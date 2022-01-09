ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals-Rams playoff game to be on Monday night

By Jess Root
 3 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals will get one more game in prime time, it seems. This one, though, will be on the road.

Their first-round matchup in the NFL playoffs will be the last game of the round.

They will face the Los Angeles Rams Monday night at 8:15 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium. That is a 6:15 p.m. kickoff Arizona time.

The game will air on ESPN.

The Cardinals were 0-3 in prime-time games this season, losing to the Rams, Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts in night games at State Farm Stadium.

The Cardinals finished the regular season 11-6 and split their two matchups against the 12-5 Rams.

The Cardinals finished the season losing four of their final five games. The Rams closed out the year winning five of their final six games, including one over the Cardinals.

