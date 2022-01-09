ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cardinals can have a home playoff game in one crazy scenario

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AfRWa_0dhDgwms00

The Arizona Cardinals are in the playoffs for the first time since 2015. That is a good thing. However, after a 7-0 start, they finished the season 11-6 and in second place in the division.

As a wild card team, their potential journey to the Super Bowl requires them to play every game on the road.

Well, unless one crazy scenario happens.

They will face the Los Angeles Rams on the road in the first round of the playoffs, but one unlikely scenario in the postseason would give the Cardinals a home game in the divisional round.

Here is how it would have to go down.

Every road team would have to beat every home team. The Philadelphia Eagles would have to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the San Francisco 49ers would have to beat the Dallas Cowboys and the Cardinals would have to beat the Rams.

Because the NFL reseeds every round of the playoffs, the highest seed plays the lowest seed, no matter what the bracket originally was.

That would give the Green Bay Packers, who earned a first-round bye, the Eagles as their opponent in the division round. With that as the first matchup, the Cardinals would then host the 49ers for their second-round matchup.

The Cardinals are undefeated in the postseason at State Farm Stadium.

In an even crazier scenario, if the Cardinals and Eagles both won, they would face one another in Arizona for the NFC Championship Game.

It isn’t likely going to happen, and the Cardinals have not been good at home this season, but their fans deserve a home playoff game and this is the path to get that done.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Sports

Broncos reportedly request to interview Gannon

Jonathan Gannon was a hot name when the Eagles hired him to be their defensive coordinator last offseason. And he might be a hot name again as teams look for head coaches this January. The Broncos on Monday requested to interview Gannon for their head coaching vacancy, NFL Network’s Tom...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#49ers#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#The Philadelphia Eagles#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The Green Bay Packers#Cards Wire#Spotify
theScore

NFL Wild Card Weekend opening lines

As the Raiders knocked off the Chargers in the NFL's version of a fever dream Sunday, the opening lines for the six Wild Card Weekend matchups began popping up. To get decent value before markets fully take shape, you need to know what you’re looking for. In the first...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Why the Cowboys were the best team to bet on in 2021

Handicapping NFL games is a science that takes years to perfect, and many oddsmakers love adjusting their formulas and models to come up with the perfect lines for NFL games. Ideally, the spread should be set so that underdogs and favorites are a toss-up and the games get 50-50 betting action.
NFL
National football post

Hopkins out, Watt hopeful for Cardinals’ playoff game vs. Rams

The Arizona Cardinals will be without playmaker DeAndre Hopkins on Monday when they face the division-rival Los Angeles Rams in an NFC wild-card game in Los Angeles. Cardinals’ coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that Hopkins is not ready to return from the knee surgery he had last month to repair a torn medial collateral ligament.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2021 NFL playoffs: Super Bowl power rankings

Here are Touchdown Wire’s power rankings heading into the 2021 NFL playoffs:. 14. Philadelphia Eagles (9-8) While the NFC is top heavy, the AFC was a cluster all season. Considering that, we might have a team or two such as the Chargers that were already sent packing that might be better than the Eagles. This young Philadelphia team also has a huge ask of them heading into Round 1 against the Buccaneers. The Eagles’ rushing attack will have to be dynamic with QB Jalen Hurts to keep up with the defending champs.
NFL
The Associated Press

Cowboys get rhythm, higher seed for playoffs; Niners next

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys didn’t see the regular-season finale at Philadelphia as meaningless because they wanted to feel an offensive rhythm going into the playoffs. Turns out it mattered in the postseason pecking order, too. The Cowboys (12-5) will face old playoff rival San Francisco (10-7) in...
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend odds, picks: Cardinals, 49ers pull off upsets; Bills take down Patriots

The 2021 regular season is now in the books and we are knocking on the door of the opening round of the NFL playoffs. We have six games on the Super Wild Card Weekend slate, which includes a number of high-profile rematches like Buffalo-New England and Arizona-L.A., and we'll get some quality quarterback duels on top of it. That's plenty of action for us to truly dive into in our little gambling corner of the internet.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

63K+
Followers
112K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy