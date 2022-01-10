ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Downtown Charleston hosts first ‘2nd Sunday on King Street’ of 2022

By Kevon Dupree
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The first 2 nd Sunday on King Street of 2022 was held Sunday and the streets were filled with people enjoying live music, food and local vendors.

“From Calhoun down to Queen,” Karl Krull, an organizer for 2 nd Sunday on King Street, said. “We shut the street down to vehicular traffic and it is all pedestrian traffic. You know, people come out with their families, their kids, their dogs. It’s awesome.”

Both organizers and shoppers say they couldn’t have asked for a better turn out, or better weather.

“Yesterday was freezing,” attendee Olivia Denmeade said. “Today is so nice. Finally got to get out, we love it. Beautiful out. Love that everyone’s walking their dog with their families. Very nice.”

Lowcountry vendors say they look forward to 2 nd Sundays every month.

“We love being out here,” Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint owner Chase Barton said. “Love coming out here. It gives us the opportunity to kind of cook in front of people. Have conversation while we’re doing it, hang out and just really kind of get people to try our food. And put what we have out there.”

Barton says 2 nd Sundays bring a lot of business.

“We had a line waiting for us before we were ready to open up and we’ve been doing pretty good,” he said.

Even with the latest COVID surge, some shoppers say they felt safe walking through the crowds on King Street.

“I think being out in the open,” Dagny Mauro said. “Even though there’s a lot of people walking around, I still feel comfortable. Yeah, I think everyone’s spaced out enough that it’s not that much of a safety hazard.”

Organizers say they’re looking forward to having more successful events this year.

“Getting more and more businesses involved with this great event,” Krull said. “Supporting our local businesses here in Charleston. Artists, musicians, you see Austin there. I think we’ll get more of that.”

The next 2 nd Sunday on King Street will be held on February 13 th .

