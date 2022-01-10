Free COVID-19 home test kits create long line of traffic in Amherst

People waited in long lines to try and get their hands on a free Covid-19 at home test kit.

Cars lined up leading to the drive-thru site on Harlem Road in Amherst Sunday morning.

The kits were given away on a first come, first served basis.

Officials say they ran out of kits before noon.

A similar scene played out in Niagara County on Saturday where COVID-19 at home test kits were handed out in Niagara Falls, Lockport and North Tonawanda.