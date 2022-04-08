ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Best boutique hotels in Paris 2022; Where to stay for style and location

By Hannah Meltzer,Jade Bremner and Olivia Petter
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48VMKI_0dhZuXPr00

Once upon a time a trip to Paris meant an overpriced stay in a tourist-trap hotel, a trip up the Eiffel Tower and an omelette by the Arc de Triomphe, but as travellers’ tastes for the unique evolve, so does the French capital’s characterful hospitality offerings.

These days there’s no shortage of idiosyncratic boutique hotels on offer. Those looking for Instagram-ready vintage décor will find their bonheur at one of the crop of design-led addresses clustered in the trendy Sentier area in the centre and hip Pigalle in the north of the city. Meanwhile, there are some sumptuous boutique hideaways on offer for luxury lovers, as well as lower-cost, high-character options for travellers on a tighter budget.

These are the best boutique hotels in Paris:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fw9mt_0dhZuXPr00

Best for sexy-meets-luxury weekends away: Sinner

Neighbourhood: The Marais

So sexy that guests may require a cold shower five minutes after stepping through its discreet entrance in the trendy Marais district, Sinner is a five-star like no other.

Décor takes inspiration from Catholicism with an added seductive twist – think wooden panelling that resembles a confessional booth in the lifts, stained-glass windows (that definitely don’t depict the life of the Lord) in the darkened corridors, and incense wafting from the in-house restaurant at night.

While ecclesiastical drama rules the roost in communal spaces, the rooms themselves offer a softer, more genteel, airy vibe. But make no mistake, sex is still very much on the menu: bespoke lube sits discreetly among the luxe toiletries in the bathroom, book titles on the shelf include the Marquis de Sade’s The 120 Days of Sodom , and those beds were definitely made for sin.

There’s also a spa, plus a concept store, The Crypt, in the lobby.

Price: From €478 (£398)

Book now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37oEeW_0dhZuXPr00

Best for living like a Parisian scenester: Le Pigalle

Neighbourhood: Pigalle

Located in the heart of the area historically known for its cabarets (Moulin Rouge included) and sex shops – more recently reborn as a hipster hub – this low-key address mixes laid-back cool and bawdy kitsch touches to create one of the most stylish accommodation options in Paris. Guests can relax and sample the small but tasty seasonal menu in the elegant open-plan lounge and admire the curated local art selection in their rooms – or else head out to one of the many neighbouring bars for cocktails and live music.

Price: From €236 (£196)

Book now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yMSbi_0dhZuXPr00

Best for an opulent city hideaway: Le Nolinski

Neighbourhood: Louvre/Central

This boutique five-star may sit in the beating heart of Paris, but guests can enjoy serene, quiet seclusion in its chic blue-hued salons and opulent rooms and suites. The address stands out for its slinky subterranean spa, with its beautiful pool area and indulgent La Colline treatments.

When guests are ready to soak up the buzz of the city, the restaurant Brasserie Réjane offers palate-pleasing seasonal dishes and tasty cocktails in a chic but relaxed setting amid the thrum of Avenue de l’Opéra.

Price: From €558 (£464) per room

Book now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eXjQ9_0dhZuXPr00

Best for literary-themed luxury: L’Hôtel

Neighbourhood: Saint-Germain-des-Prés

If you have a penchant for literary history and an appetite for luxury, L’Hôtel cannot be beaten. Though today’s hotel is unquestionably swish (indeed it is Paris’s smallest five-star hotel), it was once the more modest Hôtel d’Alsace, where a penniless Oscar Wilde spent his last months – guests can opt to stay in the Oscar Wilde room where the author died in 1900, famously fighting a “duel to the death” with his wallpaper. Beyond its historical credentials, the hotel also offers Michelin-starred dining at Julien Montbabut’s Le Restaurant and eccentrically opulent décor from Jacques Garcia.

Price: From €368 (£306)

Book now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JnRYD_0dhZuXPr00

Best for eccentric character: Le Caron de Beaumarchais

Neighbourhood: The Marais

Be prepared to be transported back to the 18th-century at this eccentric and lovingly looked-after little hotel in the heart of the lively Marais area. The hotel’s owner, a keen collector, has arranged the lobby as an exquisite Ancien Régime drawing room, complete with a harp and silk wallpaper and Louis XVI-style furniture. The old-fashioned charm continues into the rooms, some of which feature pretty balconies overlooking the lively shopping and café district.

Price: From €170 (£141)

Book now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zDG71_0dhZuXPr00

Best for London cool in Paris: The Hoxton

Neighbourhood: Sentier

This beautiful hotel’s setting, a grand 18th-century mansion house that once belonged to an adviser to Louis XV, is quintessentially Parisian, but the boutique chain’s London roots are in evidence with a laid-back feel and eclectic design touches. Soak up the local atmosphere with your morning coffee in the plant-decked courtyard. In the evening, retire to Jacques' Bar – decorated with a playful mix of English eccentricity and Moroccan influence – and pick from a range of custom cocktails. Travellers on a budget can plump for dinky, but Instagram-friendly, "Shoebox" rooms.

Price: From €309 (£257)

Book now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Czy5m_0dhZuXPr00

Best for charming design at a reasonable price: Hotel Henrietteâ€‹

Neighbourhood: Gobelins/Latin Quarter

This cosy address located on a quiet road on the charming Left Bank offers excellent value for money with its homely but chic rooms (think natty rugs and vintage light fixtures) and a gorgeous winter garden. The historic Latin Quarter, as well as the Luxembourg Gardens and Jardin des Plantes botanical gardens are all within close walking distance. Expect a low-key, friendly welcome, a charming hotchpotch of décor from designer Vanessa Scoffier and a tasty breakfast served in a sunny room overlooking the garden.

Price: From €133 (£111) per room

Book now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WJb0E_0dhZuXPr00

Best for a bar with a view: Terrass Hotel

Neighbourhood: Montmartre

The view of the rooftops and Eiffel Tower from the hotel’s terrace bar are hard to beat, while the location allows for easy exploration of the bucolic slopes of Montmartre, with its windmills, vineyards and art museums, as well as swift access to the bars of Pigalle. Meanwhile, the hotel offers on-site cultural events and yoga lessons, as well as a roof top bar and treatments at the in-house Nuxe spa.

Price: From €236 (£196) per room

Book now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xld1a_0dhZuXPr00

Best for a low-key hideaway: Square Louvois

Neighbourhood: Louvre, central

This stylish but unpretentious boutique hotel provides a calming retreat in a central location, with the Louvre and Galeries Lafayette shopping district a short walk away. As well as comfortable, well-appointed rooms, guests also have use of a subterranean spa and relaxation area, with a small pool and fitness space. Staff are attentive and helpful, from check-in to check-out.

Price: From €196 (£164) per room

Book now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dEwrV_0dhZuXPr00

Best for local buzz: Hôtel des Grands Boulevards

Neighbourhood: Grands Boulevards

The Experimental Group, the hospitality maestros behind this design-led address, have been setting trends on the Paris scene for over a decade. At Hôtel des Grands Boulevards, the Grand Restaurant, set in a light-bathed courtyard and topped with a retractable glass ceiling has become a favourite with locals, along with the sumptuous cocktail bar, The Shell. Kitsch-chic styling continues into the rooms.

Price: From €204 (£171) per room

Book now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24V3Uw_0dhZuXPr00

Best for art lovers: Drawing Hotel

Neighbourhood: Louvre, central

Art enthusiasts will be in heaven at this centrally located boutique hotel, where each floor has been designed by a different contemporary artist and the lobby houses an art shop and "Drawing Lab" dedicated to contemporary drawing. Comforts are not forgotten amid the theme – rooms are comfortable and well-appointed and the breakfast is very good. There’s a roof top terrace for sun downers.

Price: From €205 (£171)

Book now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BmjBK_0dhZuXPr00

Best for true Francophiles: Chouchou

Neighbourhood: Opéra

Nestled in the busy Opéra district, Chouchou is a small but stylish gem. Its rooms are decked out with classic French fittings – think parquet floors, velvet furniture, and classic railing balconies – with luxurious additions, such as bluetooth speakers, grand pianos, flat screen TVs, and, in some cases, Japanese toilets operated by remote controls. The star of the show, however, are the suites, with each modelled on a different element of French culture. There’s La Vie En Rose, a pastel-covered homage to French music, L’Anamour, a celebration of Serge Gainsbourg (his records are everywhere, as are photos of Jane Birkin), and L’Arrache-Couer, which features a fully equipped library. For foodies, Chouchou also boasts a lively food market and bar area, where guests can help themselves to cheese boards, charcuterie, oysters, and many other French delicacies alongside a crisp, cold glass (or two) of Chablis.

Price: From € 170 (£142)

Book now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33fvFA_0dhZuXPr00

Best for a stylish pit stop: Seven

Neighbourhood: Latin Quarter

Blink and you might miss this hotel, which is located on a quiet street in the city’s Latin Quarter. Charming and discreet, the reception area is modelled on an open plan living area, with velvet sofas, an espresso machine, and a fridge filled with wine all ready and waiting for guests. The rooms are nothing fancy but are flooded with light (a rarity in some Parisian hotels) and kitted out in deep crimson interiors, making them feel like the perfect place to kick back after a long day out trawling through the city’s busy tourist traps.

The hotel is named in honour of its seven suites, which are themed around (you guessed it) the seven deadly sins. Speaking of which, the 7th Sin suite is a highlight, featuring a freestanding bathtub, a large round bed and a Jacuzzi on a private terrace. There’s no food apart from breakfast, which is served in the lounge in a low-key buffet style. Be sure to check out the “Wellness Chapel” while you’re there, where guests can enjoy a range of massages, facials (try the Gua Sha option for an invigorating facial massage) and other beauty services as provided by the hotel’s wellness partner Holissence.

Price: €196 (£163))

Book now

Read more on Paris hotels

Best hotels in Paris

Best cheap hotels in Paris

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue Magazine

Street Style’s Best Denim-on-Denim Looks

Street style at the fall shows delivered a sort of ode to the classic denim-on-denim look made famous—or infamous—by Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake at the 2001 American Music Awards, and more recently, by Ye and Julia in Paris. In their wake, there were lots of matching head-to-toe sets to be seen. Make the style your own by pairing complementary denim washes from head to toe, as seen in Seoul, or mix and match your hues like Parisians.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Best cheap hotels in Manchester: where to stay for value for money

If you’re looking for an affordable break, Manchester is a great city to visit, as many of its major attractions are free to enter, including the neo-gothic John Rylands Library and family-friendly National Football Museum.And the city’s booming hotel scene means that you won’t have to spend a small fortune to enjoy a stylish stay. Just be aware that big football matches or events, such as Manchester Pride, can cause many room prices to rocket.From hotels you’ll be desperate to share on social media, to rooms that are great for families, here’s the pick of the best value beds in...
LIFESTYLE
Elle

The Best Lake Como Hotels For An A-list Italian Escape

If it’s good enough for George and Amal Clooney, it’s good enough for us – especially with so many Lake Como hotels to choose from. The Italian region of Lombardy has several lakes, but few capture the imagination as much as Como, with its peachy-hued towns, colourful houses on hillsides lining the lake and wishbone-shaped waters to cruise up and down.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serge Gainsbourg
ELLE DECOR

This Airy New York Apartment Will Transport You Straight to Paris

At the end of 2020, fashion designer Carly Cushnie became one of the most high-profile talents forced to close their businesses due to the pandemic. For independent designers like Cushnie who specialize in evening wear and going-out clothes, the shutdown had proved especially brutal. But the London-born designer—who first made her mark on the New York fashion world as the cofounder of Cushnie et Ochs—was determined to prove that the closing of one door could lead to the opening of a new one.
INTERIOR DESIGN
brides.com

22 Gorgeous Green Wedding Dresses for Every Bridal Style

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. When you picture a wedding dress, chances are you envision a formal gown in white, ivory, or the lightest of blush. But as more brides step out and decide to truly make their days their own, the concept of wedding dresses is also evolving. Now more than ever, brides are opting for colored gowns over the custom white look, and one of our favorite hue options for bold brides are green wedding dresses.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boutique Hotels#Art Museums#French#Parisian#Le Pigalle#Terrass Hotel#Drawing Hotel#Francophiles
People

Shoppers Are 'in Love' with This $30 Maxi Dress with Pockets That Comes in 50 Colors

If you haven't cleaned out your wardrobe lately, now's the time, as the welcoming of spring is often an ideal occasion to do a major closet rehaul. But after you're done saying goodbye to all those old items that just don't feel like you anymore, treat yourself by picking up some new essentials you can wear all season long, like this flowy maxi dress from Amazon that's a perfect fit for the warm weather days ahead. Oh, and did we mention it has pockets?
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Meghan Markle’s $89 Linen Dress Just Debuted in New Spring Colors

