Complete 2022 NFL playoffs schedule: Matchups, start times, TV info and more
Now that the first 18-week regular season is in the books, the NFL playoffs are officially here.
For the second year in a row, there will be a total of 14 teams with just one team receiving a bye week in each conference (Packers, Titans).
But for the first time ever, the opening divisional round will span three days with a game on Monday night. Also, due to the longer season, the Super Bowl will not take place until mid-February.
Here is a complete look at the 2022 NFL playoff schedule.
NFL Wild Card Round
Saturday, Jan. 15
— No. 5 Raiders vs. No. 4 Bengals, 4:30 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock (Bengals 26, Raiders 19)
— No. 6 Patriots vs. No. 3 Bills, 8:15 p.m. ET, CBS/Paramount+ (Bills 47, Patriots 17)
Sunday, Jan. 16
— No. 7 Eagles vs. No. 2 Buccaneers, 1:00 p.m.ET, FOX (Bucs 31, Eagles 15)
— No. 6 49ers vs. No. 3 Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET, CBS/Paramount+/Prime Video/Nickelodeon (49ers 23, Cowboys 17)
— No. 7 Steelers vs. No. 2 Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock (Chiefs 42, Steelers 21)
Monday, Jan. 17
No. 5 Cardinals vs. No. 4 Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC/ESPN2/ESPN+ (Rams 34, Cardinals 11)
NFL Divisional Round
Saturday, Jan. 22
No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals @ No. 1 Tennessee Titans, 4:30 p.m. ET, CBS/Paramount+
No. 6 San Francisco 49ers @ No. 1 Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m. ET, FOX
Sunday, Jan. 23
No. 3 Los Angeles Rams @ No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock/Universal
No. 3 Buffalo Bills @ No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs, 6 p.m. ET, CBS/Paramount+
NFL Conference Championship
Sunday, Jan. 30
No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs, 3:05 p.m. ET, CBS
No. 6 San Francisco 49ers at No. 4 Los Angeles Rams, 6:40 p.m. ET, FOX
Super Bowl 56
Sunday, Feb. 13
TBD vs. TBD, 6:30 p.m ET, NBC
