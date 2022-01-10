ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘1883’ Episode 4: The Tragic Real-Life History Behind that Harrowing River Crossing

By Amy Myers
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The latest episode of 1883 told the tragically true story of pioneers that had to face the perilous conditions of large river crossings. Today, crossing a river certainly isn’t a death sentence with the right equipment. However, as the pioneer series demonstrated, the travelers could take very little...

‘1883’: Main Character Gruesomely Dies During Final Scene of Episode 2

Warning: Major spoilers are ahead for 1883‘s Episode 2, “Behind Us, A Cliff,” as one main character has already met a horrible end. Before anyone loses their Western marbles, let’s set the record straight. The cover image for this article does not feature either of the characters who died in 1883‘s Episode 2. This image was chosen in order to protect those who haven’t seen “Behind Us, A Cliff” from spoilers. So rest easy, Outsiders: both Sam Elliott’s Shea Brennan and Isabel May’s Elsa Dutton are safe. For now.
TV SERIES
1883 Episode 4 Recap and Ending, Explained

‘1883’ episode 4 picks up after James Dutton (Tim McGraw), and Shea Brennan (Sam Elliott) put aside their differences and continue their journey towards Oregon. However, they must still make a risky river crossing that will test all the travelers’ courage and resolve. The immigrants, including Josef, begin to doubt Shea’s leadership. Elsewhere, Elsa and Ennis grow closer. If you are looking for a detailed rundown of the episode’s events, we’ve got you covered! Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘1883’ episode 4! SPOILERS AHEAD!
OREGON STATE
1883 Recap: A Treacherous River Leads to Multiple Romantic Connections

[Warning: The following contains spoilers from 1883 Episode 4. Read at your own risk!]. 1883 is off to the races, and I gotta say, I'm invested. After four seasons of Yellowstone's intense focus on masculinity and the sometimes questionable rules of the Dutton family, the female-focused freedom of 1883 is strangely refreshing. More people are constantly dying (which we will discuss momentarily) and the cowboys are dirtier than ever, but the fact that this story is told through the eyes of an adventurous 18-year-old girl makes it feel like something I haven't seen before. Do I live in constant fear of her being assaulted as part of her character development? Of course I do, but that's a river we'll cross when or if we have to.
TV & VIDEOS
How Many Episodes of ‘1883’ Are There? ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Release Schedule

Yellowstone Season 4 may be over, but the show’s new prequel series 1883 is well underway. Taylor Sheridan‘s western drama universe is expanding with the new series, which has introduced us to the early oughts of the Dutton family in the United States. Starring Sam Elliott alongside country couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, 1883 has secured a place in the home of the massive Yellowstone fanbase — but the first season must end somewhere, right?
TV SERIES
‘Gunsmoke’ Star Dennis Weaver Once Made a Bet About James Arness’s Gun’s Accuracy

Gunsmoke actor Dennis Weaver challenged costar James Arness’s proficiency with his gun after the show had several seasons under its belt. The bet was simple. Weaver would throw a tin can into the air several feet away from Arness. The latter would be seated, and he’d have to stand and shoot the can before it hit the ground. If Arness hit the can, he got a ten dollar bill. If he didn’t, Weaver added ten dollars to his net worth.
CELEBRITIES
Who Is Kyle Baugher: Kelly Reilly’s Husband Is a Man of Few Words & Lots of Green Dough!

The success of her current TV drama Yellowstone has made actress Kelly Reilly even more famous. Kelly Reilly’s husband is financier and investor Kyle Baugher, an American she met in the early 2000s and married in 2012. They have been married for nine years now, dividing their time between the U.S. and Reilly’s home country, England. She is the star in the relationship and Baugher is a quiet man who is a pillar of strength in her life. Baugher avoids the media, though it’s far from easy being married to a glamorous actress who slays men with her looks every day. People are always curious about the Kyle Baugher-Kelly Reilly relationship. Read on for to discover more about this couple!
RELATIONSHIPS
Jeopardy!'s Amy Schneider on "how I got smart": Being born white and "perceived as male" made a difference

Schneider, who made history as the first transgender contestant to make Jeopardy!'s Tournament of Champions, writes in Defector that “How are you so smart?” is a question she's been asked all her life -- even moreso with her Jeopardy! run. In answering the question, Schneider writes, "I generally take one of two approaches. One is to attribute my intelligence to factors outside of my control. With this approach, I’ll generally observe that I was born with a brain that, for whatever reason, retains knowledge well. I don’t have a 'photographic' memory or anything like that; God knows I’ve spent enough time hunting my apartment for my phone to disprove that idea. But while many people, upon learning that, for example, 'oviparous' is an adjective meaning 'egg-laying,' will quite sensibly forget it almost immediately, I will probably remember it, and without any particular effort. Another factor, of course, is my privilege. Unlike most people in history, I wasn’t born into grinding poverty, and my parents believed in the value of knowledge as its own reward. Moreover, I am white, and until well into adulthood, was perceived as male. Had that not been the case, my intelligence would have been seen as surprising at best, and threatening at worst, which undoubtedly would have impacted my intellectual development. But it was the case, and I was never discouraged from acquiring knowledge. (Well, almost never; I was strongly discouraged from acquiring any knowledge whatsoever about human sexuality, with … mixed results.) My other general approach is to dispute the premise of the question, that I’m even 'so smart' to begin with. After all, being able to do things like name all the monarchs from the House of Stuart is a pretty narrow definition of 'smart,' don’t you think?"
TV & VIDEOS
‘Beverly Hillbillies’ Star Irene Ryan Began Performing At 11 Years Old And Worked Right Up Until Her Death In 1973

Actress Irene Ryan was actually born Jessie Irene Noblitt in 1902. She began her career at the young age of 11 after winning a contest for singing the song “Pretty Baby.” It sparked her love for performing and acting and her career blossomed when she met Tim Ryan. They married when she was 20 and performed in vaudeville as a double act. They starred in several short comedies as Tim and Irene.
MUSIC
Pictured: Amazing shots of the world's most vicious creatures

From cannibal crocodiles to cinematographic sharks and deadly blue vipers and headless zebras - welcome to 2021's most vicious animals. One image showcased this year shows a male lion pouncing on a young hippopotamus. Two images captured in Kruger National Park in South Africa show the moment an impala kicks...
ANIMALS
‘Yellowstone’ Star Jen Landon Explains Why Hugging Cole Hauser Was ‘Awkward’

Most “Yellowstone” fans wouldn’t call Rip Wheeler the “touchy-feely” type. But during Episode 7, a heartwarming moment occurred between him and Teeter. Previously, the ranch hand got the boot because John Dutton ordered all women out of the bunkhouse. But Teeter fought for her case, approaching John and Rip to tell him why she deserved to stay. John soon learned she was branded, and he couldn’t very well kick her off the ranch after she dedicated her life to it.
CELEBRITIES
‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser’s Wife Rocked ‘Xmas/Cowboy/Hippie Look’ on Christmas Morning

The wife of Yellowstone star Cole Hauser is rocking a very unique look this year for her family’s Christmas. If Cynthia Hauser looks familiar to you, that’s probably because she is. She is without a doubt best known for her acting days as a teen. She and her twin sister, Brittany Daniel, starred together in the teen drama and comedy television show Sweet Valley High (based on the book series by Francine Pascal). Cynthia portrayed the character Elizabeth “Liz” Wakefield. Prior to that role, you might have also recognized the twins from somewhere else. They appeared as the Doublemint Twins in several commercials for Doublemint Gum.
CELEBRITIES
