By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Saturday night’s playoff game in Buffalo is going to be cold. Very, very cold. But that’s just part of life in Western New York, and the home team certainly won’t be fazed by such conditions. Or so you might think. Bills quarterback Josh Allen revealed a pretty serious concern on Tuesday when asked about the expected temperatures, which should be in the single digits, with the wind chill making it feel like a sub-zero night on the banks of Lake Erie. “I think the most important thing for me is, I don’t know why, I got bad...

NFL ・ 16 HOURS AGO