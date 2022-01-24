Complete 2022 NFL playoffs schedule: Matchups, start times, TV info and more

Now that the first 18-week regular season is in the books, the NFL playoffs are officially here.

For the second year in a row, there will be a total of 14 teams with just one team receiving a bye week in each conference (Packers, Titans).

But for the first time ever, the opening divisional round will span three days with a game on Monday night. Also, due to the longer season, the Super Bowl will not take place until mid-February.

Here is a complete look at the 2022 NFL playoff schedule.

NFL Wild Card Round

Saturday, Jan. 15

— No. 5 Raiders vs. No. 4 Bengals, 4:30 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock (Bengals 26, Raiders 19)

— No. 6 Patriots vs. No. 3 Bills, 8:15 p.m. ET, CBS/Paramount+ (Bills 47, Patriots 17)

Sunday, Jan. 16

— No. 7 Eagles vs. No. 2 Buccaneers, 1:00 p.m.ET, FOX (Bucs 31, Eagles 15)

— No. 6 49ers vs. No. 3 Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET, CBS/Paramount+/Prime Video/Nickelodeon (49ers 23, Cowboys 17)

— No. 7 Steelers vs. No. 2 Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock (Chiefs 42, Steelers 21)

Monday, Jan. 17

No. 5 Cardinals vs. No. 4 Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC/ESPN2/ESPN+ (Rams 34, Cardinals 11)

NFL Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 22

No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals @ No. 1 Tennessee Titans, 4:30 p.m. ET, CBS/Paramount+

No. 6 San Francisco 49ers @ No. 1 Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m. ET, FOX

Sunday, Jan. 23

No. 3 Los Angeles Rams @ No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock/Universal

No. 3 Buffalo Bills @ No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs, 6 p.m. ET, CBS/Paramount+

NFL Conference Championship

Sunday, Jan. 30

No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs, 3:05 p.m. ET, CBS

No. 6 San Francisco 49ers at No. 4 Los Angeles Rams, 6:40 p.m. ET, FOX

Super Bowl 56

Sunday, Feb. 13

TBD vs. TBD, 6:30 p.m ET, NBC

