ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

US says no breakthrough in 'frank and forthright' talks with Russia over Ukraine border crisis

By Natasha Bertrand, Kylie Atwood, Jeremy Herb, Rob Picheta, Jennifer Hansler
CNN
CNN
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said she does not know yet whether Russia is prepared to de-escalate the situation with Ukraine following its massive build-up of Russian troops near Ukraine's border and fears of a possible...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 1

Related
WGN News

Russia denies looking for pretext to invade Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat angrily rejected the U.S. allegations that it was preparing a pretext to invade Ukraine as Russian troops that are amassed near the Ukraine border launched more drills Monday. The White House said Friday that U.S. intelligence officials had concluded that Russia had already deployed operatives to rebel-controlled eastern Ukraine to […]
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian invasion of Ukraine ‘inevitable and imminent’

A Russian invasion of Ukraine is “inevitable and imminent”, Commons Defence Committee chairman Tobias Ellwood has said.The Conservative MP made the claim in the wake of a massive cyber attack on Ukraine which left much of the country without heat, light and access to money.Speaking to the Daily Mail about the incident, which experts believe was an attempt by President Vladimir Putin to destabilise Ukraine prior to a physical invasion, Mr Ellwood said: “I am afraid an invasion by Russian forces is inevitable and imminent and we have allowed this to happen.“We had the opportunity to place sufficient military hardware...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
TheConversationAU

Russia and the West are at a stalemate over Ukraine. Is Putin's endgame now war?

The flurry of diplomatic activity last week over Russia’s latest military buildup near Ukraine ended, as expected, with no breakthrough agreement. Russian President Vladimir Putin called it a “dead end”. Washington was hoping the talks between Russia and the United States and its NATO allies, which took place in three different European cities, would de-escalate the crisis along Ukraine’s border and lead to a diplomatic solution. But the stalemate shows how differently the Putin and Biden administrations interpret the security situation on Europe’s periphery. For the US, Russia’s determination to act as a spoiler stems from a petulant unhappiness with the post-Soviet...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine says Russia waging ‘hybrid war’ after cyberattack on government websites

Ukraine has accused Russia of mounting a “hybrid war” after a massive cyberattack left much of the country without heat, light and access to money.As around 100,000 Russian troops gather near the border, the country has been “building up its forces” online too, the Ukrainian government said. Officials in Kiev say they have evidence Moscow was behind the attack, which knocked out key government websites on Friday.Tensions are high on the Ukrainian border, where the threat of a Russian invasion looms. Diplomatic talks to resolve the standoff appear to have stalled, and the US has suggested Moscow is preparing for...
POLITICS
AFP

Ukraine says has 'evidence' Russia behind cyberattack

Ukraine said Sunday it had evidence that Russia was behind a massive cyberattack that knocked out key government websites this past week, as Microsoft warned the hack could be far worse than first thought. Tensions are at an all-time high between Ukraine and Russia, which Kyiv accuses of having massed troops on its border ahead of a possible invasion. On Friday, Washington also accused Russia of sending saboteurs trained in explosives to stage an incident that could be the pretext to invade its pro-Western neighbour. "All the evidence points to Russia being behind the cyberattack," the Ukrainian digital transformation ministry said in a statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX59

Headed to disaster? US, Russia harden stances in talks

The failure of last week’s high-stakes diplomatic meetings to resolve escalating tensions over Ukraine has put Russia, the United States and its European allies in uncharted post-Cold War territory. It is posing significant challenges for the main players to avoid an outright and potentially disastrous confrontation. Unlike previous disagreements that have arisen since the collapse of the Soviet Union, the current Ukraine crisis carries real risks of debilitating economic warfare and military conflict that are exacerbated by the dangers of miscalculation and overreaction, particularly in Europe. The refusal thus far by each side to climb down from what the other regards as unrealistic and maximalist demands has left the prospects for diplomacy in limbo.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Ukraine#Nato#Arms Control#State#Russian#Kremlin#Ukrainian#American#Ap Sherman
The Independent

Russian incursion into Ukraine would ‘violate freedom and sovereignty’ – Wallace

An invasion by Russia into Ukraine would violate the “most basic freedoms and sovereignty”, the Defence Secretary has said following a visit to Scandinavia.Issuing a second warning in a week to Moscow Ben Wallace said there would be “consequences” of any Russian aggression towards Ukraine.On Monday, he fired a shot across the bows, telling an event in London that Britain would “stand up to bullies”, no matter how far away the conflict.Tensions on the Ukrainian border continue to be fraught, with the US suggesting Moscow is preparing for a “false-flag operation” in order to spark an incursion into neighbouring...
POLITICS
AFP

Has diplomacy on Ukraine reached a dead end?

The failure of the United States and Russia this week to find a diplomatic solution to fizzing tensions over Eastern European security has increased the chance of a new Russian attack on Ukraine even if full-scale war is far from inevitable, analysts say. Russia stands accused of having massed some 100,000 troops close to the Ukrainian border, as it seeks a commitment from the West that the pro-EU former Soviet state will never join NATO. Senior Russian and US officials this week held talks in Geneva but there was no hint of any breakthrough, with Washington warning by the end of the week Moscow could stage a false flag operation within weeks to precipitate an invasion. "We have information that indicates Russia has already prepositioned a group of operatives to conduct a false-flag operation in eastern Ukraine," said Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Switzerland
Democrat-Herald

No progress in Russia-US talks over Ukraine

The United States and Russia locked horns over Ukraine and other security issues Monday with no sign of progress from either side at highly anticipated strategic talks. "They were preliminary discussions, and the idea was for the United States and in our hope, the Russian Federation to come with viable, practical, reciprocal ideas to put those on the table and to see if there were the potential for progress," said State Department Spokesperson Ned Price. "We did not intend this to be a forum where certain decisions were reached, where any breakthroughs could be achieved or really even contemplated." Low expectations from both Washington and Moscow about the high-stakes session in Geneva appeared to have been met as senior diplomats from the two countries emerged without offering any hint of success.
FOREIGN POLICY
BBC

Ukraine crisis: Why Russia-US talks may prove crucial

Senior diplomats from the US and Russia are meeting in the Swiss city of Geneva for the first of a series of crunch talks aimed at defusing tension over Ukraine. The stakes for these talks on Monday are high. But both sides hold wildly different expectations. The US and other Western powers want to dissuade Russia from invading Ukraine.
POLITICS
CNN

CNN

832K+
Followers
126K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy