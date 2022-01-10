ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The establishment left pushes anti-American business model

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 3 days ago

albuquerqueexpress.com

Impruvu establishes itself as the go-to for business funding

Impruvu will continue to help aspiring entrepreneurs and businesses in growing their business. CEO Damon Aleczander said "Impruvu is revolutionizing the business funding industry." Damon Aleczander said though Impruvu is comparatively a new company, it has established its aura in client servicing. Emerging as one of the funding gateways in...
SMALL BUSINESS
Reuters

More Chinese developers seek to extend bond terms to avert default

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Cash-strapped Chinese developers are scrambling to negotiate new terms with their bondholders to avoid defaults, with Shimao Group and Yuzhou Group the latest seeking extensions on their maturing debt. The market is also watching the outcome of China Evergrande Group’s meeting with onshore bondholders, as the voting...
ECONOMY
iheart.com

Exposing the CORRUPT connections between far-left ‘FACT-CHECKERS’

It’s more important than ever that you do your OWN homework. Question EVERYTHING, Glenn says, even him (it’s why his new book contains 50+ pages of footnotes so you can read the original sources). However, the mainstream media and far-left continue to purport that ‘fake news’ is a result of clueless Americans with a complete lack of media literacy. We’d be lost without them, they claim. But there’s one major problem with their promise of total ‘transparency’: Media ‘fact-checkers’ are ANYTHING but unbiased. In this clip, Glenn exposes their deep, corrupt connections to some of the far-left’s biggest powerhouses… You MUST do your own research.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TheStreet

Dimon: Growth Will Be Hottest Since Great Depression in '22, With Active Fed

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is bullish on the economy, and he thinks the hot expansion will lead the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at least five times this year. “We’re going to have the best growth we’ve ever had this year, I think since maybe sometime after the Great Depression,” Dimon told CNBC Monday. “Next year will be pretty good too.”
BUSINESS
Reuters

White House says Americans should be able to order free COVID tests later this month

WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said Americans should be able to order free, rapid COVID tests through a federal web site later this month. The White House is working closely with test manufacturers and expects to have all procurement contracts signed in the next two weeks. The White House has pledged to make 500 million rapid, COVID tests available to all Americans in January.
POTUS

