Covid isolation rules scrapped for critical workers to protect Australia’s food supply chain

By Sarah Martin Chief political correspondent
 6 days ago
Scott Morrison speaks to the media on Monday Photograph: Lukas Coch/EPA

Close contacts of Covid cases employed in critical supply chains will have their isolation requirements scrapped, in an attempt to address workforce shortages that have hit the food industry.

Announcing a shake-up of isolation requirements on Monday, the prime minister, Scott Morrison, said the requirements would not apply to customer-facing roles, but those working in “critical supply chains”.

All states and territories, except WA, are expected to sign off on the changes on Monday, with NSW and Queensland already announcing similar changes over the weekend .

“Those who are driving the truck to deliver the food, those who are stacking the shelves at night, those who are in the distribution centres, those who are in the abattoirs, those who are in the manufacturing places that are producing food,” Morrison said.

Related: Toddler with rare genetic condition among record 18 Covid deaths in NSW

The changes will bring the food distribution industry and emergency services in line with requirements that already apply in some states’ health and aged care sectors .

Anyone who tests positive or who is symptomatic will not return to work.

The prime minister said national cabinet would assess extending the relaxed isolation requirements to other sectors, including aviation and potentially hospitality, but the disruptions to food supply chains and emergency services needed to be acted upon “immediately”, ahead of a meeting of national cabinet on Thursday.

He also said the country now had no choice but to “push through” the Omicron wave, saying the alternative was a return to lockdowns.

“I mean, you can just shut everything down and lock everybody away, and there will be no food on the shelves, and there’ll be no children getting taught, and there’ll be no one providing health care.

“So that’s obviously not a practical way to move forward. And so what we have done as a government has always sought to balance the various demands and pressures on the system with the health imperative.”

The new isolation changes were agreed to by the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee, which is comprised of state and territory chief health officers and the chief medical officer, Prof Paul Kelly.

Kelly said that discussions with Coles and Woolworths on Sunday had indicated that absenteeism was running at between 30 and 50%, and the supermarkets “could not operate in those sort of circumstances”.

“So that’s the sort of issues we’re dealing with and we need to move fast to take these risk based approaches,” Kelly said.

“This is a reasonable step in relation to the increased transmissibility of the Omicron variant and the expected high number of incident cases in the community, and with the majority of those … mild illness,” Kelly said.

“The provision to allow greater flexibility in balancing the need to reduce transmission against the detrimental loss of workforce is an appropriate measure.”

Related: The Coalition’s ‘hands-off’ approach to aged care Covid outbreaks is having heartbreaking consequences | Sarah Russell

In relation to the pressures being felt by the hospitality sector and other businesses, Morrison said the government would make changes “one step at a time”.

“As the case numbers continue to rise the volume of cases will of course have an inevitable impact on the workforce, and so we are looking to maximise those people who remain in the workforce.”

The NSW premier, Dominic Perrottet said the government was focused on the issues in food supply chains, but he was aware of similar concerns in the hospitality sector that would also be considered.

“We will work with our health teams in relation to that, but we need to prioritise here and ultimately our number one responsibility is to keep people safe.

“But as we move through this period I would expect further adjustments will get made as we have from time to time … obviously we have been in contact with the hospitality industry and completely understand their concerns.”

With the peak of the Omicron wave still several weeks away, Morrison also said he was confident that all states would resume face-to-face learning in term one, and was hopeful that states and territories would “harmonise their back-to-school plans”.

“Our objective is go back, stay back, day one, term one,” Morrison said.

“The idea is once we go back, we stay back, and we get certainty around that issue, and so we’ll be working through those issues this week and to get further certainty and harmonisation between the states and territories.

“It’s obviously a key issue for parents as they think about their children going back to school in a few weeks’ time.”

The secretary of the department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, Phil Gaetjens, is working with the states to develop a consistent approach, despite Queensland already indicating it will delay the start of the school year until 7 February for most students.

Kelly said that the discussion about children and Covid was “difficult”, but he emphasised that the vast majority of cases in young people were mild.

“It’s related to balancing the wider aspects and the importance of face-to-face learning in schools with the risk of Covid,” Kelly said.

“There are many other reasons why children should be in school … in the widest terms, including mental health, developmental health, physical health outside of Covid. So these are tricky things to talk through, but we are talking through them.”

On Monday, the vaccine rollout for children aged five to 11 also commenced, with the head of the government’s vaccine taskforce, Lt Gen John Frewen, insisting that appointments and supplies were available, despite reports of parents struggling to access the jabs .

Sign up to receive the top stories from Guardian Australia every morning

He said there would be 2m doses available by 21 January, with 8,000 places participating in the paediatric vaccine program.

“The message again is there has been very strong take up on bookings and I do commend parents for their determination and willingness to bring their kids forward to get vaccinated,” Frewen said.

“If there have been frustrations around getting appointments for some, then please if you can’t get an immediate appointment with your primary healthcare provider if that is your GP, then please do try the pharmacies, please do try the state hubs.

“There are additional bookings coming online every day and there will be more and more opportunities over the weeks ahead.”

Australia’s booster program is also under way, with about 250,000 shots being given on a daily basis.

The Guardian

How antivirals provide hope to vulnerable Covid patients

The recent decision by regulators to approve the antiviral agent Paxlovid for use in the UK adds a formidable new weapon to the arsenal of treatments for Covid-19. Pfizer says the drug has almost 90% success in preventing severe illness in vulnerable adults if taken soon after infection occurs. Paxlovid is one of a growing repertoire of antiviral medicines – which also includes Merck’s agent Molnurpiravir – that can be given to people who have contracted the disease. Crucially, antivirals – which disrupt a virus’s ability to replicate inside an infected cell – provide hope that infected vulnerable individuals, including the very elderly and those with compromised immune systems, can be kept out of hospital.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: As we attempt to live with Covid, a category of vulnerable people is emerging: the new excluded

Rejoice! For we are winning! On our way “back to normal”, as assorted government mouthpieces have been telling us. Rejoice! For, according to cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi, we are on the road “from pandemic to endemic”. Rejoice again, I tell you, for Prime Minister Boris Johnson expects the UK to “get through” the latest surge in coronavirus cases.For me, and for many others, the reality behind this rhetoric is very different. We are en route to new divisions atop an already fragmented society. For those of us on the wrong side of the divide, the choice is stark: illness, possibly terminal,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Latest isolation rules for critical workers gets the balance right. But that's not the end of the story

Thousands more essential workers will be allowed back to work rather than having to self-isolate for seven days, under new rules agreed by national cabinet. High-risk close contacts – those living with someone who has COVID-19 – must have a negative rapid antigen test on day one, have no symptoms and must stick to certain rules. These include wearing a mask at work, getting rapid antigen tests every second day until day six, and monitoring for symptoms for 14 days. They can only leave quarantine to go to and from work. Any workers in these categories who develop symptoms will need to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Fire management in Australia has reached a crossroads and 'business as usual' won’t cut it

The current wet conditions delivered by La Niña may have caused widespread flooding, but they’ve also provided a reprieve from the threat of bushfires in southeastern Australia. This is an ideal time to consider how we prepare for the next bushfire season. Dry conditions will eventually return, as will fire. So, two years on from the catastrophic Black Summer fires, is Australia better equipped for a future of extreme fire seasons? In our recent synthesis on the Black Summer fires, we argue climate change is exceeding the capacity of our ecological and social systems to adapt. The paper is based on a...
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Crop protection providers hampered by supply chain issues

Crop protection providers hampered by supply chain issues. Manufacturers of crop protection products are hampered by a myriad of supply chain problems. Robby Upton with BASF describes it as a domino effect with no easy solution. “We’re dealing with a global supply chain issue (that) started years ago, frankly. It...
AGRICULTURE
ABQJournal

2022 wishes: Beat COVID, restore supply chains

It feels like 2021 flew by compared to the snail’s pace of 2020. I attribute this primarily to the hope that the COVID-19 vaccines have generated, and the slow crawl back to what would qualify as normalcy. Even as the world deals with the new omicron variant, most of us want to believe that 2022 will feel more like 2019 than 2020. As is customary in my column around New Year’s, I am publishing my wishes for the upcoming year.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Big pay rises for UK workers changing jobs amid deepening labour shortage

Workers moving to new jobs saw big pay rises in December as firms battled for staff, amid a nationwide labour shortage, new figures show.Starting salaries for both temporary band permanent staff rose rapidly in December, the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) found.The group, which represents recruitment firms, said rates of pay inflation were close to record levels as demand for staff continued to outstrip supply.The REC polled around 400 recruitment consultancies, with respondents reporting "substantial increases" in both permanent and temporary placements.IT & computing was the most in-demand category for permanent staff during December, continuing a trend from the previous...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Daily Covid cases at lowest level for a month as Omicron infections ‘plateau’ in parts of UK

The UK has reported its lowest daily number of new coronavirus cases in the past month.A total of 81,713 Covid cases were recorded within a 24-hour period up to 9am on Saturday– the lowest daily level since 15 December.Another 287 people died within 28 days of a positive Covid test – bringing the total to 151,899 since the beginning of the pandemic, figures from the government show. Separate data published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 176,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid was mentioned on the death certificate.The number of deaths have fallen on each...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

This WA town just topped 50℃ – a dangerous temperature many Australians will have to get used to

While Australians are used to summer heat, most of us only have to endure the occasional day over 40℃. Yesterday though, the temperature peaked at 50.7℃ in Onslow, a small Western Australian town around 100km from Exmouth. Remarkably, the town sits right next to the ocean, which usually provides cooling. By contrast, the infamously hot WA town of Marble Bar has only reached 49.6℃ this summer, despite its inland location. If confirmed, the Onslow temperature would equal Australia’s hottest on record set in Oodnadatta, South Australia, in January 1960. It would also mark only the fourth day over 50℃ for...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Covid: UK reports 99,652 infections and 270 deaths

The rate of spread of Covid could be slowing, figures suggest, with a drop of nearly 10,000 new one-day infections.Another 99,652 people have been found to be infected with Covid-19 in the UK in 24 hours, according to government statistics.That was down compared with the 109,133 new infections recorded in the previous 24 hours but it brings the total number of infections to 15,066,395 – nearly one in four of the UK population.And another 270 people have died within 28 days of a positive test, according to government statistics – a fall compared with the 335 deaths reported on Thursday.Over...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid-19: What are NI's testing and isolation rules?

As Covid cases rose rapidly in Northern Ireland in recent weeks, changes were made to what sort of tests people should use and when. There has also been a change to the number of days you must self-isolate for if you do test positive, provided you subsequently get negative lateral flow test (LFT) results.
WORLD
The Poultry Site

Purdue dashboard reveals weaknesses in US food supply chain

“We call the exposure to labor and upstream industries the Achilles’ heel of the supply chain,” said Jayson Lusk, an internationally recognised food and agricultural economist and distinguished professor and department head of agricultural economics at Purdue University. “If a key link is weakened, it impacts the strength...
AGRICULTURE
infosecurity-magazine.com

Protecting the Most Crucial Software Supply Chain Targets

Software supply chains have become essential resources for today’s businesses. Tapping into such a chain rather than developing the software on its own allows companies to boost productivity and efficiency while lowering costs. Yet, there’s a downside: software supply chains are prime targets for cyber-attacks. To understand what...
SOFTWARE
The US Sun

Tsunami hits California with waves up to 4ft as Australia and Japan put on evacuation alert after Tonga volcano eruption

A TSUNAMI has slammed California with huge 4ft waves amid evacuation alerts in the US, Japan and Australia after a massive underwater volcano erupted off the coast of Tonga. It comes as waves of 2.7ft swept through the streets of the Pacific nation as locals scrambled to higher ground after the "violent" eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano.
CALIFORNIA STATE
