funniest Home Videos. In his memoir, Saget dishes on what really went on behind the scenes of two of the most successful family shows of all time—from what it was like changing Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s diapers, to working with co-stars like John Stamos and Dave Coulier—all before imploding his family-friendly image on projects like HBO’s Entourage and the 2005 documentary, The Aristocrats, with the jokes fans have never heard before from the man known as America’s Dad.

Full House , where Bob Saget starred as Danny Tanner for eight seasons from 1987 to 1995, is available to stream on HBO Max . Here’s how to watch it for free .

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZEJ1g_0dhlMciu00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 176

Mary Lee
2d ago

why all the unnecessary recap of his life when your caption reads cause of death revealed I hate a lot of unnecessary talk

Reply(14)
153
Nick Taylor
2d ago

If he hit his head and fell asleep then why were his bags packed? Also if it was a sudden heart attack then why the family acting like there's something to be ashamed of?🤔

Reply(15)
46
Melissa Isom
2d ago

I don't know. Heart attacks don't usually cause your eye socket bones to be smashed in and multiple skull fractures equivalent to a 20 ft fall.

Reply(12)
43
Related
StyleCaster

Bob Saget’s Kids Were ‘Devastated’ by His Death—Meet His 3 Daughters With His Ex-Wife

Click here to read the full article. He may have been America’s Dad to Full house fans, but to Bob Saget’s kids and three daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, he was just a parent to one family. Saget—a stand-up comedian and actor—died on January 9, 2022, at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. He was 65 years old. His death was confirmed by Orange County Sheriff’s Office, who didn’t find any signs of foul play or drug use. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was...
ORLANDO, FL
StyleCaster

Bob Saget’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Made From ‘Full House’ & ‘AFV’ Before His Death

Click here to read the full article. Remembering America’s dad. Bob Saget’s net worth included salaries for the role of Danny Tanner in Full House and its sequel, Fuller House, along with his familiar voice as the narrator of How I Met Your Mother. Saget—whose full name was Robert Lane Saget—was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on May 17, 1956, to a Jewish family. His dad worked as a supermarket executive, whereas his mom was a hospital administrator. As a child, Saget lived in Encino, California for a time before moving back to Philadelphia with his family. In Philly, he attended Abington Senior High School,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
StyleCaster

Kim Just Responded to Rumors She Got ‘Turned Down’ From Attending the Queen’s Jubilee With Pete After Flying to London

Click here to read the full article. With reports that she’s in London with her boyfriend Pete Davidson, fans are asking did Kim Kardashian attend the Platinum Jubilee celebrations?  Though she arrived in London around the same time that the celebrations started, Kim didn’t try to attend any of the events, according to a representative for The Kardashians star who told Page Six on June 3, 2022. Kim “didn’t even ask to go” to Queen Elizabeth II’s Jubilee, which celebrated the monarch’s 70 years of service and ran from June 2 to June 5, 2022. The response came after a source...
CELEBRITIES
People

Bob Saget's Modern Brentwood Home Listed for $7.765 Million

Bob Saget's Los Angeles home is on the market six months after the actor and comedian's sudden death. The modern 6,608 square feet mansion in upscale Brentwood is listed for $7.765 million and features six bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and a range of smart technology fitted by the Full House star, who died on Jan. 9 at the age of 65.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Hollywood, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
State
Florida State
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Philadelphia, PA
Entertainment
City
Philadelphia, PA
E! News

Bob Saget's Los Angeles Home Selling for $7.7 Million: Step Inside

Watch: Bob Saget's Wife & Friends Pay Tribute on His 66th Birthday. Bob Saget's family is saying goodbye to his longtime home. The late comedian's six-bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom house located in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles has been listed for $7.7 million—with his nephew, Adam Saget of Compass, handling the sale. Adam tells E! News that his uncle was "very into tech" and had outfitted the estate, which was originally built in 1964, with Elan "smart house controls and automation throughout the home."
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Stamos
Person
Dave Coulier
Person
Bob Saget
Person
Candace Cameron Bure
Person
Andrea Barber
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Fans Are Still Freaking Out About What Luke Bryan’s Wife Wore at the Finale

Weeks after the 20th season finale of “American Idol,” fans of the hit series are still freaking out about Luke Bryan’s wife, Caroline, and the outfit she wore. According to Good Housekeeping, “American Idol” fans are continuously reeling about Luke Bryan and his wife’s finale outfit of choice. Prior to the finale, Bryan took to his Instagram to share some snaps of him and Caroline going out for a “date night” prior to the finale. Caroline was seen rocking a pair of black shorts, a white top with a black jacket, and a pair of knee-high boots.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cause Of Death#Hbo#The Full House#Fuller House#Temple University#Cbs
Popculture

'Criminal Minds' Actor John Zderko Dead at 60

John Zderko, a character actor who appeared in an episode of Criminal Minds, died Thursday. He was 60. Zderko died of complications from cancer treatment, his friend, actor Charley Koontz, told The Hollywood Reporter. "A great friend and an excellent actor gone way too soon," Koontz wrote on Twitter. "Thank...
TV & VIDEOS
PopCrush

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson Expecting a Baby Together

Ozzy Osbourne will be a grandpa yet again! That's because Kelly Osbourne has revealed via social media that she's pregnant. Osbourne went public with her relationship with Slipknot's Sid Wilson on Valentine's Day this year and though she didn't name Wilson in her Instagram post, People is reporting that the child will be the first for the couple.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

The View host makes surprising 'firing' revelation amid latest cast change

The View is taking viewers back to the very first days of the show, and as they reminisce, they are making major revelations too. ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style. The long-time-running talk show is honoring the ladies that made it so successful when...
TV & VIDEOS
StyleCaster

Harry Wanted to Spend $95 on a Birthday Present For Lili—Here’s What She Got Instead

Click here to read the full article. Celebrating. New photos have given us a sneak peek of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Lilibet birthday presents. The couple and their two kids, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, landed in Santa Barbara, after the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on June 5, 2022, and were spotted unloading a few precious gifts from across the pond.  The pair celebrated their daughter’s first birthday on June 4, 2022, during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The party went on at the couple’s residence at Frogmore Cottage with an intimate garden party. A source told The Sun that the party...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Mashed

What We Know About Valerie Bertinelli's Divorce From Tom Vitale

Food Network host Valerie Bertinelli has been in a spotlight for a long time. She first appeared on television at age 15 in the show "One Day at a Time," starred in several other notable shows, and eventually found success as a food personality. She's got her own cooking show, "Valerie's Home Cooking," and has appeared as a judge in several other Food Network competition shows now, too. But her life off-screen is almost just as interesting as her life in front of the cameras.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Cinemablend

Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Announce Return To The Voice In Cute TikTok, But That’s Bad News For One Coach In Season 22

Update: Hours after Gwen Stefani was revealed to be returning to The Voice for Season 22, it was then announced that Season 21 advisor and pop star Camila Cabello will be taking over a coach's chair for the first time in place of Kelly Clarkson, who will be absent for the first time after an eight-season stretch. The original story continues below.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

53K+
Followers
3K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy