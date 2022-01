The Maryland men's basketball team nearly made a record comeback, but it dropped a narrow decision to No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers, 70-69, inside the XFINITY Center on Sunday night. Down by as many as 21 points, the Terps rallied to take the lead in the second half, but weren't able to finish with the victory. The Terps (8-7, 0-4 Big Ten) was led by Eric Ayala's 19 points, all of which came in the second half as Maryland rallied.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO