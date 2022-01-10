ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

This Nike Dunk Low Features Tropical Vibes

By Brian Betschart
SneakerFiles
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough Nike Sportswear drops multiple two-tone color options of the Dunk, they will also debut multiple pairs with an interesting theme. One of those will take on a tropical look. This eye-catching...

www.sneakerfiles.com

Comments / 0

Related
SneakerFiles

Air Jordan 12 ’Stealth’ Launching July 2022

The Air Jordan 12 ’Stealth’ is a new color option from Jordan Brand that has familiar color blocking and will launch during Summer 2022. This Air Jordan 12 comes dressed in mostly Grey and has a similar color blocking as the ‘Obsidian’ pair. Utilizing Stealth Grey on the upper while White adorns the mudguard, laces, and outsole. Next, Metallic Silver appears on the top eyelets. Lastly, a darker shade of Grey lands on the liner, inside of the tongue, and heel to finish the look. Also, the pair will come with the original packaging.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Louis Vuitton Releases Two New Colorways to Its Crystal-Covered LV Trainer

Two new colorways arrive for ‘s crystal-covered LV Trainer sneaker. The first colorway arrives in pink, purple and blue with crystals adorning the majority of the shoe minus the rear rubber section and collar. The yellow pair has almost a Thunder color scheme with black, yellow, and white crystals that cover the entire shore in addition to the “#54” lettering at the heel — signifying 1854, the year Louis Vuitton was founded.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Air Jordan 11 Adapt ‘Dark Powder Blue’ Is Releasing Soon

Jordan Brand has another iteration of the popular Air Jordan 11 sneaker dropping soon. After re-releasing the “Cool Grey” colorway on Dec. 11 in celebration of the style’s 20th anniversary, the brand confirmed on the SNKRS release calendar that the Air Jordan 11 “Dark Powder Blue” will hit shelves before month’s end. The latest style features a clean white gridded translucent upper that’s combined with subtle light blue and reflective accents throughout the material. Unlike its basketball counterpart, this version of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe features a premium nubuck leather on the mudguard. Rounding out the design are buttons that appear at...
APPAREL
Hypebae

Jordan Brand Unveils Retro Lineup for Spring 2022

Following the reveal of its Fall 2022 lineup, Jordan Brand has offered a sneak peek into what we can expect from its retro category this spring. Standouts include a printed AJ4 inspired by the legendary Phil Jackson and an elevated Air Jordan 3 done in “Muslin” hues. Read on to preview the complete offering.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Swoosh#Nike Sportswear#Nike Grind#Nike Dunk Low#Blue
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At 2022’s Air Jordan 5 “Easter”

The Air Jordan 5 didn’t celebrate a milestone anniversary in 2021, but that didn’t stop it from arriving in compelling old and new styles throughout the year. As it heads into 2022, Tinker Hatfield’s third-ever design for Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker line continues to build its roster, having appeared in an Easter-friendly colorway.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Early Look at the Air Jordan 13 "Brave Blue"

2022 is already looking brighter than ever on the retro releases front as more and more colorways are starting to trickle out into the ether, and the latest to arrive on the scene is the Air Jordan 13 “Brave Blue.” This isn’t the first time that we’re seeing this palette on this model as it first appeared as on the Air Jordan 13 Low in 1998 — that of which also retro’d in 2017 — and now it will be showing face yet again on the silhouette’s high-cut offering.
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Reebok Question Low ‘Alive With Color’ Debuts January 21st

As we are still early in 2022, we already have a growing lineup from Reebok and Allen Iverson. The Reebok Question Low ‘Alive With Color’ will be one of the following drops and features 90s vibes. With the nickname ‘Alive With Color,’ you could probably guess that this...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
Footwear News

Jordan Brand Will Deliver the Air Jordan 13 ‘Court Purple’ Next Week

Jordan Brand has a new iteration of the Air Jordan 13 coming soon. The sportswear brand revealed via the Nike SNKRS release calendar that it will deliver the Air Jordan 13 “Court Purple” next week. The latest iteration of NBA legend Michael Jordan’s 13th signature shoe dons a two-tone color scheme with a black textile mesh and leather upper appearing at the midfoot and toebox while purple suede is used for the underlay at the heel counter. This iteration of the Air Jordan 13 also features the classic cat eye-inspired hologram by the ankle collar while reflective accents also appear when light...
APPAREL
Footwear News

The 20 Best Sneakers of 2021

2021 has been a year to remember for sneakerheads, as the likes of Nike, New Balance and Adidas have been persistently dropping must-have sneakers. Over the last few months, we’ve seen many reissues of sneaker icons, including the Air Jordan 1 Retro High in “Neutral Grey,” Air Jordan 6 “Carmine,” Nick ACG Air Mowabb “Rattan Birch” and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Beluga.” To the delight of fervid collectors, many were restored to their original designs. Silhouettes such as the buzzy Adidas Yeezy 450, the aerodynamic New Balance XC72 and the innovative Nike Go FlyEase have left a lasting impression. And, as we’re...
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

First Look: 2022 Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low

In 2020, Cactus Plant Flea Market released two Crystal Dunk Lows. For 2022 the label will again collaborate on the Dunk Low for another exciting look. This CPFM x Nike Dunk Low is the label’s most unique pair to date. Constructed with suede overlays, we have a quilted triangular pattern on the base, a large White Swoosh overlaps the midsole and a smaller backward Swoosh on the ankle. The interesting theme continues with puffy tongues, mismatch liners, and a Yin Yang logo on the lateral heel counter. Across the midsole is Mossy Green with a texture that also wraps the heel. Other details include thick laces and a Brown terry cloth drawstring bag that features the Yin Yang logo and ‘Just Do It.’
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Detailed Look of Union's Nike Dunk Low "Purple/Gold" Collaboration

After having such an impressive year of collaborations in honor of its 30th anniversary in 2021, Union LA is even more ready to take the world by storm in 2022 with more compelling partnerships. On the footwear front, the notable streetwear boutique is confirmed to be linking up with Nike and Jordan Brand for several offerings, one being this Union x Nike Dunk Low “Purple/Gold” colorway.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Nike Unveils Air Jordan 1 Low in "Cardinal Red"

Nike has revealed a new version of the Air Jordan 1 Low in a bold “Cardinal Red” colorway. This latest design features white hues on the toe boxes, quarter panels and tongues. Elsewhere, striking cherry red tones cover the overlays, laces, lining and Swooshes. Meanwhile, the iconic Jumpman logos on the tongues and insoles come in a luxe gold shade. The signature Air Jordan branding is stitched on the heel, providing a pop of color to the duo-toned iteration of the low-top.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Nike Offers an Official Look at the Dunk Low "Blue Paisley" and "Black Paisley"

Nike has released official images of its upcoming Dunk Low in “Blue Paisley” and “Black Paisley.”. The silhouettes, which are a part of the sportswear giant’s recently announced “Paisley Pack,” are set to arrive in women’s sizing. Both iterations boast premium white leather overlays complemented with contrasting hues of blue for one pair and black for the other. Sticking to the theme, the footwear styles sport a paisley print on the Swooshes and panels. The clean white midsoles and rubber outsoles complete the two-tone sneakers.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

All-Over Paisley Dresses This Newly Surfaced Nike SB Dunk Low Sample

Nike’s current obsession with paisley is not entirely unfounded. While it may not have been quite as prevalent in the past, the brand has made use of the pattern many a time. It’s simply seeing wider use in 2022, dressing much more than Air Force 1s and mainline Dunks. As revealed today, Nike SB, too, is joining in on the fun, offering up a Dunk Low sample covered near entirely in the floral motifs.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

The Zebra-Snacks Inspired Quartersnacks x Nike SB Dunk Low Surfaces In A Reverse Colorway

Last year, as they celebrated the long-awaited Tokyo Olympics, Nike SB added a number of collaborative Dunk Lows to the catalog. Among them, Quartersnacks’ contribution seemingly flew under the radar despite its bold, zebra-patterned nod to Little Debbie’s Zebra Cakes. Surfacing today is a sample that reveals what the final product could’ve been, and we must say it’s more of an accurate depiction of the snack it was inspired by.
APPAREL
Sole Collector

'White/Black' Nike Dunk Lows Are Reportedly Dropping Soon

The Nike Dunk Low was one of the most popular sneakers in 2021. One of the most frequently seen colorways on social media, the “Black/White” Nike Dunk Low, will be getting a revamp in 2022. Images of a new “White/Back” Nike Dunk Low were shared by @appolloluo1976 on...
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Air Jordan 1 Mid ‘Valentine’s Day’ Official Images

Valentine’s Day is nearing, and Jordan Brand will release a special Air Jordan 1 Mid to celebrate the Holiday. This mid-top Air Jordan 1 comes with White tumbled leather on the base while mesh appears on the collars. Highlighting the shoe, Pink shades appear on the overlays. Next, Red fills in the Jumpman branding, Wings logo, and Swoosh logos. On the heel, we have three roses, while a White midsole and a Pink rubber outsole finish the look.
APPAREL
inputmag.com

Cactus Plant Flea Market made the wildest, chunkiest Nike Dunk sneaker yet

Cactus Plant Flea Market is following up its glamorous Nike Dunk collaboration with another take on the sneaker that’s a polar opposite. Leaks have revealed a naturalistic makeover for one of the most in-demand silhouettes of the moment, courtesy of CPFM’s mysterious founder and designer Cynthia Lu. A gritty rubber reminiscent of either mud or concrete makes up the sole, while the upper puffs out with quilted stitching and an oversized eyelet in mustard and sand-colored suede.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy