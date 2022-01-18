ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Factbox: Biggest deals in the consolidating videogame market

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
The entrance to the Activision Blizzard Inc. campus is shown in Irvine, California, U.S., August 6, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Jan 18 (Reuters) - The videogame industry received a massive fillip from the COVID-19 pandemic as people increasingly turned to digital entertainment during lockdowns and firms in the sector consolidated to boost their library of popular titles.

Videogame companies have also sharpened their focus on mobile games as restrictions ease and people ditch their PCs and TV screens to step outside. The mobile gaming market is likely to reach a size of $116.4 billion by 2024, according to data firm Newzoo.

Xbox maker Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) said on Jan. 18 that it would buy "Call of Duty" videogame maker Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O) for $68.7 billion in cash, the largest deal in the sector. read more

Here is a list of the biggest videogame deals in the past few years:

Reporting by Eva Mathews and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

