US says no breakthrough in 'frank and forthright' talks with Russia over Ukraine border crisis

The United States and Russia locked horns over Ukraine and other security issues Monday with no sign of progress from either side at highly anticipated strategic talks. "They were preliminary discussions, and the idea was for the United States and in our hope, the Russian Federation to come with viable, practical, reciprocal ideas to put those on the table and to see if there were the potential for progress," said State Department Spokesperson Ned Price. "We did not intend this to be a forum where certain decisions were reached, where any breakthroughs could be achieved or really even contemplated." Low expectations from both Washington and Moscow about the high-stakes session in Geneva appeared to have been met as senior diplomats from the two countries emerged without offering any hint of success.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 7 DAYS AGO