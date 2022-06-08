Bob Saget’s Official Cause of Death Reveals if Those Heart Attack Rumors Were True

Click here to read the full article.

Ever since news of his passing first broke, fans have wondered about Bob Saget’s cause of death and searched for the details of how he died. The Full House alum, who also starred in the show’s sequel Fuller House on Netflix, died on January 9, 2022, at the age of 65.

Born in May 1956 as Robert “Bob” Lane Saget in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Saget was raised by his father Benjamin, a supermarket executive, and his mother Dolly, who worked as a hospital administrator. When he was a child, Saget briefly lived in Encino, California with his family before moving back to Philadelphia in time for high school. As a teen, Saget had hopes of following in his mother’s footsteps in the medical field and becoming a doctor one day—but he decided against it when his high school English teacher urged him to pursue a career in film and television. Clearly, this was one of the best bits of advice he ever got.

After graduating with a degree in film in 1978 from Temple University, Saget began touring as a stand-up comic. After traveling the United States for some time, Saget landed a role as a member of the CBS breakfast television show The Morning Program in 1987 alongside Rolland Smith, Mariette Hartley and Mark McEwen. But his stint on the series was short-lived, as he nabbed his big break on Full House later that year. Saget was cast in the role of Danny Tanner, a widowed father raising daughters D.J., Stephanie and Michelle in his San Francisco home with the help of his brother-in-law Jesse Katsopolis (John Stamos) and best friend Joey Gladstone (Dave Coulier). The series slowly but surely became a hit over the course of its eight seasons, broadcasting a total of 192 episodes from 1987 to 1995.

For many fans, Saget represented more than a character on a sitcom, as many have affectionately referred to the comic actor as “America’s Dad” following his tenure on Full House throughout the ’90s. So it’s no surprise that many are concerned about Saget’s cause of death following his sudden passing. For everything we know about how Bob Saget died and the details behind his cause of death, keep on reading below.

How did Bob Saget die?

Here’s what we know so far about how Bob Saget died. On January 9, 2022, Saget was found dead at the age of 65 in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. According to a statement released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at the time, there were no signs of foul play or drug use on the scene.

“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on social media. “The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

Before his death, the comic actor was in the middle of his stand-up comedy tour, titled “I Don’t Do Negative.” He had recently completed his second performance in Jacksonville, Florida on January 8, 2022. Just hours before he was found dead, Saget took to social media to gush about his experience on tour. “I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26,” he captioned a selfie on Instagram. “I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it. … Goin’ everywhere until I get the special shot. And then probably keep going cause I’m addicted to this shit.”

Following the reports of his death, Saget’s family released a statement revealing that they were “devastated” to confirm Saget’s passing. “We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away,” their statement began. “He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.” Saget’s family ended their statement by urging fans to celebrate Saget’s life. “Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world,” they wrote.

News of Saget’s death also drew a quick response from his on-screen Full House family. John Stamos, who played Saget’s brother-in-law Jesse on the show for nearly a decade, said that he was “broken” by his friend’s death. “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock,” he wrote on Twitter. “I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.” Actor Dave Coulier, who played Saget’s best friend on Full House , wrote, “My heart is broken.” He also took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and Saget holding hands at an event in 2017. “I’ll never let go, brother. Love you,” he captioned the post.

Candace Cameron Bure, who starred as Saget’s eldest daughter D.J. on Full House , shared a similar feeling of heartbreak. “I don’t know what to say 💔. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life,” she shared. “I loved him so much.” Bure’s on-screen best friend Kimmy Gibbler, played by actress Andrea Barber, also took to social media to share her shock at Saget’s passing.

“This one hurts. 💔 He had the biggest heart of anyone in Hollywood. He gave the biggest hugs. I am gutted that I will never be able to hug him again,” Barber captioned a photo of her and Saget hugging on an episode of Fuller House . “Bob ended every text, every interaction with “Love you.” Didn’t matter how long or short we’d been apart. He loved so deeply and so fiercely. And he never hesitated to tell you just how much you meant to him.”

Barber added, “This is the greatest lesson I learned from Bob Saget – don’t hesitate to tell people you love them. I feel at peace knowing that Bob knew exactly how much I adore him. Rest well, my dear friend. I have no doubt you are making everyone in Heaven laugh until their cheeks hurt, just as you did here on Earth. ❤️”

Twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen—who shared the role of Michelle Tanner, the youngest daughter of Saget’s character on Full House —also shared their condolences with the late comic’s family. “Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man,” the sisters shared in a joint statement to Entertainment Tonight. “We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has.” They concluded their statement, “We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences.”

What was Bob Saget’s cause of death?

So, how did Bob Saget die? On February 9, 2022, Saget’s family released a statement revealing how he really died following a formal investigation into his cause of death. According to Saget’s family, the comedian passed away from brain trauma, which he reportedly sustained after hitting the back of his head on an object by accident.

“The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep,” the family’s statement read. “No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

Saget’s family went on to note that they have been “overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful.”

For weeks before Bob Saget’s cause of death was officially determined, authorities believed that all signs pointed to a sudden heart attack or stroke, per TMZ . According to Fox Orlando , Saget’s body was taken from the hotel where he was found dead at the age of 65 on January 9, 2022, and brought directly to the Orange County Medical Examiner’s office where an autopsy was performed. A spokesperson reportedly shared with the outlet at the time that Bob Saget’s cause of death would take between 10 to 12 weeks—or as much as 120 days—to be determined.

Since his sudden passing, fans speculated whether Bob Saget’s cause of death was due to a heart attack. Saget’s father Benjamin Saget died on January 30, 2007, after complications from congestive heart failure, according to the Los Angeles Times. While heart disease can sometimes run in the family, we now know that this wasn’t Bob Saget’s cause of death after all.

After news broke of his death, additional details about Saget’s final moments were shared with People . According to a source who spoke to the site on January 10, 2022, Saget was found dead in his hotel room by hotel housekeeping staff after he missed his expected checkout time. The insider noted that an hour had passed after the actor was supposed to check out at 3 p.m. when housekeeping went to his room and found him unresponsive in his bed. The source went on to add that the room was neat and had no signs of trauma. Saget’s bags were already packed by the door, per the source. When they found him unresponsive in bed, the housekeeping manager attempted to perform CPR after calling 911. Paramedics pronounced him dead on the scene once they arrived.

According to authorities who spoke to TMZ , the comedian was reportedly lying face-up on the bed, with his left arm across his chest and his right arm lying beside him when he was found. The outlet reported at the time that the hand across his chest may point to Bob Saget’s cause of death being a heart attack, but as we know, this was only speculation.

In his final days, Saget reportedly kept things “low-key” while staying at the Ritz Carlton hotel in Orlando, according to a separate hotel source who spoke to People. He was a “low-key, unassuming guest who was more than happy to take selfies with whoever asked in the lobby,” the source noted. “He checked in on Friday morning and used his real name. Everyone recognized him immediately, but he didn’t make any fanfare about it,” says the source.

Saget was friendly with guests and hotel staff, according to the insider. “A couple of girls asked for a selfie and he even held the camera and joked that his arms were longer because he was part orangutan,” the source noted. “He was really gracious. No entourage, no entitlement, no attitude.”

The hotel source also added that Saget seemed in good spirits and health when they saw him. “He carried his own bags, seemed really energetic and honestly seemed really healthy and happy,” the insider continues. “He didn’t move like a 65-year-old man. That’s why it’s such a shock to everyone.”

For more about Bob Saget’s life before his death, read his 2014 memoir Dirty Daddy: The Chronicles of a Family Man Turned Filthy Comedian . The New York Times’ bestseller recounts Saget’s journey as a butcher’s son born to a family beset by tragedy, through his early days as a stand-up comic, to landing his career-defining gig on Full House and hosting America’s Funniest Home Videos. In his memoir, Saget dishes on what really went on behind the scenes of two of the most successful family shows of all time—from what it was like changing Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s diapers, to working with co-stars like John Stamos and Dave Coulier—all before imploding his family-friendly image on projects like HBO’s Entourage and the 2005 documentary, The Aristocrats, with the jokes fans have never heard before from the man known as America’s Dad.

