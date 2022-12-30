Celebrities Who Died in 2022: Honoring the Actors, Musicians and Icons We Lost

Their memory will forever be with us. In 2022, we were forced to say goodbye to some of Hollywood's most beloved stars — leaving people with emotions they may not quite understand. The year started on a shocking note with the loss of Hollywood great Sidney Poitier and sitcom's favorite dad Bob Saget .

People welcome celebrities into their everyday lives. Actors, musicians, designers, athletes and more become household names or fan favorites, and because of that, their deaths leave followers in a state of confused mourning. Despite having never met these people, their work has left a lasting mark on us.

The grief is still real because they have meant something personally to fans everywhere. Comedian Bob Saget, for example, served as a familiar, wise father figure for kids growing up in the late '80s through the mid-'90s as Danny Tanner on the sitcom Full House .

He became known as "America's dad" thanks to his role as a recently widowed single father in the hit sitcom, which he starred in alongside his TV daughters, Candace Cameron Bure (DJ Tanner) , Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie Tanner) and twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen (both played Michelle Tanner) and costars John Stamos (Jesse Katsopolis) , Dave Coulier (Joey Gladstone) and Lori Loughlin (Rebecca Katsopolis) .

Saget was just 65 years old when he was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando while on tour on January 9.

“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted at the time. “The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

After the news of his death, Saget's costars honored him with tributes. “Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has,” Mary-Kate and Ashley said in a statement to People . “We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences.”

“I don’t know what to say. I have no words. Bob was one of the best human beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much,” Candace stated. Other stars and comedians who knew Saget well echoed the sentiments of his former costars.

The stars on this list touched many lives. Keep scrolling to see every celebrity who died in 2022.