ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Yankees hire Rachel Balkovec as first female minor-league skipper

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EZKXS_0dhDjoMb00

The New York Yankees hired Rachel Balkovec to manage the Single-A Tampa Tarpons next season, making her the first woman to manage a minor-league affiliate, according to a report from The Athletic on Sunday night.

Balkovec, 34, is no stranger to making history. She started her career with the St. Louis Cardinals as a minor-league strength and conditioning coach in 2012, and she later became the Houston Astros’ Latin American strength and conditioning coordinator. Later, she served in the same role with the Double-A Corpus Christi Hooks.

Most recently, Balkovec served as a minor-league hitting coach for the Yankees.

Before becoming a coach, Balkovec played catcher on the softball teams at Creighton and New Mexico.

The report marks the latest step forward for women in professional baseball. In 2020, the Miami Marlins announced that Kim Ng would be the first female general manager in major-league history. Then in 2021, Bianca Smith became the first Black woman to coach in pro baseball when the Boston Red Sox hired her as a minor-league coach.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

5 trades Yankees can make once the lockout ends

The New York Yankees had a disappointing end to the 2021 season, and then they went quiet in the offseason. Once the MLB Lockout ends, when might they make a big move?. New York Yankees fans were not happy with how the offseason was going before MLB announced a lockout on Dec. 2. So far, the Yankees have lost Corey Kluber, Andrew Velazquez, Tyler Wade, Rougned Odor and the team released Clint Frazier after his nightmare season. All they’ve done to replace them is sign Jose Peraza, Ender Inciarte and re-sign Aaron Boone as manager.
MLB
Q 105.7

New York Yankees Make Historical Hire

The New York Yankees, the most storied franchise in Major League Baseball, quietly made history again. This weekend, the Yankees announced their organizational charts for their coaching staff. For the first time in major league or minor league history for any team, a woman will be the Tampa Tarpons manager in 2022.
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees re-sign former top pitching prospect

In 2011, legendary Yankees closer Mariano Rivera called then 19-year-old Manny Banuelos the best pitching prospect he’d ever seen. “I like everything about him,” Rivera said of Banuelos at the time, according to ESPN. “The makeup and how he keeps his composure. I notice situations and how you react in situations. Where you make your pitches in tough situations, where you spot your pitches, he has the ability to do that.”
MLB
WSOC Charlotte

Yankees to name first female MLB manager

Rachel Balkovec will be the first female manager in professional baseball, as the New York Yankees have hired her to manage their affiliate in Tampa. Balkovec confirmed the news to MLB.com, saying she will be joining the Low-A Tampa Tarpons next season. She has been coaching professionally for 10 years, and was the first female full-time hitting coach in an MLB organization, MLB.com reported.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Empire Sports Media

Yankees have a stud relief pitcher preparing to make another jump in 2022

The New York Yankees relied heavily on their bullpen during the 2021 season due to injury issues with the starting rotation. General manager Brian Cashman took a risky approach toward his starters, signing Corey Kluber to a one-year, $11 million deal and trading for Jameson Taillon from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Both pitchers were coming off significant injuries, so depending on them to be legitimate options in the rotation for the entire season was always optimistic.
MLB
FanSided

3 Yankees who got completely ripped off in recent awards races

You think “Yankees bias” doesn’t exist, huh? Maybe not among the game’s GMs, who have a job to do, but it’s all too real in the writers’ community. You know why? This may sound shocking, but many people do not like the New York Yankees, and when writing about the Red Sox, Blue Jays, Tigers or A’s, they see very little reason to hide that distaste on a daily basis.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees bring back former top prospect years after trade to Braves

It’s never fun being reminded of failed New York Yankees top prospects, but perhaps pitching coach Matt Blake can help revive (or, uh, start) the career of a former lefty international signing. Years ago, Manny Banuelos was one of the most regarded arms in the Yankees’ farm system. Unfortunately,...
MLB
Empire Sports Media

Longtime Yankees foe announces his retirement

The New York Yankees – Boston Red Sox rivalry was at his best during the 2000s. Most fans would tell you that’s true, as it included some tense postseason series and World Series for each team. One of the Red Sox’s postseason heroes is hanging his cleats and...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Ng
Person
Rachel Balkovec
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Juan Soto
FanSided

Projecting New York Yankees’ Opening Day roster for 2022

If the New York Yankees are given the green light to play the 2022 MLB season by Rob Manfred and the owners (pretty please!), they’ll open the shortened offseason with a decent infrastructure in place, but plenty of work to do before things are settled. Don’t let anyone tell...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Yankees#The St Louis Cardinals#The Houston Astros#Latin American#Creighton#The Miami Marlins#The Boston Red Sox
Empire Sports Media

The Yankees have a legitimate problem in the outfield with recent turnover

The New York Yankees have learned several things over the past few seasons. One piece of knowledge they picked up is to have quality outfield depth, especially with Giancarlo Stanton penciled in as a starter. Over the course of his career, Stanton has proven to be available, but since joining the Yankees in a monster trade with the Miami Marlins, he has dealt with soft tissue injuries that have disrupted his progression and flow.
MLB
The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Reportedly Accused Of Rape, Battery

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Sam Dyson, who played for five different teams between 2012 and 2019, is facing serious charges that could land him in court. Dyson is being accused of rape, battery and infliction of emotional distress by his former girlfriend. The allegations were listed in legal papers filed in Florida’s 15th Judicial Court this past Monday.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Creighton University
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
CBS Boston

Dan Shaughnessy Doesn’t Vote For David Ortiz For Hall Of Fame, But Does Vote For Jeff Kent

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Every year, a handful of BBWAA members make some headlines for their Baseball Hall of Fame ballots. This year, Dan Shaughnessy of The Boston Globe is one of those members. The seven members on the Globe staff who have Hall of Fame voting privileges shared their choices with the world on Tuesday, and it was Shaughnessy’s ballot that certainly stood out — both for which players he didn’t vote for and for which player he did vote for. Shaughnessy only used one of his 10 available votes. He didn’t use it on David Ortiz, who’s in his...
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

35K+
Followers
33K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy