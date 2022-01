Current Records: Oklahoma State 8-5; West Virginia 12-2 The West Virginia Mountaineers lost both of their matches to the Oklahoma State Cowboys last season on scores of 80-85 and 69-72, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. West Virginia and Oklahoma State will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers are out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO