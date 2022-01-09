Cardinals-Rams playoff game to be on Monday night

The Arizona Cardinals will get one more game in prime time, it seems. This one, though, will be on the road.

Their first-round matchup in the NFL playoffs will be the last game of the round.

They will face the Los Angeles Rams Monday night at 8:15 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium. That is a 6:15 p.m. kickoff Arizona time.

The game will air on ESPN.

The Cardinals were 0-3 in prime-time games this season, losing to the Rams, Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts in night games at State Farm Stadium.

The Cardinals finished the regular season 11-6 and split their two matchups against the 12-5 Rams.

The Cardinals finished the season losing four of their final five games. The Rams closed out the year winning five of their final six games, including one over the Cardinals.

