ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Complete 2022 NFL playoffs schedule: Matchups, start times, TV info and more

By John Healy
Audacy
Audacy
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fDJez_0dhDwz0P00

Now that the first 18-week regular season is in the books, the NFL playoffs are officially here.

For the second year in a row, there will be a total of 14 teams with just one team receiving a bye week in each conference (Packers, Titans).

But for the first time ever, the opening divisional round will span three days with a game on Monday night. Also, due to the longer season, the Super Bowl will not take place until mid-February.

Here is a complete look at the 2022 NFL playoff schedule.

NFL Wild Card Round

Saturday, Jan. 15
— No. 5 Raiders vs. No. 4 Bengals, 4:30 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock (Bengals 26, Raiders 19)
— No. 6 Patriots vs. No. 3 Bills, 8:15 p.m. ET, CBS/Paramount+ (Bills 47, Patriots 17)

Sunday, Jan. 16
— No. 7 Eagles vs. No. 2 Buccaneers, 1:00 p.m.ET, FOX (Bucs 31, Eagles 15)
— No. 6 49ers vs. No. 3 Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET, CBS/Paramount+/Prime Video/Nickelodeon (49ers 23, Cowboys 17)
— No. 7 Steelers vs. No. 2 Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock (Chiefs 42, Steelers 21)

Monday, Jan. 17
No. 5 Cardinals vs. No. 4 Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC/ESPN2/ESPN+ (Rams 34, Cardinals 11)

NFL Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 22
No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals @ No. 1 Tennessee Titans, 4:30 p.m. ET, CBS/Paramount+
No. 6 San Francisco 49ers @ No. 1 Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m. ET, FOX

Sunday, Jan. 23
No. 3 Los Angeles Rams @ No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock/Universal
No. 3 Buffalo Bills @ No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs, 6 p.m. ET, CBS/Paramount+

NFL Conference Championship

Sunday, Jan. 30
No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs, 3:05 p.m. ET, CBS
No. 6 San Francisco 49ers at No. 4 Los Angeles Rams, 6:40 p.m. ET, FOX

Super Bowl 56

Sunday, Feb. 13
TBD vs. TBD, 6:30 p.m ET, NBC

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Playoffs#Nfl Playoff Schedule#Rams#American Football#Matchups#Titans#Nbc Peacock Lrb#Raiders 19#Patriots#Bucs 31#Steelers#Cardinals#Espn#Abc Espn2 Espn Lrb#Nbc Peacock Universal No#Kansas City Chiefs#Cbs No#Fox Super Bowl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

2022 NFL playoffs schedule, bracket, results: Championship Sunday times, TV, live stream ahead of Super Bowl

After what were some wild and somewhat bizarre games this past weekend, all the tickets have been punched for NFL Championship Sunday. What just might be the best weekend on the NFL calendar got off to a dramatic start Saturday. The NFL divisional playoffs figured to be exciting with four intriguing matchups on the slate, and the first game didn't disappoint.
NFL
Audacy

Audacy

51K+
Followers
52K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy