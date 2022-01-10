ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Arrest made in fatal Tallahassee nightclub shooting

By Jada Williams
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago
January 8th, the Tallahassee Police Department arrested an adult male in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on January 7 at Good Vibes Only nightclub , located at 809 Railroad Avenue.

Following an investigation by TPD’s Violent Crimes Unit, it was determined the shooting resulted from a verbal altercation that turned physical between the arrestee, a male suspect, and the male victim. During the altercation, the suspect and the arrestee began shooting. The victim succumbed to his injuries.

It was also determined during the investigation that the arrestee sustained an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound during the altercation. The arrestee and the suspect immediately fled the scene and flagged down officers in the 400 block of West College Avenue for medical assistance.

Through evidence found on scene, detectives were able to quickly determine that the arrestee was linked to the shooting at Good Vibes Only, and he was subsequently taken into custody without further incident. This remains an ongoing investigation, and there could be more arrests in the future.

Report criminal activity by calling TPD at 850-891-4200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

