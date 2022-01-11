ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Pope Francis Sends ‘Heartfelt Condolences’ After Devastating High-Rise Fire In The Bronx

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LZZ6P_0dhgFkXQ00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) Pope Francis contacted Timothy Cardinal Dolan to share his sympathies after the high-rise fire that killed 17 people Sunday in the Bronx.

“His holiness Pope Francis was saddened to learn of the recent devastating fire in the Bronx in which a number of children lost their lives,” the message read. “In offering heartfelt condolences and the assurance of his spiritual closeness to those affected by this tragedy, he entrusts the victims and their families to the merciful love of almighty God and invokes upon all consolation and strength in the Lord.”

“I am sure all join me in thanking the Holy Father, as we join with him in prayer for all those affected by this horrific tragedy,” Dolan tweeted.

The cardinal, himself, stopped by the scene Monday to pray for the victims.

“Jesus said fear is useless, what is needed is trust,” he said. “We trust in our fire department. We trust in our experts. And we trust in the Lord. We will get through.”

At least 17 people, including eight children, died in the fire, and several other victims were hospitalized with critical injuries from smoke inhalation.

CLICK HERE for what to do if you were impacted and how to help the survivors.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Bronx High-Rise Fire: Some City Residents Say They Have No Choice But To Use Space Heaters On Brutally Cold Days

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Bronx apartment building fire has raised concerns about the use of space heaters. But with bone-chilling temperatures and little to no heat in some buildings, many residents say they are left with few other options, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported Tuesday. “The ice box, this is like a freezer box in here,” Carol George said, referring to her bedroom. “I plug in this electric heater on the bed to let it warm, a heated blanket, and then I will put my heater on, my space heater.” READ MORE: Source: Several Space Heaters Were In Bronx Apartment Where Deadly Blaze Started,...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Society
CBS New York

Bronx High-Rise Victims Remembered With Public Funeral, Officials Pledge To Keep Up Support For Survivors

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A funeral prayer service was held Sunday for 15 of the victims killed in the Bronx high-rise fire. As CBS2’s Leah Mishkin reports, the Islamic Cultural Center in Concourse was filled to capacity. Outside, people packed into a tent and stood on the streets, there to support the victims’ families. Imam Musa Kaba read out the names of the 17 people, including eight children, who died at the high-rise on East 181st Street a week ago. All of them were Muslim immigrants from West Africa. Two young children were already laid to rest earlier this week. A long line...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Safety doors failed in Bronx high-rise fire that killed 17

NEW YORK (AP) — Investigators sought answers Monday for why safety doors failed to close when fire broke out in a Bronx high-rise, allowing thick smoke to rise through the tower and killing 17 people, including eight children, in the city’s deadliest blaze in more than three decades. A malfunctioning electric space heater apparently started […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Islamic Community To Hold Janazah Prayer Service For Muslim Victims Of Bronx High-Rise Fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — On Sunday, the Islamic community will hold a traditional Janazah prayer service for the Muslim victims of the Bronx high-rise fire. The ritual is considered an essential part of the funeral service in the Islamic faith. “When you die, we have to bring you and pray on you and ask Allah to place you, to accept you. This is very important, I cannot even describe it,” said Imam Musa Kabba of Masjid Ur-Rahmah mosque in the Bronx. The Janazah will be held at the Islamic Cultural Center in Manhattan. Funeral services for all 17 fire victims are being paid for through the Mayor’s Fund. CLICK HERE for more information on how to help.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Pope Francis
PIX11

Financial aid headed to survivors of devastating Bronx fire

BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Financial help for the survivors of the devastating Twin Parks North West fire in the Bronx will begin Saturday. The Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City announced $2,250 gift cards will be distributed to affected families. And city officials reiterated Friday that no one will be forced to go back […]
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC apartment fire: Pope sends condolences

ROME - Pope Francis offered his condolences Monday to the victims of the "devastating" Bronx apartment fire in the Fordham Heights section that killed 17 people, eight of them children. Francis sent a telegram to New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan offering "heartfelt condolences and the assurance of his spiritual closeness"...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Rise#Fire Department#The Bronx#Cardinal Dolan
cbslocal.com

Bronx High-Rise Fire: What To Do If You Were Impacted & How To Help Survivors

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — At least 17 people, including eight children, were killed Sunday in one of the deadliest fires in New York City’s history. Several other victims remain hospitalized, some with critical injuries. WATCH: Mayor Adams, FDNY Commissioner Nigro On Bronx Fire Investigation. City officials and community...
BRONX, NY
NOLA.com

James Gill: Endymion picked its grand marshal. Don't expect Pope Francis to send best wishes.

It may be going too far to accuse Endymion of inciting civil war, but it just staked out a position in disputes that are roiling American society. Its choice of grand marshal for this year's version of its superkrewe parade is Raymond Arroyo, who has come to dominate religious cable as news director and top host at Alabama-based Eternal Word Television Network, which habitually denigrates Pope Francis and truckles to former President Donald Trump.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
pelhamexaminer.com

Pelham, many other communities provide support after devastating Bronx fire

Local communities have flocked to support families affected by the devastating Bronx apartment fire that left 17 dead and dozens injured and displaced. Pelham is one of the towns showing tremendous support. State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi has been one of Pelham’s strongest voices in this effort. Biaggi sent out newsletters...
BRONX, NY
cbslocal.com

Mayor Adams Prays With Families Of Bronx High-Rise Fire Victims

The Bronx community continues to mourn the victims of Sunday's high-rise apartment fire. Mayor Eric Adams prayed with families Friday. Other local leaders are proposing changes that would prevent a similar tragedy from happening again; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
73K+
Followers
19K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy