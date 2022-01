Just like in any other year, 2022 will see an emergence of several new trends, particularly in the realm of food. According to Delish, mushrooms, potato milk, and non-alcoholic beverages are just a few of the things you can expect to see skyrocket in popularity over the course of the next 12 months — though that's not to say that a few dishes from the past won't continue to be major contenders in the culinary world as well. The chicken sandwich, for example, doesn't look like it will be loosening its grip on the fast food industry anytime soon. In fact, one TikTok user claims that Wendy's will be releasing two new chicken sandos in the near future that will feature a delicious, sweet-and-spicy twist.