No one can deny it: Meghan Markle knows good style. Whether she's making a virtual appearance in a classy designer dress by Oscar de la Renta, sporting a pair of sleek, sustainable sneakers, or she's sitting down for an interview in a chic maternity look, it's clear that the Duchess of Sussex has an eye for fashion. But what might make her sartorial choices even more compelling is the fact that they're great for everyday occasions and, more often than not, come from affordable brands. Case in point: an easy, breathable linen dress.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
PopSugar

Shop the Best Vintage Home Decor at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters is one of our favorite destinations to shop all things home, including space-saving furniture, bedding, and planters and vases. No matter your aesthetic, the trend-driven retailer has something that fits your vibe. One thing that's truly timeless is a vintage piece that brings personality to a space —...
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
Apartment Therapy

The Surprising Place to Shop for Vintage Home Decor

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Want to dip a toe into the world of vintage shopping, but not quite ready to take a full dive? Turns out, there’s a big-name brand with a little-known vintage shop that boasts all the fun finds you’re on the hunt for. Urban Outfitters has been quietly adding vintage pieces to their home section, sprinkling in stylish pre-loved items like matching cup and saucer sets to whimsical candles with reusable holders. Act fast because many of these pieces are one of a kind and won’t be available for long! Also, keep in mind that there may be slight imperfections from prior use.
SHOPPING
Harper's Bazaar

Hit the Slopes in Style at Chanel's Alpine Boutique

Over the years, Aspen has undoubtedly become a hub for all things luxury. The affluent ski resort town, once revered for its quaintness, is also home to a roster of high-end brands like Prada, Fendi, and, for a limited time only, Chanel. Marking its return to the mountaintop city with a 3,353-square-foot boutique, the storied maison's ephemeral location is fully stocked with everything shoppers need to hit the slopes in style and more.
ASPEN, CO
wmagazine.com

Victoria Beckham on Beauty, Family, and Staying Grounded

When it comes to her artistic and business endeavors, Victoria Beckham has defied the odds—building respected careers in music, fashion, and beauty. Utilizing her talent, good taste, and determination, Beckham has gained something not every celebrity receives when moving between industries: longevity and respect. Her namesake clothing line is just one example. Since its inception in 2008, Beckham has gained widespread admiration from her peers, while receiving a multitude of accolades for her sleek yet sexy designs.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Princess Beatrice surprises royal fans in striking sheer lace dress

Embarking on a rare night out, Princess Beatrice surprised royal fans on Friday evening after she was spotted heading to Harry's Bar in London. Pictured meeting a friend for dinner, the Queen's granddaughter looked oh-so-chic as she stepped out in a stunning sheer lace dress by Hill House. In new photos published by Mail Online, Princess Beatrice was seen embracing her friend outside the ultra-exclusive restaurant in Mayfair.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hungry Hong Kong

Our family experience at Rosas & Xocolate Boutique Hotel + SPA, Merida

Rosas & Xocolate Boutique Hotel + SPA, MeridaDaniel Haddad. Merida, a vibrant historical city located in the Yucatan Peninsula, was one of our favourite stops in Mexico. We instantly fell for the historic architecture, rich food culture, and friendly locals. Rosas & Xocolate, set on the stylish Paseo de Montejo, is one of the city’s most charming and stunning properties. Set amongst stylish restaurants and boutiques you can’t help but fall for the tranquil, tree lined boulevard and the captivating bright pink property. Every corner of Rosas & Xocolate invites the guest to relax and unwind. Beautiful details adorn each corner and you can see that thought and care went into the selection of each plant, tapestry, and painting.
WWD

Coming to Fifth Avenue, a Swarovski Flagship

Click here to read the full article. Swarovski has signed a lease to open a flagship on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue next year, WWD has learned. To be located at 680 Fifth Avenue by 54th Street, the two-level flagship will be 14,000 square feet, with more than 150 feet of double-height wraparound exposure and frontage, and is scheduled to open in November 2023.More from WWDPhotos of Loren Gray's Jewelry Line, &always31 Playful Jewelry Gifts for the Fashion-MindedParis Designer Christmas Trees Unveiled Swarovski previously had a store at 696 Fifth Avenue, which closed and was not considered a flagship, according to the company. “The flagship...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

The Independent

596K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy