ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Swing State Trumpers Forged Electoral Letters in Harebrained Scheme to Overturn Biden’s Win

By Peter Wade
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19PLX9_0dhXiJA300

Pro-Trump groups in at least five states sent the government forged certificates of ascertainment declaring Trump the recipient of the state’s 2020 electors. MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow reported on the falsified documents Tuesday night, noting that the fake certifications, which were obtained by watchdog group American Oversight, have “almost the exact same wording” to the real documents.

“They sent them into the government as if they were real documents,” Maddow said. “They actually created these fake documents purporting to be the real certifications of them as electors,” she added. “They all match, exactly. Same formatting, same font, same spacing, almost the exact same wording. All of them.”

Politico reported on Monday that Arizona and Michigan attempted to fool the National Archives by sending forged certificates of ascertainment declaring Trump the recipient of the state’s 2020 electors, and that the Jan. 6 committee now has those fake certificates, thanks to the secretaries of State for both swing states.

The National Archives shared the forged documents with state officials, informing them it would not accept the fakes. Representatives for the officials declined to comment on the documents to Politico , but they confirmed that Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and their staff met with the Jan. 6 committee this past November.

“They mostly discussed election administration in Arizona, the 2020 elections, threats/harassment directed toward the office, and the Cyber Ninja’s partisan ballot review,” a spokesperson for Hobbs told Politico , while a representative for Benson said the secretary of State discussed the election as well as the days before Jan. 6.

The forged documents sent in the wake of the election, which were obtained through a public records request, purport to show all of both state’s electors, 16 in Michigan and 11 in Arizona , casting their votes for Trump and Pence.

The Arizona group that sent the forgery, called “AZ Protect the Vote,” is a sovereign citizen group. Because their letter included the state seal, the state sought legal action, referring the case to the attorney general and writing a cease and desist letter instructing the group to stop using the insignia. Lori Osiecki, who leads the group, told the Arizona Republic in Dec. 2020 that a meeting with Rudy Giuliani helped convince her to send the forgery. The Michigan group did not use the state seal.

Politico noted in its piece that the Jan. 6 committee is looking into state-level efforts to overturn the election. The forged certificates of ascertainment are among “thousands” of records state officials have turned over to the committee. “We want to let the public see and hear from those individuals who conducted elections in those states,” Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) told the outlet.

This post has been updated following Rachel Maddow’s report on Tuesday night.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

GOP Senator Undermines Trump’s Fraud Claims: ‘The Election Was Fair’

UPDATE (1/10): Responding to Rounds’ comments, former President Trump released a lengthy screed berating him as “crazy or just stupid.” In the statement, Trump wrote that Brown “went woke” when he claimed the election was fair. “The numbers are conclusive, and the fraudulent and irregular votes are massive,” Trump said. (The numbers are conclusive. Biden won, and no massive fraud took place.) “The only reason he did this is because he got my endorsement and easily won his state in 2020, so now he thinks he has time, and those are the only ones, the weak, who will break away....
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Kevin McCarthy Is Now Pushing Conspiracy Theories About His Jan. 6 Committee Request

The Jan. 6 committee sent Kevin McCarthy a letter on Wednesday asking for the top House Republican’s cooperation. The committee has been regularly sending similar letters to figures in Trump’s orbit, Republican politicians, and other persons of interest for months. McCarthy thinks his letter is special, though. “This is a distraction because they don’t want people looking at what’s happening,” he told Fox & Friends on Thursday. “Is it a coincidence that they sent me the letter yesterday when it just came out that it was the highest inflation we’ve had in the last 40 years?” Yes, congressman, it was just a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Conservative Supreme Court Justices Slap Down Biden’s Employer Vaccine Mandate

The Supreme Court has blocked the Biden administration’s mandate on employers to require employees to be vaccinated or undergo regular testing for Covid-19. The 6-3 ruling handed down on Thursday is a major blow to Biden’s efforts to get the nation vaccinated as the states are setting records for positive cases and hospitalizations. The mandate would have covered over 80 million Americans, or around two-thirds of the nation’s workforce. The majority argued that Covid is not an occupational hazard, despite the fact that most people who work are forced to do so in enclosed environments with other people, which is exactly where...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
Daily Mail

Mitt Romney says Biden is going down the same 'tragic' road as TRUMP by wanting to kill the filibuster and cast doubt on the 'reliability of elections' - and criticizes Dems who say it's racist

Republican Senator Mitt Romney tore into President Joe Biden and Democrats trying to pass federal voting rights legislation on Tuesday night, accusing them of undermining the 'reliability' of American elections in the process. The 2012 presidential candidate declared Biden was taking the same 'tragic road' as his predecessor Donald Trump...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Arizona Republican dodges questions on fake electors letter saying Trump won

Arizona State Republican Representative Jake Hoffman has been filmed dodging questions about a letter he signed falsely stating that electors in the state voted for Donald Trump following the 2020 election. When Mr Hoffman was asked by 12News why he signed the fake declaration, he simply walked away. Richard Ruelas of the Arizona Republic followed up with Mr Hoffman, asking him “on what authority did you find yourself as an elector?”“In unprecedented times, unprecedented action does occur,” Mr Hoffman said. “There’s no case law, there’s no precedent that exists as to whether or not an election that’s currently being...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Maddow
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Jocelyn Benson
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Katie Hobbs
The Week

Trump's stolen election claims drive record fundraising in secretary of state races

Former President Donald Trump's baseless claims that widespread voter fraud cost him the 2020 election are raising the stakes in swing-state secretary of state races, with Democratic and Republican candidates alike pulling in record-breaking fundraising hauls, HuffPost reports. As President Biden pushes his voting rights bills in Congress and Republican-controlled...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Trump#Msnbc#American Oversight#Republicans#Maddowblog#The National Archives#State
MSNBC

After 2020, Trump backers forged election docs in three states

Wisconsin Republicans did not respond well to the state's election results in November 2020, when Donald Trump narrowly lost the state. In fact, after the state Supreme Court affirmed President Joe Biden's victory in Wisconsin, and it came time for state officials to complete the process, some Republicans went in an especially ridiculous direction.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
AOL Corp

Michigan AG says scheme to overthrow election with fake electors ‘may go all the way to the top’

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel appeared on The Rachel Maddow Show Thursday, where she spoke about the scheme in which Republicans in several states that President Biden won forged election documents in an attempt to give the election to former President Trump. Fraudulent electors in Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, Nevada and Georgia sent documents to the National Archives to certify the election for Trump, despite Biden having won. While no one has been arrested yet in connection with this attempted election fraud, Nessel expects authorities to gather more evidence, and that this may have been orchestrated from the highest levels of government.
MICHIGAN STATE
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

34K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy