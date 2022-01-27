ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California SNAP Payment Schedule for February

 11 hours ago
California’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program , SNAP, known as CalFresh, is the largest food program in California and is federally mandated and state-supervised and country-operated. The amount of benefits a household receives is dependent on household size, countable income and monthly expenses like rent and utilities.

The program issues monthly benefits on an EBT card, similar to other states.

Through CalFresh EBT cards, food can be purchased at any grocery store or farmer’s market that accepts EBT cards.

In December of 2021, CalFresh Emergency Allotment was approved and will be made available on all EBT cards no later than Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. These extra supplemental food benefits were approved and granted through the USDA allowing for emergency allotments based on a public health emergency declaration related to COVID-19 outbreaks when a state has also issued an emergency or disaster declaration.

Benefits are sent out over the first 10 days of every month, based on the last digit of your case number.

Here’s when your benefits will arrive in February:

Case # ends in Benefits available
1 1st of the month
2 2nd of the month
3 3rd of the month
4 4th of the month
5 5th of the month
6 6th of the month
7 7th of the month
8 8th of the month
9 9th of the month
0 10th of the month
Comments

Jose Angel
14d ago

Reply(1)
4
Dave Mcclanan
11d ago

I work n pay for my own food there ain't gonna be food to buy tired of people shittin down on people who really can't work like perfect who gonna spend his whole check on a ho ho

Reply(1)
3
Carl Bachman
17d ago

Brokest State in the country handing out money left and right then how's audacity to ask the rest of the country for money

Reply(8)
7
