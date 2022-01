The Cowboys and 49ers will meet for the eighth time in postseason history on Sunday, but most of the players in the game probably don’t know that. San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan, whose father was on the 49ers’ coaching staff when they played the Cowboys in three consecutive NFC Championship Games in the 1990s, says his current players don’t know about those games. And they also don’t know about “The Catch,” when Dwight Clark’s touchdown sent the 49ers to the Super Bowl after the 1981 season. And they certainly don’t know that the Cowboys beat the 49ers in each of the first two NFC Championship Games, in 1970 and 1971.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO