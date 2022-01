Jim Furyk first played this tournament 28 years ago, that number is older than most of the golfers in the field this week, and so Brett Grant thought he was just being respectful. “Played a practice round with a guy that called me “sir,” and later on he asked me what I liked most about the Champions Tour, and I said, “No one calls me ‘sir,'” Furyk said. “He said his dad would be angry with him if he didn’t.” You can call the 51-year-old a contender, too. They say age is nothing but a number, and on Thursday, one of the oldest players in the field went low. Here are three things you need to know after the first round of the Sony Open at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.

