Bills to host Patriots on Super Wild Card weekend

 6 days ago
The Buffalo Bills will host their Super Wild Card Weekend game against the New England Patriots at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15 at Highmark Stadium, setting the stage for a rubber match between the AFC East rivals after they split their regular-season series.

Buffalo clinched a second straight division title and the No. 3 seed in the AFC with a 27-10 win over the New York Jets on Sunday. New England fell to No. 6 with a 33-24 loss to Miami and Las Vegas’ victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Bills claim second straight AFC East title with 27-10 win over Jets (full coverage)

It will be the first playoff meeting of the Super Bowl era between the Bills and Patriots. The two teams did meet during the 1963 AFL divisional round, Buffalo’s first playoff game in franchise history.

