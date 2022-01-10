ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, NY

Free COVID-19 home test kits create long line of traffic in Amherst

 3 days ago
People waited in long lines to try and get their hands on a free Covid-19 at home test kit.

Cars lined up leading to the drive-thru site on Harlem Road in Amherst Sunday morning.

The kits were given away on a first come, first served basis.

Officials say they ran out of kits before noon.

A similar scene played out in Niagara County on Saturday where COVID-19 at home test kits were handed out in Niagara Falls, Lockport and North Tonawanda.

Related
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

11,000 free at-home COVID-19 test kits to be distributed across Buffalo Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced 11,000 free at-home COVID-19 test kits will be distributed at locations across the City of Buffalo Tuesday. I am very pleased to announce we will be putting 11,000 at-home testing kits into the hands of our residents tomorrow, as we face a surge in Covid infections due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the virus. Each of the kits contains two tests and will be available on a first come, first served basis to City residents.
Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

