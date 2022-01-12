How you can help families affected by Bronx fire

A massive fund- and supply-raising effort is underway in the wake of the devastating fire that left at least 17 people dead in the Bronx, with donations pouring in to help the affected families.

Victims and those affected can find support and resources at the HelpNYC Disaster Relief Response website , and families in need can also contact the American Red Cross at

Additionally, the Salvation Army New York Division has set up the Bronx Fire Relief Fund and is encouraging the community to give to support those families impacted by the fire. To contribute, anyone can text the word "bronxfire" (one word) to 41444 for a link to make a donation.

Mayor Eric Adams and the Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City also announced the launch of the Bronx Fire Relief Fund

"(The) fire in the Bronx is an unspeakable tragedy, but I promise New York City will be there to help our neighbors through it," Adams said. "I'm grateful to the all of the firefighters, EMS workers, and first responders who responded within minutes to save lives. The city stands ready to give impacted families all the support they need. It's what we do. Every dollar given to the Mayor's Fund will go directly to those affected by the fire; please give if you can and together we will get through this."

The Bronx Fire Relief Fund will provide them with financial relief as victim recover and rebuild, and it builds upon the strong initial support provided by first responders, city services and grassroots organizations.

In addition:

--The city will ensure all families impacted by the fire have access to safe housing.

--The Department of Health and Mental Hygiene has trained mental health professionals on-site at all hotels and the Monroe College service center to provide emotional support, crisis counseling, and to provide referrals.

--The Mayor's Community Affairs Unit has coordinated an interfaith outreach response to connect clergy with impacted families.

--NYCEM and the Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs are ensuring interpreters are present to help individuals access services.

The group is also hosting a donation drop-off location at its nonprofit facility. The address is listed below, along with other drop-off locations.

If you would like to donate goods, items being accepted include bottled water, blankets, pillows, clothing, coats, hats, scarves, winter shoes, towels, personal hygiene items, masks, and hand sanitizer.

The Red Cross had previously opened a service center for the families at Monroe College, which was also hosting a donation center while classes are all virtual this month due to COVID. But on Tuesday, organizers announced they were at capacity and could no longer accept donated goods.

The Gambian Youth Organization was also collecting donations but has reached capacity, as has the Pelham Picture House in Westchester County.

-Riverdale Jewish Center at 3700 Independence Ave.

-Anthony Avenue Community Garden at 2078 Anthony Ave.

-Community Board 10 at 3165 E Tremont Ave.

-The Bronx Woodlawn Collective at 341 East 235th Street

-SAR Academy at 655 W. 254 Street

For local updates, individuals can text 181STFIRE to 692692 for updates and resources for victims. For information on the status of loved ones, call 311.

Locally based organizations, neighbors in the community and that state are also providing additional support to those in need, including the Bronx Community Foundation and the Gambian Youth Organization.

New York City's four deadliest fires since 1990 have all been in the Bronx, including the Happy Land Social Club fire.

