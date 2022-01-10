ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns honor Doug Dieken, dedicate radio network booth to him

By Daryl Ruiter
CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – After 34 years, Doug Dieken hung up his headset for the final time Sunday afternoon.

The Browns honored the legendary former player and broadcaster with a special scoreboard tribute during the second quarter of Cleveland’s 21-16 win over the Bengals followed by a special presentation.

Dieken’s partner on the University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network for the last 23 years, Jim Donovan, presented Dieken with a commemorative plaque – the Browns radio network broadcast booth at FirstEnergy Stadium was dedicated in Dieken’s honor – the ‘Doug Dieken radio booth.’

You won’t find a better man than Dieken.

Full of stories, jokes and the occasional prank, Dieken is beloved by everyone he has met over his 51 years with the organization – 14 as a player, three as an ambassador during the hiatus from 1996-1999 and 34 as a broadcaster.

Dozens, including Browns principle and managing partner Jimmy Haslam, dropped by the radio booth or stopped Dieken, who did all he could to contain his emotions, in the press box Sunday afternoon to wish him well and thank him for over five decades of memories.

Following the scoreboard and plaque presentation, Dieken thanked every member of his immediate family, his former teammates, Donovan and the fans.

“Thank you all for 50 great years,” Dieken said.

