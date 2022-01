There are nine Fast & Furious movies, one spinoff, an animated TV show and other franchise media, yet for some fans the most thrilling part of the whole saga is the real-life feud between stars Vin Diesel and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. It has been common knowledge for years now that the two actors do not get along, but it can be hard to keep track of the details, including how it all started and what is just urban legend.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO