ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Golden Globes: Rachel Zegler reacts to Best Actress win for West Side Story by sharing ‘strange’ coincidence

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hleXC_0dhGcwvl00

West Side Story star Rachel Zegler has reacted to winning a Golden Globe by sharing a “strange” coincidence.

The actor, 20, won the Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical award on Sunday (9 January) for her role of Maria in Steven Spielberg’s film.

Zegler wasn’t present at the ceremony due to a Hollywood boycott of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) that led to NBC pulling the event from its television schedules.

She became one of the first winners to react to their victory, though, writing on Twitter that she won the award three years to the day after she was cast in West Side Story .

“I got cast as Maria in West Side Story on 1/9/19 and I just won a Golden Globe for that same performance, on 1/9/22,” she wrote, adding: “Life is very strange.”

Ariana DeBose won Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film, which went on to win Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PwSZT_0dhGcwvl00

The evening’s other big winners were Jane Campion’s Netflix drama The Power of the Dog and HBO series Succession .

Find a full list of winners here .

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Gal Gadot Lands Iconic Disney Villain Role

Gal Gadot is going from hero to villain. She may be known for bringing DC Comics' Wonder Woman to the big screen, but now she's slated to play an iconic Dinsey villain. Deadline reported in November that Gadot was cast as the Evil Queen in the upcoming live-action adaption of Snow White. She will star opposite Rachel Zegler, who's playing the titular role in Disney's remake.
MOVIES
Variety

Golden Globes 2022 Winners List: ‘The Power of the Dog,’ ‘West Side Story’ Win Big in Untelevised Ceremony

Without much fanfare, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the winners of the 2022 Golden Globes via Twitter on Sunday night, with no media in attendance or celebrities walking the red carpet, like years past. “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix) won best drama and “West Side Story” (20th Century/Disney) nabbed best musical or comedy. Jane Campion picked up the best director trophy for helming “The Power of the Dog,” and Kodi Smit-McPhee won best supporting actor for the western. “West Side Story” star Rachel Zegler was named best actress in a musical or comedy, and her co-star Ariana DeBose took...
CELEBRITIES
Washington Times

Transgender Mj Rodriguez bests female field to win Golden Globe for best actress

The winner of this year’s Golden Globe Award for Actress in a Drama TV Series wasn’t always a female. Michaela Jae “Mj” Rodriguez, star of the FX show “Pose,” became the “first transgender actress to win a Golden Globe,” according to the website. The awards are presented annually by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Campion
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Steven Spielberg
Essence

MJ Rodriguez Becomes First Trans Woman To Win A Golden Globe

Actress MJ Rodriguez has made history. On January 9, she became the first openly transgender woman to win a Golden Globe. Rodriguez, 31, won the award for best actress in a TV drama for her role as Blanca Evangelista on Pose. Upon airing in 2018, Pose immediately broke ground for...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Rachel Zegler on ‘West Side Story’ Oscar Buzz, ‘Shazam 2’ and White Latina Privilege

Rachel Zegler saw the first cut of “West Side Story” in September 2021, along with co-stars Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez and Mike Faist. When director Steven Spielberg surprised them by showing up at the end of the credits, he was met with tears and gratitude. The latest episode of Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast features 20-year-old Zegler, whose career is taking off. The rising star discusses white Latina privilege, the Oscar buzz that she’s been receiving for her performance and her upcoming roles in the superhero sequel “Shazam 2” and Disney’s live action version of “Snow White.” Listen below! Discovered by...
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Oldest Oscar Winner Of All Time

The first Academy Awards were given out in 1929 based on voting by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). What was a private dinner to host the awards ceremony has now become a public spectacle viewed by millions of people each year, in a television show that goes on for […]
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Globes#West Side Story#Hfpa#Nbc#Twitter#Hbo
Empire

Golden Globes 2022: The Power Of The Dog, West Side Story And More Score At The Film Awards

In a time where the reputation of the Golden Globes and its controlling organisation, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, have taken some serious hits about its lack of diversity and other issues, the awards ceremony was less a glittering celebration of Hollywood and more an attempt at damage control, with lots of talk of charity work. The show was neither televised nor live-streamed and no celebrities showed up to present or collect their awards which were held as a members' dinner and announced via social media. Among the big film winners? The Power Of The Dog, Belfast and West Side Story.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Rachel Zegler: From Wedding Singer To ‘West Side Story’ [Interview]

Unless you’re a reality personality or a pop musician, stardom rarely happens overnight. It often takes years just to land that one big break. At first glance, it might appear that Rachel Zegler’s critically acclaimed turn in Steven Spielberg’s new Incarnation of “West Side Story” would fall into the former category. That’s hardly the case. As Zegler will tell you, “I auditioned at 16, I got the part at 17, filmed it at 18. It came out when I was 20.” Oh, and the kicker? Her audition process lasted 340 days (more on that later).
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Ariana DeBose on Hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ and Queer Readings of ‘West Side Story’

After a decade of working hard on Broadway, Ariana DeBose is enjoying her time in the limelight. Tonight, she hosts “Saturday Night Live,” a major accomplishment for a newly famous actor. For playing Anita in Steven Spielberg’s 2021 remake of “West Side Story,” the 30-year-old took home the Golden Globe for supporting actress on Sunday. She is also nominated for a Critics’ Choice and Screen Actors Guild Award, and looks to have a good shot at this year’s Oscars. “It’s wild! Because I have been working [for a long time]. This experience makes me feel as if I’ve been hiding away on...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thedigitalfix.com

Halle Berry says “no one called” after her Monster’s Ball Oscar win

In 2001 Halle Berry won the Oscar for Best Actress thanks to her killer performance in the drama movie Monster’s Ball. Becoming the first woman of colour ever to take home the award, you’d expect that Monster’s Ball would have had Hollywood chasing the star down with a mountain of work. Well, in fact, it seemed to do the opposite, and according to the Catwoman actor, it didn’t actually help her career in any way.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Chris Evans to Reportedly Play Legendary Actor in High-Profile Movie

Captain America star Chris Evans is reportedly in talks to star in a movie about Gene Kelly, the iconic musical movie star of Singin' In The Rain. The news comes just weeks after another Marvel Studios star, Tom Holland, confirmed he was going to make a movie about Kelly's contemporary, Fred Astaire, for Sony. The Kelly project is based on an idea Evans came up with himself, reports Deadline.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Young Sheldon' Star Made Major Cash for His New Movie Role

Iain Armitage does not need to rely on Young Sheldon to boost his fortune. The 13-year-old actor, who shot to fame on HBO's Big Little Lies, is the voice of Chase, the main character in PAW Patrol: The Movie, one of the biggest animated hits of 2021. Armitage's contract for the film reportedly guaranteed at least a $100,000 paycheck.
MOVIES
SheKnows

Matrix Resurrections Star Carrie-Anne Moss Dismisses Alleged Hollywood Blacklist: 'I Had Kids & I Wanted to Be With Them'

Taking time off work to raise your kids is not a new concept, but for some reason, it’s still hard for some to accept when it comes to Hollywood celebrities. Recently, actors like Ryan Reynolds and Tom Holland announced pauses to their acting career to raise their kids and start a family, respectively. Now, Carrie-Anne Moss, star of The Matrix Resurrections, says making that same decision years ago resulted in rumors of a so-called Hollywood blacklist. In a December 21 interview with GQ, Moss said, “Somebody sent me one thing, a video someone had made. What happened to Carrie Anne Moss?...
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

10 Famous Actors Who Lied To Get Movie And TV Roles

Getting cast in a major Hollywood production as an unknown actor is tough work. It takes a blend of talent, perseverance, timing, and of course, luck. But every now and then, an actor can sense an opportunity to tip the scales in his or her favor. And that’s when it’s time for the classic white lie. As it turns out, lots of high-profile actors have told minor fibs in order to secure the movie and television roles they wanted. At the end of the day, it’s just another part of the business.
MOVIES
The Independent

The Independent

436K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy