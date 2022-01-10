ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Not expected to return Thursday

Pulock (lower body) is not expected to be ready to return to the lineup when the...

Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Enters COVID-19 protocols

Pulock (lower body) was placed on the COVID-19 protocols list Tuesday. Pulock has been recovering from a lower-body injury since Nov. 15. He began skating on his own on Dec. 26 but has not returned to full practice.
HOCKEY
New York Post

Barry Trotz, Ryan Pulock throw Islanders back into COVID turmoil

The Islanders still can’t seem to shake COVID-19. Head coach Barry Trotz and defenseman Ryan Pulock entered the NHL protocol Tuesday morning. Well over half of the roster has tested positive since the start of the season, as have three members of the coaching staff. The silver lining for...
NHL
The Game Haus

Revisiting the Islanders’ Return for Travis Hamonic

In the summer of 2017, the Islanders traded a fan-favorite player away in defenseman Travis Hamonic. He was sent to the Calgary Flames in exchange for a 2018 first and second-round pick and another second-round pick in 2019. At the time, the Islanders would come to miss one of their top defensemen. But now four years removed from that trade, it seems like a valid time to evaluate what the Islanders got in return for Travis Hamonic.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bloodied Brad Marchand Helps Bruins ‘Demoralize’ Capitals After Taking Vicious High Stick To Nose

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand has played hockey for a very long time. But on Monday night, he really was a hockey player. It’s a bit of a cliche, stating that hockey players aren’t like the rest of us. Yet time and time again, it is proven to be true, with Marchand doing those honors after taking a wicked high stick to the nose late in the first period against the Washington Capitals. Marchand went down to the ice in pain, bled all over Capital One Arena, but didn’t miss a beat, opting to dry off his bloodied face with a towel...
NHL
CBS Miami

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Previews The Panthers This Week

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The Panthers returned from a 13 day NHL break due to COVID with a vengeance. The Cats are 5-0-1 in the six games since the return, putting up big offensive numbers. The wins covered a 9-3 pounding of rival Tampa Bay and a road win at Carolina while missing a number of key players. The Panthers have the league’s best offense and begin this week #1 overall in the NHL. Home Sweet Home The Cats won 17 of their first 20 home games, the 2nd best home start to a season in NHL history. Their 11 game winning streak to...
NHL
abc17news.com

DeBrincat scores twice as Blackhawks top Blue Jackets 4-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored twice and Calvin de Haan netted his first goal in nearly a year to lift the Chicago Blackhawks to their second straight road win, 4-2 over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Columbus has dropped four of five and lost at home to the Blackhawks for the seventh consecutive time. Connor Murphy also scored for Chicago, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves for his 11th win. Boone Jenner scored for Columbus, and Gus Nyquist had a short-handed goal and an assist. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 16 shots in his third loss in four games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sharks' Rudolfs Balcers: Returning Thursday

Balcers (lower body) will be available Thursday against the Rangers, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports. The lower-body injury has sidelined Balcers since Dec. 3, at which point he had recorded two goals and eight assists through 24 games this season. The 24-year-old averaged 15:53 of ice time before the injury and figures to play a similar role going forward, although Coach Bob Boughner hasn't committed to Balcers' being in the lineup Thursday.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Derek Ryan: Returns to practice

Ryan cleared COVID-19 protocols and practiced Wednesday, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports. Ryan missed only one game while in protocols and should be in the lineup Saturday versus Ottawa. The 35-year-old has tallied only two goals and no assists thus far in his first season with the Oilers.
NHL

