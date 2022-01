The Seattle Seahawks are coming off one of their worst seasons in recent memory, failing to reach the playoffs after finishing with a 7-10 record. The team has a busy offseason ahead as it looks to rebound from the down year, and one of the focal points during the time off will be to lock down a contract extension for star wideout DK Metcalf. Speaking on the possibility of renewing his deal in Seattle, Metcalf made it sound like a virtual guarantee that a deal would get done, via Bob Condotta.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO