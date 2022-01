They say you find out who your real friends are in a crisis. When the going gets tough, the fair-weather friends suddenly melt away. I’m beginning to think music has rather a lot of fair-weather friends amongst government ministers and the great and the good of the educational world, when it comes to its importance in the school curriculum. In normal times they’re happy to sing the praises of the art form, and be pictured alongside smiling children in orchestras or recording studios.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO