Johnson to run again and Milwaukee's overdose surge continues

Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson announces run for re-election, breaking his pledge to serve only two terms

"I believe America is in peril," Johnson wrote. "Much as I'd like to ease into a quiet retirement, I don't feel I should." He acknowledged making his two-term pledge during the 2016 campaign but said he and his wife, Jane, didn't anticipate "the Democrats' complete takeover of government and the disastrous policies they have inflicted on America and the world, to say nothing of those they threaten to enact in the future."

With Johnson's emergence in recent years as a vocal ally of former President Donald Trump, a large field of Democrats is assembled and eager to take him on in the fall. "The only people celebrating Ron Johnson's announcement are his donors and the corporate special interest groups he's bailed out time and time again," said Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is among four leading candidates in the Democratic race. "Let's get to work and retire this failed senator."

In the two most recent statewide polls by the Marquette Law School, Johnson's received some of the poorest ratings of his career: 36% of registered voters viewed him favorably (in the two polls combined) while 42% viewed him unfavorably. Going into the 2022 mid-terms, Johnson has been generally viewed in Washington as the most vulnerable senator facing re-election, certainly the most vulnerable Republican.

Bice: Milwaukee's new city watchdog has delinquent state income taxes, other debts

As inspector general for the City of Milwaukee, Ronda Kohlheim serves as a watchdog on local government officials, contractors and agencies. But who is keeping an eye on Kohlheim? That's a good question, given that a recent check of records showed Kohlheim and her husband are facing some serious financial issues.

A state website of delinquent taxpayers lists Kohlheim and her husband as each owing more than $7,000 in unpaid state income taxes as of late last week — about 1½ years after the state filed a tax warrant against them over this debt. In addition, a judge agreed in July to have Kohlheim's wages garnished for $2,200 in outstanding credit card debt. And Kohlheim was hit with another judgment, this one for $3,200, in October for unpaid rent and utility bills from a former landlord.

Reached Thursday, Kohlheim said she has "dealt with" her various financial issues. Besides, she said these issues have nothing to do with her job at City Hall. "My job and my personal affairs are completely different. I don't intertwine them," Kohlheim said. She added, "I'm not trying to hide anything."

'It's not slowing down:' Drug overdose deaths reach record high in Milwaukee County in 2021

In Milwaukee County, 560 people are known to have died from drug overdoses in 2021, outpacing the 545 overdose deaths seen in 2020. And that number is expected to significantly rise in the coming weeks, as the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office still has several toxicology results pending.

Drug overdose deaths in Milwaukee County have been trending upward for years, from 384 in 2018, to 418 in 2019, to 545 in 2020. When the office started to track the numbers in 2002, drug overdose deaths numbered 109.

Fentanyl, either alone or in combination with other drugs, was the biggest killer in 2021, as 443 deaths have been linked to that drug, according to the Medical Examiner's Office. In 2002, that number was three.

Did someone share this newsletter with you? Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

The Money

WINE: Strange Town, the plant-based restaurant with a focus on natural wine, will open a wine bar and bottle shop in the new 3rd Street Market Hall downtown.

KATHLEEN GALLAGHER: Drill down into the finalist list for the U.S. Economic Development Association’s $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge and you get a surprisingly good look at what some of the Midwest’s thought leaders are doing.

The Games

PACKERS: Green Bay gave its regulars a lot of rest and backup QB Jordan Love got the second-half to show his stuff, but this game meant more to Detroit and it showed. Lions 37, Packers 30.

BADGERS: The Badgers had a 21-point first-half lead but lost most of it by the half and held on for a hard-fought 70-69 win. UW ended the week 3-0 with wins over No. 3 Purdue on the road, Iowa at home and Maryland on the road. It will be very interesting to see how far the No. 23 Badgers rise when the new to top 25 rankings come out today.

Around Wisconsin

SNOWMOBILING: State officials are reminding snowmobile riders to stay sober and be aware of changing conditions as they prepare to hit the snowy trails this winter. "Safety is key for the best ride," said DNR warden Lt. Marty Stone. "And most crashes are preventable."

VOS: There's 'zero chance' Wisconsin's Legislature will take over awarding presidential elector votes, Robin Vos says.

Today in Wisconsin History

On Jan. 10, 1883, The Newhall House, a local landmark since it was completed in 1857, burned down in a horrific fire that killed more than 70 people. Still the deadliest blaze in Milwaukee's history, the fire at the 300-room, six-story hotel at Broadway and Michigan St. became a cause celebre for the city's then-newest paper, The Milwaukee Journal, which helped push for improved fire safety standards and enforcement. (The cause of the fire was never determined.) - Chris Foran

Today's Weather

Cold. Really cold. A high of 8 with wind chills as low as -15. Things will warm up a bit on Tuesday.