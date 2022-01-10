Snowchasers’ Getaway 2022 brings lovers of skiing together

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Americans will be able to order free COVID-19 tests online beginning Jan. 19, part of a plan by President Joe Biden to distribute 1 billion at-home rapid kits to fight the spread of the Omicron variant. Here's how the rollout will work. HOW TO ORDER. Starting...
Melbourne (CNN) — Tennis star Novak Djokovic has lost a legal challenge against a decision revoking his visa for the second time and will leave Australia without contesting the Australian Open. In a virtual hearing on Sunday, three Federal Court judges unanimously dismissed Djokovic's application to overturn the immigration...
WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) — Four hostages are safe and their captor is dead after an hourslong standoff that began when the man took over services at a Texas synagogue where he could be heard ranting on a livestream and demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan.
A man is in police custody after he allegedly shoved a woman onto train tracks in front of an oncoming New York City Subway train Saturday morning, officials said Saturday. The victim, a 40-year-old Asian woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. "This was a senseless, absolutely senseless act of...
A tsunami advisory was issued for parts of the U.S. West Coast following an underwater volcanic eruption near the South Pacific nation of Tonga. The United States’ Pacific Tsunami Warning Center tweeted on Saturday that Hawaii was issued a tsunami advisory. Other states such as Alaska, Oregon and Washington were also issued tsunami advisories, The Washington Post reported.
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — The tsunami threat around the Pacific from a huge undersea volcanic eruption began to recede Sunday, while the extent of damage to Tonga remained unclear. Satellite images showed the spectacular eruption that took place Saturday evening, with a plume of ash, steam and gas rising...
For more than 10 hours, a man has held hostages, including a rabbi, at a synagogue in Dallas-Fort Worth, releasing only one as authorities continue to negotiate a resolution. The man is demanding the release of a federal prisoner being held in North Texas who was convicted in 2010 of attempted murder in a terrorism-related case, officials said.
BOSTON/CHICAGO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Hundreds of students in Boston and Chicago walked out of classes on Friday in protests demanding a switch to remote learning as a surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the Omicron variant disrupted efforts at returning to in-person education around the United States. In Chicago,...
