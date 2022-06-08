ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Saget's Wife Celebrated Their 1st Holiday Together Days Before His Death—Look Back at His 2 Marriages

By Jason Pham
He may be Danny Tanner to Full House fans, but to Bob Saget’s wife , Kelly Rizzo, he’ll always be her husband who she lost too soon.

Saget—a stand-up comedian and actor— died on January 9, 2022 , at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. He was 65 years old. His death was confirmed by Orange County Sheriff’s Office, who didn’t find any signs of foul play or drug use. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case,” the sheriff’s office tweeted with the hashtag #BobSaget.

In September 2021, less than four months before his death, Saget launched a nationwide stand-up comedy was set to run through June 2022. His most recent performance was on the evening of January 8, 2022 (one day before his death), at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Florida. Saget—whose full name was Robert Lane Saget—was born on Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on May 17, 1956. Though he planned to become a doctor, Saget was persuaded to pursue a career in film by his high school English teacher.

In 1987, Saget was cast as Danny Tanner in Full House , an ABC comedy about a widowed father with three daughters in San Francisco, California. Full House —which Saget starred on for 192 episodes and eight seasons from 1987 to 1995—was one of Nielsen’s highest-rated TV shows of the 90s and one of the most syndicated TV series of all time. Along with Full House , Saget was also known as the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos from 1989 to 1997. He also was the voice of future Ted Mosby on CBS’ How I Met Your Mother from 2005 to 2014. In 2016, Saget reprised his role as Danny Tanner in Netflix’s Full House reboot, Fuller House . He starred on the show until its finale in 2020.

So who was Bob Saget’s wife and who was he married to before he met his current spouse? Read on for what we know about Bob Saget’s wife and family and how they reacted to his death.

Kelly Rizzo (2018 – 2022)

Bob Saget’s second wife was TV show host Kelly Rizzo. Saget and Rizzo, a food and travel blogger and the host of Eat Travel Rock , met in early 2015 through a mutual friend. (Though they’ve never confirmed who the mutual friend is, Rizzo is close friends with Caitlin McHugh, the wife of Saget’s Full House co-star John Stamos.) “I don’t really see him as Danny Tanner,” Rizzo told Michigan Ave magazine in a past interview. “To me he’s just Bobby, my love.” In a TikTok video in February 2021, Rizzo revealed that Saget DM’d her after they met. “I think Bob was looking for a good Midwestern gal, a Chicago gal, like myself,” Rizzo said in the video. “So he saw my Instagram and he’s like, ‘Oh, it’s not all selfies and bikinis, like she actually does stuff. She has this food show and travel show. She seems interesting.’” Saget joked about how his and Rizzo’s relationship started in his own social media video in 2021. “When you meet a beautiful food influencer in your DMs and you marry her…and now I can’t use my kitchen,” he said.

After two years of dating, Rizzo and Saget got engaged in November 2017.  “We got engaged last week—a total surprise,” Rizzo told Us Weekly at the time. “Though being viral is part of my business, I still try to be fairly private when it concerns our relationship…. But I will say that Bob and I are incredibly lucky to have found each other, and I love all six of his personalities.”

Saget also announced the engagement with an Instagram photo of him holding Rizzo’s hand as friends George Shapiro and Katie Killean posed behind the couple. “Love the people in this picture. The most loving and legendary @George_Shapiro Katie Killean & of course my gal Kelly. In case you’re wondering, we were celebrating our engagement— and I know George and I will be very happy together,” he captioned the photo. Rizzo, for her part, also announced the engagement with an Instagram post of her holding an oyster shell with the caption: “Who needs pearls??? Enjoying my favorite food with my new favorite accessory. 🥂💍”

In an interview with Closer Weekly in 2018, Saget revealed that he didn’t think he’d find love again after his divorce from his first wife, Sherri Kramer, in 1997. “I didn’t think I’d have a relationship again,” he said at the time. “I was kind of in that ‘just work, make people happy and take care of your kids until they’re 90’ mindset.” Saget also confirmed to Closer that Rizzo (who moved from Chicago to Los Angeles to be with Saget) has met his three daughters—Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer Belle—with Kramer, and has a good relationship with them. “My daughters love her!” he said. “She’s a remarkable person, and she’s really talented. She’s got her own website and streaming series called Eat Travel Rock .” He continued, “I’m happier today, and I’m the youngest 61-year-old I know!…“I am in a great relationship… and I am surrounded by people I really care abou. What more could I ask for?”

Saget and Rizzo married on October 28, 2018, at Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica, California. “Okay, so we went and did it. And damn are we happy,” Saget captioned an Instagram post at the time of him and Rizzo surrounded by rose-filled vases placed on pillars with the beach in the background. For their wedding, Saget dressed in a classic black suit while Rizzo wore a sheer lace dress designed by Pronovia. “It wasn’t an over-the-top celebrity wedding,” a source told People at the time. “Their reception turned into a huge dance party. Even the décor was pretty simple, flowers and black and white table settings. It was a big celebration.”

Among the guests at the wedding were Saget’s Full House and Fuller House co-stars John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Lori Loughlin, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, Josh Peck, as well as the series creator Jeff Franklin. Comedians Jeffrey Ross and Jeff Garlin, as well as Saget’s close friend, John Mayer, were also among the guests. During the reception, Mayer sang his 2012 song “A Face to Call Home” from fifth album Born and Raised .

After his death in January 2022, Saget’s family, including his wife and his three daughters, released a statement about how “devastated” they were over the comedian’s passing. “We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter,” the statement read. “Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.” A week before Saget’s death, Rizzo posted an Instagram video of them recapping their year together. The video included clips of the couple cooking together, working out and kissing. The post also included a video of Saget swinging a baseball bat with the caption: “When people feel the need to comment on our 23 year age difference.”

Days before, Saget and Rizzo celebrated their first Christmas together. “Merry Christmas Eve everyone! 🎄So happy to spend my very first Christmas with @bobsaget (even though we’ve been married over 3 years!) because he’s finally in Chicago for the holidays! And also special to be at my home away from home @thepeninsulachi – THE most beautiful and festive place for the holidays in all of Chicago. Cheers to everyone on this special holiday. May you all be surrounded by peace and love. ❤️🎄❤️🎄,” Rizzo captioned a festive Instagram photo of her and Saget.

Sherri Kramer (1982 – 1997)

Bob Saget’s first wife was writer Sherri Kramer. In his 2014 memoir, Dirty Daddy , Saget explain that he and Kramer were high school sweethearts and met when they were 17 years old. They married in 1982 and went on to welcome three daughters together. Their first child, Aubrey, was born in 1987; their second, Lara Melanie, was born in 1989, while their third child, Jennifer Belle, was born in 1992. In 1997, Saget and Kramer divorced after 15 years of marriage.

According to the State Bar of California , Kramer has a law license, though it hasn’t been active since January 2003. She was admitted to the State Bar of California in December 1981 while she was still married to Saget. According to The Sun, Kramer currently works as a marriage and family therapist, and has also worked as a screen writer and author. Among her screen writing credits ins the TV movie, Bob Saget: In the Dream State , according to her IMDb. The Sun also reports that her net worth is $1 million. Saget, for his part, is worth $50 million .

In an interview with Parade in 2009, Saget called his daughters with Kramer one his greatest achievements. “The highest thing in my whole life is my daughters,” he said. “I worship them! If everything in my life is raised to the level of how great they are, then that would be a great thing to have achieved.” In an interview with People in 2016, Saget referred to his daughters as “the best people I know.” “They are the light of my life. I am a fortunate man in that all three of my daughters are exceptional. Very high beings, very smart people, very wonderful and very brilliant, very beautiful. They’re all artists,” he said. Saget also revealed to Access Hollywood in 2014 that he “forbid” his daughters from watching Full House as kids.  “It was a kids’ show. It was a lovely, family kids’ show, but I’d done it all day,” he said. “Would you go home and watch a kids’ show after you did it all morning?”

Dirty Daddy: The Chronicles of a Family Man Turned Filthy Comedian by Bob Saget

Buy: ‘Dirty Daddy’ by Bob Saget $6.99+

For more about Bob Saget’s life before his death, read his 2014 memoir Dirty Daddy: The Chronicles of a Family Man Turned Filthy Comedian . The New York Times’ bestseller recounts Saget’s journey as a butcher’s son born to a family beset by tragedy, through his early days as a stand-up comic, to landing his career-defining gig on Full House and hosting America’s Funniest Home Videos. In his memoir, Saget dishes on what really went on behind the scenes of two of the most successful family shows of all time—from what it was like changing Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s diapers, to working with co-stars like John Stamos and Dave Coulier—all before imploding his family-friendly image on projects like HBO’s Entourage and the 2005 documentary, The Aristocrats, with the jokes fans have never heard before from the man known as America’s Dad.

Full House is available to stream on HBO Max . Here’s how to watch it for free .

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

