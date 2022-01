DORAL (CBSMiami) – After several days of searching for the shooter who opened fire at a CityPlace parking garage in Doral, police have arrested 32-year-old Alex Arnaud in Homestead. Arnaud bonded out after spending just one night in jail. He walked out of jail Thursday, smiling, looking carefree. He mumbled, “The truth will set you free,” as he walked to his car. Witnesses of the shooting Sunday night say it doesn’t seem like he’s taking his actions very seriously. The woman who captured the viral video is Nina Okoroji. She was walking to her car to grab a sweater when she witnessed a...

DORAL, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO