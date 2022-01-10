ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Snowchasers’ Getaway 2022 brings lovers of skiing together

By Bola Gbadebo
KTVZ
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnowchasers' Getaway 2022 was back in Central Oregon for its 20th year of...

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Djokovic out of the Australian Open after court rejects visa challenge

Melbourne (CNN) — Tennis star Novak Djokovic has lost a legal challenge against a decision revoking his visa for the second time and will leave Australia without contesting the Australian Open. In a virtual hearing on Sunday, three Federal Court judges unanimously dismissed Djokovic's application to overturn the immigration...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

Hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff; captor dead

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) — Four hostages are safe and their captor is dead after an hourslong standoff that began when the man took over services at a Texas synagogue where he could be heard ranting on a livestream and demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
The Hill

Tsunami advisory issued for Hawaii, West Coast following volcano eruption

A tsunami advisory was issued for parts of the U.S. West Coast following an underwater volcanic eruption near the South Pacific nation of Tonga. The United States’ Pacific Tsunami Warning Center tweeted on Saturday that Hawaii was issued a tsunami advisory. Other states such as Alaska, Oregon and Washington were also issued tsunami advisories, The Washington Post reported.
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Club#Central Oregon#Altair#Snowchasers#The Nw Ski Club Council

Comments / 0

Community Policy