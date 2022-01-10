ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Opposition candidate wins in Venezuela's cradle of Chavismo

By REGINA GARCIA CANO, JUAN PABLO ARRAEZ
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=052EyT_0dhDhB3y00
Venezuela Elections Opposition candidate Sergio Garrido celebrates after ruling party candidate Jorge Arreaza admitted on social media his defeat in a governor election re-run in Barinas, Venezuela, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Voters in the home state of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chávez chose Garrido for governor in a special election called after Freddy Superlano, second from left, was retroactively disqualified as he was ahead in the vote count in November's regular contest (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) (Matias Delacroix)

BARINAS, Venezuela — (AP) — Voters in the home state of Venezuela’s late President Hugo Chávez on Sunday picked an opposition candidate for governor in a closely watched special election called after the contender representing that faction in November’s regular contest was retroactively disqualified as he was ahead in the vote count.

Sergio Garrido, candidate for the U.S.-backed opposition, defeated former foreign minister Jorge Arreaza, whose campaign drew ruling party heavy hitters in an all-out effort to keep the bastion of Chavismo under their control. The candidates campaigned for roughly five weeks after the country’s highest court disqualified opposition candidate Freddy Superlano and the special contest was scheduled.

“This town of Barinas accepted the challenge democratically, and today, we managed to be the iconic state of all Venezuela," Garrido said. "... Today, the people of Barinas demonstrated that in unity and with the strength of all of you, they achieved it, they managed to overcome obstacles, we managed to overcome adversity.”

Results published by the National Electoral Council showed Garrido, a local leader unknown to most of the country, with 55.4% of the votes, while Arreaza received 41.3%.

Arreaza conceded defeat on social media even before officials released the results.

“The information we received from our (ruling party) structures indicates that, although we increased in voting, we have not achieved the objective,” he tweeted. “I heartily thank our heroic militancy. We will continue to protect the people of Barinas from all areas.”

Also running was Claudio Fermin, an opposition dissident who received less than 2% of the vote. But for the first time in more than two decades, no member of Chávez’s family was on the ballot in the northwestern state.

Superlano’s disqualification raised further doubts about the fairness of Venezuela’s electoral system following the first vote in years in which most major political parties took part.

The significance of the election is not lost on voters.

“I feel in high spirits to participate again so we can finally move forward from this issue that began on Nov. 21,” voter Luisa Contreras, 70, said before entering a voting center.

Superlano was disqualified Nov. 29 while he was ahead by less than a percentage point over incumbent Argenis Chávez, one of Hugo Chávez’s brothers. The high court, which is one of many government bodies seen as loyal to the government of President Nicolas Maduro, ignored a presidential pardon that had made Superlano and other members of the opposition eligible to run.

Barinas has long been a bastion of Chavismo, with his brother Argenis Chávez, brother Adán Chávez and father Hugo de los Reyes Chávez all serving stints as governor since 1998.

But the pull of the late president, who founded Venezuela’s ruling socialist movement, proved weak on Nov. 21. Residents said afterward that many people in Barinas are angry over long facing serious gasoline shortages, a lack basic services like gas, water and electricity, deficient health care services and hunger from food scarcity.

Argenis Chávez resigned as governor following Superlano’s disqualification and did not enter the race in the special election. The ruling party then chose Arreaza as its candidate.

In addition to Superlano’s disqualification, his wife, who was chosen as his successor, was disqualified. So was her substitute.

Billboards and other advertisements for Arreaza could be seen across the state, and to a lesser extent, those of Fermin’s campaign. But Garrido’s advertising presence was virtually nonexistent.

Vote counts for the ruling party have been declining since 2017 across the country. About 6.5 million people voted for pro-government candidates during that year’s regional elections. On Nov. 21, that number dropped to about 3.7 million.

Before dawn Sunday, government leaders and ruling-party supporters gathered in a rally. “Chávez lives, and in Barinas, the homeland continues!” they chanted.

“These elections have a different kind of mood, it looks like they are presidential elections,” voter José Lopez, 56, said while in line before daybreak outside a voting center. “People are happy with the candidate (the government) sent here.”

November’s regional election was monitored by over 130 observers from the European Union, the U.N. and the U.S.-based Carter Center.

A preliminary report from European Union observers concluded Venezuela’s regional contests were held under better conditions than other ballots in recent years but were still marred by “structural deficiencies”, including the disqualification of opposition contenders.

The EU team has not commented on the situation in Barinas, but a report from the Carter Center criticized the court’s intervention.

“There was also a general atmosphere of political repression, and more than 250 people are being held as political prisoners,” the center said. “The tribunal’s recent decision to suspend the tabulation of votes for the governorship of Barinas is another example of its interference in the electoral process.”

___

Garcia Cano reported from Mexico City.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Border Report

Nicaragua’s president sworn in for 4th straight term following elections considered rigged

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaragua President Daniel Ortega was sworn in for a fourth consecutive term Monday following elections considered rigged and on a day marked by sanctions from the United States and European Union against members of his government. Alongside him was first lady Rosario Murillo, sworn in for her second term as his […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US News and World Report

Analysis-Venezuela Opposition Gains Hope From Win in Ruling Party Stronghold

BARINAS, Venezuela/CARACAS (Reuters) - A big win for Venezuela's fractured opposition in a stronghold of the ruling socialist party on Sunday has given it fresh hope that electoral triumphs are within its grasp if it can both unite and mobilize voters. Sergio Garrido, an opposition leader, scored a surprise win...
POLITICS
Newsbug.info

Maduro’s candidate concedes defeat in Venezuela state election

Venezuela’s government candidate said he lost the election for governor of Barinas state, home of late president Hugo Chavez, in a humiliating blow for the ruling Socialist Party in its political heartland. Jorge Arreaza said in a message on Twitter that the government failed to win the state, handing...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Argenis Chávez
Person
Hugo Chávez
US News and World Report

Venezuela's Opposition Topple Ruling Party in Race for Barinas Governorship

BARINAS (Reuters) -A Venezuelan opposition candidate on Sunday won an election for governor of Barinas state, the birth place of the late former leader Hugo Chavez, bringing an end to 22 years of Socialist party rule there. The vote in Barinas, a re-run of the November race for the state's...
ELECTIONS
Reuters

Venezuela's president to visit Iran 'very soon'

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday he will soon visit Iran to finalize new agreements on cooperation with the Middle Eastern country, which has become Venezuela’s top ally in boosting oil output amid U.S. sanctions. Venezuela and Iran have strengthened their ties since last year.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Mexican president doing well despite second Covid bout

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Tuesday he was doing well despite catching Covid-19 for a second time, reassuring the country that Omicron was a less dangerous variant. Fortunately this is a variant that does not have the level of danger of the Delta variant," Lopez Obrador added, speaking with a croaky voice.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Chavismo#President Of Venezuela#Gasoline#Barinas#Ap
AFP

US senators ready sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine

US senators from President Joe Biden's Democratic Party on Wednesday threatened major consequences if Russia invades Ukraine, including sanctions on President Vladimir Putin, Russian banks, and $500 million in fresh security aid to Kyiv. The act would provide $500 million in additional military aid to Ukraine to face off a Russian invasion, more than doubling what the Biden administration has provided in the past year.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Iran sends French-Iranian academic back to prison: supporters

Iran has sent back to prison from house arrest French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah, her Paris-based support group said Wednesday, a shock development in the midst of hugely delicate talks on the Iranian nuclear drive. Adelkhah was sentenced in May 2020 to five years in prison for conspiring against national security, accusations her supporters have always denounced as absurd. She was allowed home in Tehran in October 2020 with an electronic bracelet. She is one of at least a dozen Western nationals believed to be held in Iran who activists say are being held as hostages at the behest of the elite Revolutionary Guards to extract concessions from the West. With talks ongoing in Vienna aimed at salvaging the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, the French foreign ministry warned the move would damage bilateral relations and trust.
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
AFP

Iran loses vote at UN over unpaid dues

Eight countries that include Iran, Venezuela and Sudan have lost their right to vote at the United Nations because of unpaid dues. A total of 11 countries are behind in their payments, Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Tuesday in a letter to the General Assembly. AFP obtained it on Wednesday. Under the UN charter, a member country's right to vote is suspended when its arrears equal or exceed the amount of dues it should have paid over the preceding two years. If the outstanding debt is deemed to be "due to conditions beyond the control of the member," the assembly may let that country continue to vote.
WORLD
The Independent

Austrian FM: Lebanon can get IMF aid if Beirut makes reforms

Austria’s foreign minister said Wednesday that the European Union wants to help Lebanon escape its economic meltdown, but only if the country's leaders clean up Beirut s affairs. Alexander Schallenberg told reporters after meeting his Lebanese counterpart in Beirut that Lebanon should reach a deal with the International Monetary Fund, move forward with the investigation into the August 2020 port blast and restructure the hard-hit banking sector.Lebanon’s economic crisis, which started in 2019, is rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement by the small country’s political class. Bickering between rival groups has so far prevented economic reforms demanded by...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Liberals in EU parliament seek inquiry on abuse of spyware

The third-largest group in the European Parliament called Wednesday for the establishment of a committee to investigate abuses by European Union governments with powerful spyware produced by Israel's NSO Group Renew Europe, a liberal political grouping, made its appeal following reports that the NSO Group's Pegasus software has been used hack the smartphones of opposition politicians, lawyers, journalists and critics of the right-wing governments in Hungary and Poland.“We need a full inquiry into the Pegasus spyware scandal. European democracy is being undermined, and the EU should act accordingly," said Sophie in ’t Veld, a Dutch member of the European...
TECHNOLOGY
WSB Radio

Inflation at 40-year high pressures consumers, Fed and Biden

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Inflation jumped at its fastest pace in nearly 40 years last month, a 7% spike from a year earlier that is increasing household expenses, eating into wage gains and heaping pressure on President Joe Biden and the Federal Reserve to address what has become the biggest threat to the U.S. economy.
BUSINESS
WSB Radio

1/6 panel requests interview from GOP leader Kevin McCarthy

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection requested an interview and records from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday, as it continues to seek first-hand details from members of Congress on former President Donald Trump’s actions on the day hundreds of his supporters brutally beat police, stormed the building and interrupted the certification of the 2020 election.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WSB Radio

Nigeria lifts its ban on Twitter after 7 months

ABUJA, Nigeria — (AP) — The Nigerian government has lifted its ban on Twitter in the West African country, seven months after the country’s more than 200 million people were shut out of the social media network. Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari directed that Twitter’s operations will resume...
INTERNET
AFP

Democratic leaders must do more to counter rise of autocrats: HRW

The failure of democratic leaders to effectively champion democratic values and rights is enabling the rise of autocrats worldwide, Human Rights Watch's outspoken head told AFP in an interview. "Our fear is that if democratic leaders don't rise to the occasion (and) demonstrate the kind of visionary leadership that is called for today, they are going to generate the sort of despair and frustration that are fertile grounds for the autocrats," the HRW executive director said.
ADVOCACY
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
30K+
Followers
48K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy